Durham, NC

Chronicle

Prop bets for Duke football vs. Northwestern

As Duke travels to Evanston, Ill., to take on Northwestern Saturday afternoon, the Blue Zone has you covered with some can't-miss prop bets:. With how well Duke played on both sides of the ball against Temple, it is hard to imagine a scenario in which Northwestern runs away with the game by more than 10 points. On the other hand, the Wildcats’ offense just came off a thriller win against Nebraska and looks to continue its talents on its home field against Duke. Given this, I would not immediately rule out a Duke win. But if both teams come into this game playing like they did last week, the contest will be a slugfest—but that means touchdowns on each side of the field. That said, I keep my pick with the Blue Devils.
Chronicle

CHI-TOWN TAKEDOWN: Duke football holds on late for dramatic win at Northwestern

EVANSTON, ILL.—It’s finally time to take a breath. A quick start, clutch interception and dramatic final stand helped propel Duke to a 31-23 victory against Northwestern Saturday at Ryan Field. Running a different look offensively from its season opener a week ago, the Blue Devils were dominant in the first quarter before the Wildcats made it a ball game. With another strong performance from sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard and a big game from Jordan Waters out of the backfield, head coach Mike Elko’s squad fended off a late comeback to earn a second-straight win.
Chronicle

5 things to know before Duke football meets Northwestern on the road

Duke kicked off head coach Mike Elko's tenure Friday with a dominating shutout victory against Temple, but the squad will face what is presumably a much tougher test this week at Northwestern. Here are five things to look out for as the Blue Devils try to improve to 2-0 on the season.
