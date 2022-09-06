BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Northern Kentucky volleyball wrapped up action at the Holiday Inn - University Plaza Invite, hosted by No. 21 nationally ranked Western Kentucky, with another five-set thriller of a match, falling to Austin Peay at 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 20-25, 11-15. The Norse (1-8, 0-0 Horizon) rallied early in set number one with a 7-0 scoring run to come within one point of the Governors of Austin Peay (3-3, 0-0 ASUN) at 12-11 overall. NKU took command of this opening set with an 8-1 run and withstood an AP comeback for the 25-23 win. Austin Peay went on to take set two at 25-20, but Northern Kentucky fought right back to win set three at 25-19. Set three saw a difference maker in an 11-3 run to hold the 18-9 advantage. The Governors once again found themselves with a 25-20 set win which then forced a final set five between these nonconference adversaries. Northern Kentucky unfortunately found themselves in an early hole, trailing Austin Peay 11-6, in which the Governors claimed the set at 15-11 and the match at 3-2.

