Teachers in the Ridgefield School District go on strike

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Ridgefield teachers went on strike Friday after negotiators failed to reach an agreement with the Ridgefield School District on a new contract at a bargaining session Thursday night. “We're not doing this for just more money, we're not doing this because we're greedy, we're not doing...
Amber Alert canceled after deputies find Vancouver teen in Portland

VANCOUVER, Wash. — An Amber Alert was canceled Friday after deputies located a 15-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted by her mother's boyfriend in Vancouver, Wash., the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. Catherine Gizzel Gutierrez, 15, was located in Portland, Oregon and reunited with her family. The suspect, 53-year-old...
PBOT raises parking rates for events in Lloyd Event District

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders can expect to pay more parking during big events at the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and the Oregon Convention Center. Metered parking in the Lloyd Event District will go up from $1 an hour to $3 an hour starting Friday, Sept. 9, on days of events with more than 10,000 people in attendance, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) said.
How to make sure wildfire smoke stays outside

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is facing extreme wildfire conditions this weekend, and in addition to multiple planned public safety power shutoffs, communities across the state are already seeing impacts to their air quality due to smoke from current wildfires. Most Portlanders remember just how bad things can get when...
