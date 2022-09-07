ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

Related
evanstonroundtable.com

District 65 receives 13 applications for school board opening

Seeking to fill a vacant spot on its board, Evanston/Skokie School District 65 garnered interest from 13 candidates for the position who submitted applications by last Friday, Sept. 2. Marquise Weatherspoon, the former vice president of the school board, resigned effective immediately on Aug. 8. Weatherspoon herself was appointed to...
EVANSTON, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Wendell Phillips High School Gets ‘Monumental’ $17 Million Annex With New Gym, Locker Rooms, Hall Of Fame

GRAND BOULEVARD — The city’s oldest predominately Black high schools has a major upgrade: a multimillion-dollar athletic annex. On Wednesday, elected officials, students, staff and alumni poured into Wendell Phillips’s new gymnasium, 244 E. Pershing Road, for a ribbon-cutting of the school’s two-story, $17 million, 21,260-square-foot athletic annex.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

ETHS Booster Club holding its first in-person fundraiser in three years

After hosting events online and raising money for athletics and activities remotely for more than two years, the Evanston Township High School Booster Club’s signature fundraiser, Boosterpalooza, will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Autobarn Nissan of Evanston. Each year, the club allocates about $100,000 for...
EVANSTON, IL
oakpark.com

Former OPRF student returns as a dean

With 47 new hires this school year Oak Park and River Forest High School is making incremental progress toward diversifying its staff. Employees of color account for approximately 62% of new hires this year. Thirty percent of the new hires are Black, 23 percent are Latino and 9 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander. Thirty-eight percent of new hires are white.
OAK PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evanston, IL
Evanston, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
Chicago Defender

African-American Chicago Public School Teachers/Staff To Receive Settlement Funds in Discrimination Lawsuit

In 2012 and 2015, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and three teachers filed lawsuits against the Chicago Board of Education (the Board) challenging the Board’s “turnaround” policies and termination of hundreds of African American teachers and paraprofessional staff, alleging the turnarounds had a disparate racial impact and were a pattern or practice of race discrimination. The Chicago Teachers Union alleged the Board targeted South and West side schools with disproportionately higher African American teachers and staff. All employees at turnaround schools were terminated. Yesterday, the Court entered an order granting final approval of the $9.25 million settlement of both lawsuits.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Non-profit providing job positions for disinvested communities

CHICAGO — A Chicago non-profit is working to connect people from disinvested communities with open positions in the job market. From retail to hospitality, financial services and healthcare, there are many jobs to fill and Marie Lynch, the president and CEO of Skills for Chicagoland’s Future says unemployment is so low, employers are having a […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

CPS to Roll Out ‘Student-Informed' Menu Items for 2022-23

Smoothies, veggie pasta salad and BBQ tofu are among just some of the new items headed to Chicago Public Schools cafeterias this year after engaging with 2,100 students in summer tasting sessions to craft new menu options. The district collaborated with their two vendors, Aramark and Open Kitchens, to showcase...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eths#Highschool#Eths Cac
CBS Chicago

Friday deadline for teachers to submit claim in $9.25 million settlement over racial discrimination in layoffs prompted by school closures

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friday is the last day for teachers laid off during recent school closures.The Chicago Board of Education approved a multimillion-dollar settlement over two cases of racial discrimination back in December of 2021. The settlement totals $9.25 million. The Board of Education will pay $1.7 million toward the settlement, while the board's insurance will cover the rest.More than 400 teachers are eligible for compensation of no less than $5,000 each.  The settlement between the Chicago Teachers Union and the Chicago Public Schools involves teachers who were laid off during school closures over the past decade – in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Most of the schools were in predominantly Black neighborhoods, and teachers and paraprofessionals who were people of color.Claim forms can be emailed to attorney Patrick Cowlin at pcowlin@fishlawfirm.com. More information is available here. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Chicago

Thirteen members of City Council are leaving, and one alderman says more are to follow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Labor Day is known as the unofficial kickoff to campaign season – but this particular Labor Day, another member of the Chicago City Council announcer her season has come to an end.Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) said she will not be running for reelection."It has been my greatest honor to serve my constituents, friends and neighbors on the southeast side. I am proud and humbled by the responsibility and the trust that has been placed upon me to create positive and long lasting social change within our communities," Garza wrote in a Facebook post.Garza, whose ward includes the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Curtis Mayfield Legacy Celebration at Millennium Park

On September 10, 2022, the world-renowned Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park in Chicago, IL will celebrate the legacy of Curtis Mayfield as we say goodbye to summer. The musical tribute will feature live music, DJs, and vocalists. Free to the public, this event is a gift from Congressman Danny K. Davis and Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot celebrating Chicago’s native son. Hosted by Ramonski Love, The FM OMNI Channel.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy