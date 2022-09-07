Read full article on original website
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission considering actions following Turnpike wreck
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission will work with the state on protecting the Paint Creek watershed following a truck wreck last month on the West Virginia Turnpike. A section of Interstate 77 was closed for 18 hours on Aug. 25 after a truck crashed on the Skitter...
Kanawha City construction on track to be done summer 2024
KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) – Torn up roads, heavy equipment, construction signs: All the hassles that come with road work. One thing residents said they aren’t seeing? Workers. “I have heard a lot of people say that they haven’t seen a lot of work going on at night time, which is odd, but yeah it’s […]
woay.com
WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
CASCI to leave Charleston location
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
WSAZ
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
WSAZ
West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
Woman allegedly set fire in Charleston hotel
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a Charleston hotel. According to a criminal complaint, Charleston Police detained a woman in the lobby of the Marriott Hotel on Lee St. The woman admitted to starting taking paper products and setting fire to them in the 8th-floor foyer of the hotel, […]
$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens
CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
Metro News
Homicide investigation underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police have started a homicide investigation in Huntington. A body was spotted by a person walking on the railroad tracks near Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue Friday morning at about 7:30. The body was found a short distance from the tracks. Huntington police said they were...
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
wchsnetwork.com
Murder investigation underway following Wyoming Street shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a homicide following a shooting Friday evening. The incident happened in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Officers found 49-year-old Norman Sweeney with a single gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced Sweeney dead at the scene. The Criminal Investigation Division is leading...
Government Technology
West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion
(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
wvpublic.org
Nine W.Va. Community Groups Get Addiction Recovery Grants
The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded millions of dollars in grants to support addiction recovery. The ARC grants total $12 million for 33 community organizations in 11 states. West Virginia will receive nine of those awards. God’s Way Home in Rainelle got $500,000. Mountain Health Network in Huntington also got...
1 killed in shooting on Charleston’s West Side
(UPDATE: 9:10 p.m., September 8, 2022) – Charleston police say officers found Norman Sweeney, 49, with a single gunshot wound. Sweeney was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are developing leads and looking for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston PD at (304) 348-6400. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County men charged in Morgantown couch burning
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two Kanawha County men are charged with setting a couch on fire in Morgantown. The Morgantown Fire Marshal’s Office has charged Jaden Fisher, 20, of Charleston, and Cole Binion, 19, of St. Albans, with malicious burning. Investigators allege the two doused a couch with gasoline...
St. Albans High School student arrested for bringing gun to school
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—A St. Albans High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school on Friday. The St. Albans Police Department says that staff members found out that a student at the school had a deadly weapon in his backpack, and officers responded at around 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson with Kanawha County […]
wchstv.com
Two injured after car crashes into apartment building in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:53 a.m. 9/09/22. Firefighters said two women were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building in South Charleston, initially trapping one woman who was in bed under a car and injuring another who was found in the kitchen.
Putnam County community cuts ribbon on new Meeks Mountain Trails shelter
People are celebrating this week in Hurricane, WV as a new shelter is dedicated along a popular hiking and biking trail.
wchsnetwork.com
“I carry Narcan because 23 people did for me,” says volunteer on Save a Life Day in WV
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In the last two weeks, there have been more than two dozen overdoses and three deaths on the West Side of Charleston which is why volunteers were out in the community Thursday to provide free naloxone kits and training to the general public. “It could save...
