Chronicle
'Just kept going and going': Behind fast-paced, explosive offense, Duke football escapes Northwestern
EVANSTON, ILL.—With four seconds left in the first quarter, Duke was backed up to its own 14-yard line for third down. Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard passed it out to senior receiver Eli Pancol who broke through the Northwestern defense. He made it 81 yards before he was taken down.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football vs. Northwestern
As Duke travels to Evanston, Ill., to take on Northwestern Saturday afternoon, the Blue Zone has you covered with some can't-miss prop bets:. With how well Duke played on both sides of the ball against Temple, it is hard to imagine a scenario in which Northwestern runs away with the game by more than 10 points. On the other hand, the Wildcats’ offense just came off a thriller win against Nebraska and looks to continue its talents on its home field against Duke. Given this, I would not immediately rule out a Duke win. But if both teams come into this game playing like they did last week, the contest will be a slugfest—but that means touchdowns on each side of the field. That said, I keep my pick with the Blue Devils.
Chronicle
CHI-TOWN TAKEDOWN: Duke football holds on late for dramatic win at Northwestern
EVANSTON, ILL.—It’s finally time to take a breath. A quick start, clutch interception and dramatic final stand helped propel Duke to a 31-23 victory against Northwestern Saturday at Ryan Field. Running a different look offensively from its season opener a week ago, the Blue Devils were dominant in the first quarter before the Wildcats made it a ball game. With another strong performance from sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard and a big game from Jordan Waters out of the backfield, head coach Mike Elko’s squad fended off a late comeback to earn a second-straight win.
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke football meets Northwestern on the road
Duke kicked off head coach Mike Elko's tenure Friday with a dominating shutout victory against Temple, but the squad will face what is presumably a much tougher test this week at Northwestern. Here are five things to look out for as the Blue Devils try to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Chronicle
Third and goal: Defensive urgency, offensive efficiency are key in Duke's road opener against Northwestern
A new era of Duke football began last week as the Blue Devils shut out Temple 30-0. They will look to carry that momentum into Saturday’s Power 5 matchup against Northwestern. The Blue Zone has three keys to the game as Duke tries to maintain its perfect record:. Win...
Chronicle
X-Factor: Duke football will need Jordan Moore to lead it past Northwestern's secondary
After a promising performance against Temple, the Blue Devils look to build on their 30-0 shutout victory in Week 2. Before Duke takes the field Saturday afternoon against Northwestern, the Blue Zone gives you a player to watch on both sidelines:. Duke: Jordan Moore. Going into fall camp, sophomore quarterback...
