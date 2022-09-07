Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
Touch A Truck brings families to downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka’s Touch-A-Truck is back. The annual event is designed to give kids a chance to see large trucks and other vehicles up close. During this event trucks and vehicles, including fire trucks, construction equipment and semi-trucks, are on display for attendees to get up close and personal. Touch-A-Truck is open from 9:30 a.m. […]
WIBW
Touch-A-Truck making an impact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend, a special community event celebrates its ninth anniversary. The Greater Topeka Partnership returns to Evergy Plaza with the Downtown Topeka Touch-A-Truck event. The event took place early Saturday morning, bringing the community together once again. The event featured a variety of unique trucks and...
WIBW
Huff n’ Puff Launches Hot Air Balloon Rally
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Up up and away. The Huff n’ Puff hot air balloon launch was a big success this year at the Mount Hope Grounds. “I just have always loved hot air balloons. Years ago when I was singled and lived in Tulsa Oklahoma, I was actually part of a crew that took hot air balloon up and I learned a lot about them but I’ve just always loved them,” says Topeka resident, Terri Van Ostran.
WIBW
FSGC serves up new “Midnight Brunch” fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family Service and Guidance Center is putting a twist on the usual breakfast fundraiser by flipping the clock. Their first-ever ‘Midnight Brunch’ fundraiser is coming up Sept. 17. Mikki Burcher and Amanda Abbott - the chair and vice chair for the FSGC’s Foundation’s board...
WIBW
The Museum of Art and Light is starting underway soon to Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On Friday, the Museum of Art and Light had their groundbreaking ceremony. The building will be located just west of Manhattan Town Center on the corner of third street and Pierre. The building is considered a three-story, 50,000 square foot state of the art museum featuring...
WIBW
TFI set for third annual Blues, Brews, & Bites fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI is holding its 3rd annual Blues, Brews, and Bites Festival, Saturday, September 10th at Ward-Meade Park in Topeka. All proceeds from the festival will benefit local children in foster care. The event will feature live music with a “Blues Cruise” theme with performances by:
WIBW
Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
Plume of smoke concerns some, but burn planned
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A prescribed burn on Wanamaker Road was cause for some concern as Topekans saw the plume of black smoke rise over the area near I-70. The burn was planned by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks around the KTWU TV tower. Because there are walking trails near the tower the KDWP […]
WIBW
Kings of Swing to present big-band concert Sept. 18 at Memorial Park Cemetery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans of big band music will be treated to a free concert later this month at a Topeka cemetery. The Kings of Swing, a 14-piece group specializing in the big-band sounds of the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s, will present their 13th annual “Concert in the Park” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave.
Topeka cowgirl moves into quarter-finals in nationwide country magazine competition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Things are looking good for a Topeka cowgirl as she moves closer to her goal of being named country queen by a nationwide magazine. Madison Branham is currently competing in the Ms. Stars and Stripes competition sponsored by STAR Magazine. Last time 27 News spoke with Branham, she was trying to hold […]
Topeka family business reaching out following inflation hit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic. Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help. Smith, […]
WIBW
White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the former White Lakes Mall property is one step closer to changing hands. The real estate broker for the property, Brian Lensing with United Country Real Estate, says it is under contract to a buyer. Lensing says he is confident the sale will be completed soon.
WIBW
Bikers gather to support important issue among veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Saturday was the annual Hand Up, Stand Up Ride. 13NEWS’ Chris Fisher was the emcee for this event that shows support for veterans suffering from PTSD at the Topeka VA. Bikers gathered at Harley Davidson for a ride through Shawnee County communities to raise awareness for...
WIBW
Saturday night forecast: Rain ending with great Sunday weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered rain and embedded thunderstorms have been a pleasant change form our dry and hot weather. Sunday will also be cool in the mid 70s for highs in the afternoon. Some spots will dip below 50º Sunday night with 40s returning to the temperature map with Monday still nice in the low 80s. We do warm up quickly on Tuesday with highs already near 90º. Another dry and warm week ahead for Northeast Kansas.
Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert
TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert series continues with the classic rock band Delta Haze. Delta Haze plays a variety of music including Classic Rock, Blues, Motown, Pop, Funk and Country. The concert series is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka and is sponsored […]
lawrencekstimes.com
With a line wrapped around the corner, Taylor’s Donuts sells out within an hour
Taylor Petrehn’s projected “low-key” opening for Taylor’s Donuts wasn’t very low-key. The line started forming by 7:30 a.m., snaking down the street. Doors opened at 8 a.m., and all the donuts were gone within 41 minutes. Patrons purchased individual donuts for $3.75, a half dozen...
WIBW
Full house! Helping Hands reduces all adoption fees as shelter tops 500 animals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has reduced all adoption fees to $25 as it saw space fill up Friday. Emi Griess of HHHS Topeka discussed the situation on Eye on NE Kansas, where she brought one of their new arrivals, an 11-week old Kitten name Keebler Elf. She said he’s among a steady stream of kittens, cats, puppies and dogs that arrived at the shelter the past couple weeks. She said the shelter had no available dog kennels as of Friday afternoon, and staff was working to create more space, including reaching out to rescues and fosters.
See Why This Midwest Guard Donkey is Being Hailed as a Hero
If you haven't heard, donkeys make excellent guards. Don't believe me? One Midwest woman can prove it when her donkey named "Waffles" ended up being hailed as a hero. This new video share comes from Scranton, Kansas. Here's what the lady said about her heroic donkey named "Waffles":. Waffles is...
