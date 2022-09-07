Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 receives 13 applications for school board opening
Seeking to fill a vacant spot on its board, Evanston/Skokie School District 65 garnered interest from 13 candidates for the position who submitted applications by last Friday, Sept. 2. Marquise Weatherspoon, the former vice president of the school board, resigned effective immediately on Aug. 8. Weatherspoon herself was appointed to...
blockclubchicago.org
Wendell Phillips High School Gets ‘Monumental’ $17 Million Annex With New Gym, Locker Rooms, Hall Of Fame
GRAND BOULEVARD — The city’s oldest predominately Black high schools has a major upgrade: a multimillion-dollar athletic annex. On Wednesday, elected officials, students, staff and alumni poured into Wendell Phillips’s new gymnasium, 244 E. Pershing Road, for a ribbon-cutting of the school’s two-story, $17 million, 21,260-square-foot athletic annex.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS Booster Club holding its first in-person fundraiser in three years
After hosting events online and raising money for athletics and activities remotely for more than two years, the Evanston Township High School Booster Club’s signature fundraiser, Boosterpalooza, will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Autobarn Nissan of Evanston. Each year, the club allocates about $100,000 for...
oakpark.com
Former OPRF student returns as a dean
With 47 new hires this school year Oak Park and River Forest High School is making incremental progress toward diversifying its staff. Employees of color account for approximately 62% of new hires this year. Thirty percent of the new hires are Black, 23 percent are Latino and 9 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander. Thirty-eight percent of new hires are white.
African-American Chicago Public School Teachers/Staff To Receive Settlement Funds in Discrimination Lawsuit
In 2012 and 2015, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and three teachers filed lawsuits against the Chicago Board of Education (the Board) challenging the Board’s “turnaround” policies and termination of hundreds of African American teachers and paraprofessional staff, alleging the turnarounds had a disparate racial impact and were a pattern or practice of race discrimination. The Chicago Teachers Union alleged the Board targeted South and West side schools with disproportionately higher African American teachers and staff. All employees at turnaround schools were terminated. Yesterday, the Court entered an order granting final approval of the $9.25 million settlement of both lawsuits.
Non-profit providing job positions for disinvested communities
CHICAGO — A Chicago non-profit is working to connect people from disinvested communities with open positions in the job market. From retail to hospitality, financial services and healthcare, there are many jobs to fill and Marie Lynch, the president and CEO of Skills for Chicagoland’s Future says unemployment is so low, employers are having a […]
fox32chicago.com
380 Chicago students receive free shoes to kick off the school year on the right foot
CHICAGO - Hundreds of Chicago students got help starting the school year on the right foot. Each child at Randolph Elementary in Auburn Gresham now sports brand-new sneakers. As every parent knows, these aren't cheap. "Expensive! Especially Nikes!," exclaimed Keviyona Ray, Randolph Elementary Principal. But the students didn't pay a...
CPS to Roll Out ‘Student-Informed' Menu Items for 2022-23
Smoothies, veggie pasta salad and BBQ tofu are among just some of the new items headed to Chicago Public Schools cafeterias this year after engaging with 2,100 students in summer tasting sessions to craft new menu options. The district collaborated with their two vendors, Aramark and Open Kitchens, to showcase...
Friday deadline for teachers to submit claim in $9.25 million settlement over racial discrimination in layoffs prompted by school closures
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friday is the last day for teachers laid off during recent school closures.The Chicago Board of Education approved a multimillion-dollar settlement over two cases of racial discrimination back in December of 2021. The settlement totals $9.25 million. The Board of Education will pay $1.7 million toward the settlement, while the board's insurance will cover the rest.More than 400 teachers are eligible for compensation of no less than $5,000 each. The settlement between the Chicago Teachers Union and the Chicago Public Schools involves teachers who were laid off during school closures over the past decade – in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Most of the schools were in predominantly Black neighborhoods, and teachers and paraprofessionals who were people of color.Claim forms can be emailed to attorney Patrick Cowlin at pcowlin@fishlawfirm.com. More information is available here.
Preckwinkle extends application deadline for Property Tax Bridge Fund Program
CHICAGO(CBS) -- Friday is the last day applications will be open for Cook County's Property Tax Bridge Fund program. The program is offering hundreds of millions of dollars in interest-free loans to local municipalities, schools, parks, and more.Information on eligibility and where to find the application can be found here.
Cook commissioner mulls run for Chicago mayor
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson says he’s hearing from a lot of “disappointed” working people, urging him to challenge Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her job.
Mayor Lightfoot not alarmed by the growing number of Chicago Council members deciding to call it quits
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she expects more alderpersons will decide not to seek re-election. Howard Brookins and Susan Sadlowski Garza were the two most recent. But, the mayor doesn’t seem to be taking it personally.
Student at suburban middle school found bomb threat on post-it note under desk: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Students and staff at a suburban middle school were evacuated after a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:03 p.m., Joliet police responded to Timber Ridge Middle School for a possible bomb threat. When officers arrived, it was determined that a student located a post-it note indicating...
nypressnews.com
South suburban mom founds company to support Black mothers in Chicago
CHICAGO — The outside pressures of motherhood are tough enough to begin with, but one South suburban mom said there are added challenges for Black mothers that cause many of them to suffer in silence. Lavelle Smith Hall, a Black mother to her son Alec, 22, and her daughter...
Chicago shooting in Hyde Park kills 17-year-old CPS student, CPD says
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.
wlsam.com
Ald. Howard Brookins Has One Regret in Twenty Years…and It’s Not His Recent Exit From City Council
John Howell is joined by Ald. Howard Brookins from Chicago’s 21st Ward. Ald. Brookins has joined the long list of Alderpersons leaving the City Council. He joins the show to discuss the reasoning behind his exit, his thoughts on how the city is run, and his only regret, which involves a bike ride and a squirrel.
Thirteen members of City Council are leaving, and one alderman says more are to follow
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Labor Day is known as the unofficial kickoff to campaign season – but this particular Labor Day, another member of the Chicago City Council announcer her season has come to an end.Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) said she will not be running for reelection."It has been my greatest honor to serve my constituents, friends and neighbors on the southeast side. I am proud and humbled by the responsibility and the trust that has been placed upon me to create positive and long lasting social change within our communities," Garza wrote in a Facebook post.Garza, whose ward includes the...
$94M IDOT project will modernize key corridor in Harvey, Dixmoor, Riverdale
HARVEY, Ill. — A three-mile stretch of Wood Street / Ashland Avenue through three communities and nearly 100 years old will undergo a full reconstruction. Gov. JB Pritzker announced the investment at the Harvey Public Works Department Thursday morning. You can see his full press conference in the video above. The project will stretch from […]
Curtis Mayfield Legacy Celebration at Millennium Park
On September 10, 2022, the world-renowned Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park in Chicago, IL will celebrate the legacy of Curtis Mayfield as we say goodbye to summer. The musical tribute will feature live music, DJs, and vocalists. Free to the public, this event is a gift from Congressman Danny K. Davis and Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot celebrating Chicago’s native son. Hosted by Ramonski Love, The FM OMNI Channel.
