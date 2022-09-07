Prep Football: Cast your vote for the Week 3 winners

Graphic by Heather Belcher

Each week we’ll pick from the slate of games and allow you and the community to vote for who you think will win each contest. The results will be posted the following week. You are encouraged to participate in the polls and post your picks on Twitter and Facebook while tagging us in your picks.

Last week the community finished 10-3, bringing its record on the season to 17-8.

Below are the polls for this week’s games.

Pulaski, Va. at Bluefield

Pulaski Pulaski 32 ( 22.86 % )

Bluefield Bluefield 108 ( 77.14 % )

Greenbrier East at Robert C. Byrd

Greenbrier East Greenbrier East 58 ( 47.15 % )

RCB RCB 65 ( 52.85 % )

Independence at Poca

Independence Independence 141 ( 94.63 % )

Poca Poca 8 ( 5.37 % )

Liberty at PikeView

Liberty Liberty 63 ( 47.01 % )

PikeView PikeView 71 ( 52.99 % )

Greenbrier West at Pocahontas County

Greenbrier West Greenbrier West 103 ( 91.15 % )

Pocahontas County Pocahontas County 10 ( 8.85 % )

Midland Trail at Meadow Bridge

Midland Trail Midland Trail 88 ( 78.57 % )

Meadow Bridge Meadow Bridge 24 ( 21.43 % )

Nicholas County at Wyoming East

Nicholas County Nicholas County 104 ( 81.89 % )

Wyoming East Wyoming East 23 ( 18.11 % )

Princeton at Oak Hill

Princeton Princeton 124 ( 93.94 % )

Oak Hill Oak Hill 8 ( 6.06 % )

Richwood at Van

Richwood Richwood 39 ( 29.55 % )

Van Van 93 ( 70.45 % )

Shady Spring at Summers County

Shady Spring Shady Spring 65 ( 48.15 % )

Summers County Summers County 70 ( 51.85 % )

Westside at Man

Westside Westside 38 ( 35.51 % )

Man Man 69 ( 64.49 % )

Parkersburg South at Beckley

Beckley Beckley 38 ( 34.23 % )

Parkersburg South Parkersburg South 73 ( 65.77 % )

Week 1 Results (7-5)

Point Pleasant at Greenbrier East (59 percent of the community picked East and lost)

Buffalo at Greenbrier West (76 percent of the community picked West and won)

Liberty at Independence (92 percent of the community picked Independence and won)

Sherman at James Monroe (81 percent of the community picked James Monroe and won)

Bluefield at Graham, Va. (68 percent of the community picked Bluefield and lost)

Oak Hill at Nicholas County (63 percent of the community picked Nicholas County and lost)

Wyoming East at Westside (58 percent of the community picked Wyoming East and lost)

Summers County at PikeView (66 percent of the community picked Summers County and won)

Lincoln County at Princeton (81 percent of the community picked Princeton and won)

Shady Spring at Tug Valley (77 percent of the community picked Shady Spring and lost)

Beckley at Riverside (73 percent of the community picked Beckley and won)

Mount View at River View (81 percent of the community picked Mount View and won)

Week 2 Results (10-3)

Princeton at Bluefield (54 percent of the community picked Princeton and won)

Beckley at Greenbrier East (57 percent of the community picked Beckley and won)

Oak Hill at Independence (89 percent of the community picked Indy and won)

James Monroe at Pendleton County (92 percent of the community picked James Monroe and won)

Richwood at Meadow Bridge (53 percent of the community picked Meadow Bridge and won)

Midland Trail at Tolsia (66 percent of the community picked Trail and won)

Shady Spring at Nicholas County (70 percent of the community picked Nicholas and won)

Mingo Central at Westside (56 percent of the community picked Mingo and won)

Wyoming East at Wahama (53 percent of the community picked East and lost)

PikeView at Van (50.56 percent of the community picked PikeView and lost)

Concord at Emory and Henry (76 percent of the community picked CU and won)

WVU at Pitt (86 percent of the community picked WVU and lost)

Norfolk State at Marshall (93 percent of the community picked Marshall and won)