Teachers in the Ridgefield School District go on strike
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Ridgefield teachers went on strike Friday after negotiators failed to reach an agreement with the Ridgefield School District on a new contract at a bargaining session Thursday night. “We're not doing this for just more money, we're not doing this because we're greedy, we're not doing...
Multiple Oregon schools districts cancel classes Friday due to public safety power shutoffs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several Oregon school districts canceled Friday classes after utility companies announced they would shut off power to thousands of homes due to strong winds and wildfire danger. The Sweet Home, Silver Falls, Santiam Canyon, Gaston and Corbett school districts announced there will be no school on...
Fire at Milo Mclver State Park, Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered
ESTACADA, Ore. — A brush fire in Milo Mclver State Park in Estacada on Friday night prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. The following areas are under Level 3 evacuation orders:. Clackamas River, Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischers...
September brings 'Swift Watch' back to Chapman Elementary in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Every year in September it has been a tradition for one speedy population of Vaux's swifts to swarm the chimney at Chapman Elementary School — one of the largest known roosting sites for the migrating birds. For the past two years the "Swift Watch" has...
Amber Alert canceled after deputies find Vancouver teen in Portland
VANCOUVER, Wash. — An Amber Alert was canceled Friday after deputies located a 15-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted by her mother's boyfriend in Vancouver, Wash., the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. Catherine Gizzel Gutierrez, 15, was located in Portland, Oregon and reunited with her family. The suspect, 53-year-old...
Vitae Springs Fire threatens homes in South Salem; Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered
SALEM, Ore. — Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders are in place in South Salem due to a "high-risk" grass fire burning off Vitae Springs Road South, the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday evening. The fire is burning off the 4000 block of Vitae Springs Road South and...
Record numbers in Hood River County search and rescue calls
MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — Perched at 6,000 feet, Cloud Cap Inn sits at the foot of Mount Hood’s north side. The historic building was once property of the U.S. Forest Service but now it is home to the Hood River Crag Rats. The all-volunteer organization is funded strictly...
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
City of Gresham installing cameras along streets to help police fight crime
GRESHAM, Ore. — Have you seen the cameras mounted on power poles across Gresham?. The city installed the first three surveillance cameras a decade ago. Since then, the camera count has grown to 24 — and an additional 10 will be installed soon. "It's been an intentional effort,...
Santiam Canyon still in recovery two years after Beachie Creek Fire
LYONS, Oregon — It's hard to forget what we saw two years ago when people lost their homes in wildfires in the Santiam Canyon and other parts of the state. Today many wildfire survivors are still rebuilding. KGW checked back in with a retired couple who lost their dream...
Vancouver teen's killer may walk free again after change to Washington's three-strikes law
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man who strangled a teenage girl to death in 2005 is escaping a life prison sentence for a second time because of a change in Washington state law. Roy Russell was going to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder...
Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire is polluting air across western Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Portland air is rated ”moderate,” but air in Oakridge, near the big wildfire, is rated “hazardous.” Here’s how yo.
Unclaimed veterans honored at Willamette National Cemetery
90-year-old Robert Greer died last month, and 55-year-old Jesse Eugene Pearce died in July. Neither vet had family to accept their flags.
PBOT raises parking rates for events in Lloyd Event District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders can expect to pay more parking during big events at the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and the Oregon Convention Center. Metered parking in the Lloyd Event District will go up from $1 an hour to $3 an hour starting Friday, Sept. 9, on days of events with more than 10,000 people in attendance, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) said.
Neighbors frustrated over NE Portland homeless camp that moved in two years ago and never left
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the past two years, families living near the corner of Northeast 125th Place and Shaver Street have had to share their lawns with a homeless encampment. Residents told KGW that homeless individuals in their quiet neighborhood, nestled between three schools and rows of cornfields, have refused services from the city.
How to make sure wildfire smoke stays outside
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is facing extreme wildfire conditions this weekend, and in addition to multiple planned public safety power shutoffs, communities across the state are already seeing impacts to their air quality due to smoke from current wildfires. Most Portlanders remember just how bad things can get when...
Portland, other local governments see cyber insurance costs skyrocket, as attacks increase
PORTLAND, Ore. — By the time Portland city leaders realized what had happened, it was too late. In April, cybercriminals made off with $1.4 million — the single largest heist of public funds in city history. Emails suggest that a city treasurer had flagged the million-dollar wire transfer...
Portland firefighters ask for double overtime pay amid chronic staffing shortages
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland firefighters are asking for an overtime pay boost due to what they describe as two years of frequent mandatory overtime to plug gaps caused by chronic staffing shortages. The union that represents firefighters with Portland Fire & Rescue is requesting that the overtime pay rate...
What led PGE and Pacific Power to cut power to thousands of customers in Oregon?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Power companies are on high alert heading into the weekend as strong winds and hot, dry weather create extreme wildfire danger across western Oregon. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power cut off electricity to as many as 40,000 customers on Friday to lower the risk of their power lines sparking a fire.
Youth soccer coach in Newberg arrested for attempted recording of child
NEWBERG, Ore. — A youth soccer coach was arrested on Tuesday for attempted invasion of privacy. The suspect, 47-year-old Michael Erin Doty of Newberg, is accused of trying to record a 12-year-old while the child was naked in a bedroom and a bathroom, according to court documents. The sheriff's...
