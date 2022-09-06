Bronny James shared an in-uniform look from his visit at Ohio State and fans loved it

Bronny James has basically grown up in front of the basketball-watching world, so in that sense, it’s remarkable that he’s developed into a legitimate Division I prospect under such an intense microscope. And now, Bronny is just starting to take in all the experiences that come with being a D-I prospect.

That, of course, includes taking a campus visit.

Bronny was in Columbus this past weekend for his Ohio State visit and watched the Buckeyes’ 21-10 win over Notre Dame from the sidelines with LeBron. That visit continued into the week, and on Tuesday, we got a first glimpse at what Bronny would look like in an Ohio State uniform.

As expected, not much about Bronny’s recruitment has been conventional. Despite being ranked 41st in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Bronny did not have much progress in his recruitment until recently. Coaches had all but assumed that LeBron’s son would be more inclined to joining the G League Ignite (or other professional options) and try to make the leap into the NBA as soon as he’s eligible. But as Bronny leans more towards the collegiate route, Nike/Jordan Brand-sponsored programs like Ohio State, Oregon, Memphis, UCLA and Michigan have expressed interest.

Oregon and Ohio State seem to be the most likely destinations, but much can change in the recruiting game. His visit to Ohio State had the crowd at Ohio State chanting, “We want Bronny.”

That’s always fun. LeBron had said in the past that he likely would have attended Ohio State if the one-and-done rule was in place during his high school days. So, the visit to Ohio State was extra special for both of them.

Tuesday’s look at Bronny in a Buckeyes uniform also had basketball fans excited about the possibility of Bronny playing college ball.

This was how Twitter reacted

Bronny is entering his senior year at Sierra Canyon in California. Currently, there’s no timetable for an announcement, but it’s good to see that his recruitment is picking up steam.