Basketball

A'ja Wilson's rebounding prop is one of a few WNBA bets to make ahead of Tuesday's Game 4s

By Cole Huff
 3 days ago
Just when you thought the WNBA playoffs couldn’t get any more interesting, a pair of Game 3s left the basketball world speechless over the weekend.

A little over 48 hours later, we’re all set to run it back. If Aces-Storm or Sun-Sky is anything in Game 4 like they were in Game 3, we’ll be in for a treat.

So much is on the line. Can A’ja Wilson or Chelsea Gray deliver another wild performance to lift the Aces to the WNBA Finals, or will Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart force a Game 5? Is Candace Parker going to deliver Chicago to consecutive Finals appearances, or will reigning MVP Jonquel Jones have something to say about that?

Game 4, ladies and gents — here are the players to bet on.

Alyssa Thomas - Over 13.5 Points (+106)

(Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

Alyssa Thomas has shot 12-for-38 (31.6 percent) through three games in this series but has shot at least 50.0 percent from the field in each of the past three regular seasons she’s been healthy for. What does all of this mean?

It means she’s due for a big game.

At home, with the season on the line, I’d expect her at the very least to swing for the fences. Fourteen points might be a struggle, but she’ll get there in Game 4.

A'ja Wilson - Over 10.5 Rebounds (-125)

(Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports)

A’ja Wilson has already accomplished so much as a basketball player, and yet, I didn’t think that she could reach this level of greatness. Her back-to-back 30-point, 10-rebound games were ridiculous, and she’s riding such a wave right now that I can’t recommend passing up this prop.

Will she get 30 points again? Who knows? But over 10.5 rebounds should be easy for her on Tuesday night.

Jackie Young - Under 12.5 Points (-130)

(Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports)

Jackie Young got a well-deserved Most Improved Player Award for her production during the 2022 regular season. Unfortunately, that production hasn’t transferred to the postseason.

Young is averaging just 11.2 points during the playoffs and hasn’t cracked double-digits in scoring since Game 1 against the Storm when she scored 11 points.

Seattle’s defense has bothered her to the point where she hasn’t been able to get off many looks, which makes it hard to see Young reaching 13 or more in Game 4. I’m taking the under.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

