As Duke travels to Evanston, Ill., to take on Northwestern Saturday afternoon, the Blue Zone has you covered with some can't-miss prop bets:. With how well Duke played on both sides of the ball against Temple, it is hard to imagine a scenario in which Northwestern runs away with the game by more than 10 points. On the other hand, the Wildcats’ offense just came off a thriller win against Nebraska and looks to continue its talents on its home field against Duke. Given this, I would not immediately rule out a Duke win. But if both teams come into this game playing like they did last week, the contest will be a slugfest—but that means touchdowns on each side of the field. That said, I keep my pick with the Blue Devils.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO