Current Records: Mississippi State 1-0; Arizona 1-0 Last Season Records: Arizona 1-11; Mississippi State 7-6 The Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on the Arizona Wildcats at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,020 yards last week.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO