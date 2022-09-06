ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Bronny James shared an in-uniform look from his visit at Ohio State and fans loved it

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPYUA_0hkm43vZ00

Bronny James has basically grown up in front of the basketball-watching world, so in that sense, it’s remarkable that he’s developed into a legitimate Division I prospect under such an intense microscope. And now, Bronny is just starting to take in all the experiences that come with being a D-I prospect.

That, of course, includes taking a campus visit.

Bronny was in Columbus this past weekend for his Ohio State visit and watched the Buckeyes’ 21-10 win over Notre Dame from the sidelines with LeBron. That visit continued into the week, and on Tuesday, we got a first glimpse at what Bronny would look like in an Ohio State uniform.

As expected, not much about Bronny’s recruitment has been conventional. Despite being ranked 41st in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Bronny did not have much progress in his recruitment until recently. Coaches had all but assumed that LeBron’s son would be more inclined to joining the G League Ignite (or other professional options) and try to make the leap into the NBA as soon as he’s eligible. But as Bronny leans more towards the collegiate route, Nike/Jordan Brand-sponsored programs like Ohio State, Oregon, Memphis, UCLA and Michigan have expressed interest.

Oregon and Ohio State seem to be the most likely destinations, but much can change in the recruiting game. His visit to Ohio State had the crowd at Ohio State chanting, “We want Bronny.”

That’s always fun. LeBron had said in the past that he likely would have attended Ohio State if the one-and-done rule was in place during his high school days. So, the visit to Ohio State was extra special for both of them.

Tuesday’s look at Bronny in a Buckeyes uniform also had basketball fans excited about the possibility of Bronny playing college ball.

This was how Twitter reacted

Bronny is entering his senior year at Sierra Canyon in California. Currently, there’s no timetable for an announcement, but it’s good to see that his recruitment is picking up steam.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Duke lands top UNC basketball recruiting target

The race for prized four-star recruit T.J. Power is officially over and it’s bad news for the North Carolina Tar Heels.  Power officially announced his decision on Wednesday night, picking the Duke Blue Devils over Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. The recruit revealed earlier in the week that he was ready to make a decision and the Blue Devils were trending leading into this announcement. Then he made it official, picking Duke over 23 other offers and a finalists list that also included Iowa, Virginia, and Notre Dame. The addition of Power gives Jon Scheyer another big recruit for his 2023...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shams: NBA cap to rise to $134m for 2023-24, framework in place for in-season tourney

Per the Athletic’s Shams Charania, the NBA has announced that the salary cap for the 2023-23 NBA season is projected to be $134 million, about $10.4 million higher than this season, with a $162 million tax level, both coming in $1 million higher than previous projections, sure to be welcomed by a Boston Celtics franchise with designs on contending over that period.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Mark May’s biggest disappointment in Week 1? Surprise, surprise it is Ohio State

Mark May wasn’t that impressed with Ohio State’s output in the first work of the college football season. In fact, the former ESPN analyst and two-time Super Bowl winner thought that Ohio State was among the biggest disappointments of the first full week of the season. This, after Ohio State pulled off what might arguably have been the most impressive win to start the season. In a battle of two teams ranked in the top five, Ohio State beat Notre Dame last Saturday night 21-10. It wasn’t a sloppy home win for the Buckeyes, but some national pundits felt that it lacked...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Basketball
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
City
California, OH
State
Oregon State
Columbus, OH
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst thinks UNC has ‘very legitimate’ shot at landing 2023 prospect

With the UNC basketball out of the running for 2023 five-star forward TJ Power, the Tar Heels now turn their attention elsewhere to round out its class of 2023. Four-star forward Zayden High is the final player on the recruiting board for UNC. He’s a 6-foot-9 power forward ranked No. 48 in the 247Sports composite rankings.  High is already scheduled to be on North Carolina’s campus at the end of the month for an official visit and has been connected to the program even before receiving an official offer. While he wasn’t the top tier target for Hubert Davis, after the de-commitment of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker reportedly having trouble finding a team for a buyout

Former Boston Celtics floor general Kemba Walker is reportedly having trouble finding a new home to play in per The Athletic’s James Edwards III. The former UConn standout was assumed to be a likely buyout candidate after being traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons after falling out of the rotation in New York but evidently has not found a team willing to sign him, delaying his potential buyout indefinitely.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media reacts to Nebraska Volleyball’s win over Creighton

The No. 2 ranked University of Nebraska Volleyball team defeated Creighton in five sets (25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9) in front of 15,797 fans at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday night. That number is a new NCAA attendance record for a regular-season volleyball match surpassing the previous record of 14,022, which Nebraska and Creighton had previously set in 2018. With the win, Nebraska improves to 6-0 on the season and will prepare for a Saturday afternoon matchup against Long Beach State at the Devaney Center with a 3:00 pm start time. The Huskers will not start conference play until September 23rd, when they host Michigan State in Lincoln. Nebraska is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation behind the Texas Longhorns. Below is a collection of social media reaction to this evenings match. https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567680116976766977https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567679736020598784https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567653304280272896https://twitter.com/erinsorensen/status/1567678543860998145https://twitter.com/TrevAlberts/status/1567679049639542786https://twitter.com/Abby_Barmore/status/1567679973183332352https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1567654128779657217https://twitter.com/swmckewonOWH/status/1567679150575566849https://twitter.com/HailVarsity/status/1567653548657188869https://twitter.com/white_tyler/status/1567636384483098629https://twitter.com/kevinsjuts/status/1567650289963999233https://twitter.com/CreightonVB/status/1567652612928946176https://twitter.com/Abby_Barmore/status/1567653424979709953https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1567652137101922310https://twitter.com/JacobPadilla_/status/1567680120004952064https://twitter.com/GarySharp1620/status/1567679118170374145https://twitter.com/NCAAVolleyball/status/1567663862685601792https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1567661711003361282https://twitter.com/TrevAlberts/status/1567655802168639489Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bronny James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Recruiting#Division#Notre Dame#The G League Ignite#Nba#Nike Jordan Brand
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Hart shares his thoughts on freshman CJ Stokes and his possible role as the No. 3 back

It’s very apparent who the top two options for Michigan football are in the backfield: Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Corum did almost reach 1,000 yards lost season, but due to the injury bug and sharing reps with Hassan Haskins down the stretch, Corum was just shy of the 1,000-yard mark with 952. Now a sophomore, Edwards came into Michigan as one of the best running back recruits that the university has seen in quite a while, but being stuck behind both Hassan Haskins and Corum last year, his playtime was sporadic. But the former five-star recruit shined when his opportunity came his way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NBA G League
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News offers prediction for Iowa vs Iowa State Cy-Hawk matchup

The Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to rebound offensively this week. The Iowa State Cyclones are trying to find out how the replacement parts on offense will work this year. That leads into a bit of uncertainty entering the Cy-Hawk matchup this Saturday. Iowa State’s offense is coming off of a 42-point outburst but it was against Southeast Missouri State so a grain of salt should be taken with that one. The Cyclone defense gave up just 10 points but showed some cracks in the armor with the yardage given up. The Hawkeyes defense played lights out surrendering just three points in their...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC head coach Hubert Davis set to visit recruits this week

With the high school basketball season approaching, the evaluation periods are here and coaches will be out all around the country making visits to prospects in future classes. And that includes UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis. Davis and his staff will take advantage of this open period here in the next week to focus on some priority targets. With just Zayden High left that has an offer in 2023, UNC will also focus on the 2024 class and building that up after landing a commitment from Drake Powell. The Tar Heels have just one recruit committed in 2024 but have offers out to several prospects. With a good start to the class, the Tar Heels are hoping to build on that and turn in a Top 10 class for the cycle. As we head into the weekend, take a look at the prospects that Davis is set to visit next week. hh5-star Ian Jacksonhttps://twitter.com/CoachDavidSisk/status/15682474542265958424-star Elliott Cadeauhttps://twitter.com/AdamZagoria/status/156827297010746573311
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy