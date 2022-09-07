CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friday is the last day for teachers laid off during recent school closures.The Chicago Board of Education approved a multimillion-dollar settlement over two cases of racial discrimination back in December of 2021. The settlement totals $9.25 million. The Board of Education will pay $1.7 million toward the settlement, while the board's insurance will cover the rest.More than 400 teachers are eligible for compensation of no less than $5,000 each. The settlement between the Chicago Teachers Union and the Chicago Public Schools involves teachers who were laid off during school closures over the past decade – in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Most of the schools were in predominantly Black neighborhoods, and teachers and paraprofessionals who were people of color.Claim forms can be emailed to attorney Patrick Cowlin at pcowlin@fishlawfirm.com. More information is available here.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO