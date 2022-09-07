ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB fans were baffled after man who grabbed Triston Casas’s first HR reveals the wild backstory of the catch

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
First career home runs in the MLB are supremely memorable moments, but Triston Casas’s will be remembered for a wildly different reason.

On Tuesday, Casas launched his first ever career home run over the wall for the Boston Red Sox, a two-run blast that put the visitors one run behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the second. Pretty cool, right? Well, this is where things get interesting.

Initially, it seemed as if the fan that caught Casas’s first home run refused to relinquish the ball! The fan — wearing a Rays shirt, which is important for later — first denied the Tampa Bay mascot, Raymond. Then, he was later seen surrounded by Rays staff, clearly in negotiations for the ball.

Later, NESN sideline reporter Jahmai Webster caught up with the fan and the story that unfolded is truly unique. The fan, named Jordan, is actually a Chicago White Sox fan and caught the ball while eating his chicken wings, of all things.

There’s so much to unpack here. From being an undercover White Sox fan to not knowing whose home run ball he caught, this is a wild tale.

Eventually the swap was made and Jordan received a signed bat from Casas and balls signed by Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. According to Red Sox beat reporter Ian Browne, Jordan wasn’t holding the ball hostage, he was just waiting to give the ball to staff to deliver it to Casas!

Wow, what a story! As expected, MLB fans were quite puzzled at the proceedings as they unfolded.

MLB fans were baffled at this bizzare turn of events on Triston Casas’s first career home run

Yet some were on the fan's side!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

