Prep Football: Cast your vote for the Week 3 winners

By Tyler Jackson
 4 days ago
Graphic by Heather Belcher

Each week we’ll pick from the slate of games and allow you and the community to vote for who you think will win each contest. The results will be posted the following week. You are encouraged to participate in the polls and post your picks on Twitter and Facebook while tagging us in your picks.

Last week the community finished 10-3, bringing its record on the season to 17-8.

Below are the polls for this week’s games.

Pulaski, Va. at Bluefield

Pulaski at Bluefield

Pulaski Pulaski 32 ( 22.86 % )

Bluefield Bluefield 108 ( 77.14 % )

Greenbrier East at Robert C. Byrd

Greenbrier East at RCB

Greenbrier East Greenbrier East 58 ( 47.15 % )

RCB RCB 65 ( 52.85 % )

Independence at Poca

Independence at Poca

Independence Independence 141 ( 94.63 % )

Poca Poca 8 ( 5.37 % )

Liberty at PikeView

Liberty at PikeView

Liberty Liberty 63 ( 47.01 % )

PikeView PikeView 71 ( 52.99 % )

Greenbrier West at Pocahontas County

Greenbrier West at Pocahontas County

Greenbrier West Greenbrier West 103 ( 91.15 % )

Pocahontas County Pocahontas County 10 ( 8.85 % )

Midland Trail at Meadow Bridge

Midland Trail at Meadow Bridge

Midland Trail Midland Trail 88 ( 78.57 % )

Meadow Bridge Meadow Bridge 24 ( 21.43 % )

Nicholas County at Wyoming East

Nicholas County at Wyoming East

Nicholas County Nicholas County 104 ( 81.89 % )

Wyoming East Wyoming East 23 ( 18.11 % )

Princeton at Oak Hill

Princeton at Oak Hill

Princeton Princeton 124 ( 93.94 % )

Oak Hill Oak Hill 8 ( 6.06 % )

Richwood at Van

Richwood at Van

Richwood Richwood 39 ( 29.55 % )

Van Van 93 ( 70.45 % )

Shady Spring at Summers County

Shady Spring at Summers County

Shady Spring Shady Spring 65 ( 48.15 % )

Summers County Summers County 70 ( 51.85 % )

Westside at Man

Westside at Man

Westside Westside 38 ( 35.51 % )

Man Man 69 ( 64.49 % )

Parkersburg South at Beckley

Parkersburg South at Beckley

Beckley Beckley 38 ( 34.23 % )

Parkersburg South Parkersburg South 73 ( 65.77 % )

Week 1 Results (7-5)

Point Pleasant at Greenbrier East (59 percent of the community picked East and lost)

Buffalo at Greenbrier West (76 percent of the community picked West and won)

Liberty at Independence (92 percent of the community picked Independence and won)

Sherman at James Monroe (81 percent of the community picked James Monroe and won)

Bluefield at Graham, Va. (68 percent of the community picked Bluefield and lost)

Oak Hill at Nicholas County (63 percent of the community picked Nicholas County and lost)

Wyoming East at Westside (58 percent of the community picked Wyoming East and lost)

Summers County at PikeView (66 percent of the community picked Summers County and won)

Lincoln County at Princeton (81 percent of the community picked Princeton and won)

Shady Spring at Tug Valley (77 percent of the community picked Shady Spring and lost)

Beckley at Riverside (73 percent of the community picked Beckley and won)

Mount View at River View (81 percent of the community picked Mount View and won)

Week 2 Results (10-3)

Princeton at Bluefield (54 percent of the community picked Princeton and won)

Beckley at Greenbrier East (57 percent of the community picked Beckley and won)

Oak Hill at Independence (89 percent of the community picked Indy and won)

James Monroe at Pendleton County (92 percent of the community picked James Monroe and won)

Richwood at Meadow Bridge (53 percent of the community picked Meadow Bridge and won)

Midland Trail at Tolsia (66 percent of the community picked Trail and won)

Shady Spring at Nicholas County (70 percent of the community picked Nicholas and won)

Mingo Central at Westside (56 percent of the community picked Mingo and won)

Wyoming East at Wahama (53 percent of the community picked East and lost)

PikeView at Van (50.56 percent of the community picked PikeView and lost)

Concord at Emory and Henry (76 percent of the community picked CU and won)

WVU at Pitt (86 percent of the community picked WVU and lost)

Norfolk State at Marshall (93 percent of the community picked Marshall and won)

NBC4 Columbus

Football Friday Nite week 4 highlights and scores

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season is here and it features some of the best rivalries in Central Ohio, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central in the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week. Below is a list of games that will be featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
Prep Football: Cavaliers pitch third straight shutout to improve to 3-0

Dunmore – Coming into Friday’s game against Pocahontas County, Greenbrier West hadn’t allowed a single point. The same stands true in the aftermath of that contest. Ty Nickell carried the ball 18 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns as West pitched its third shutout in a 54-0 victory at Pocahontas County. The scoreless streak ties the 1983 team that shutout its first four opponents to open the season.
HIGH SCHOOL
Prep Football: PikeView grinds Liberty in shutout victory

Gardner – Combining old-school execution with new-school philosophies and decision making, PikeView found its way to the win column. The Panthers crowded the box on both sides of the ball all evening, rushing 42 times for 200 yards and yielding under 90 yards of offense en route to a 14-0 victory over Liberty Friday in Gardner.
LIBERTY, WV
Prep Football: Independence continues to roll in rout of Poca

Poca – The only disappointment amongst the Independence faithful Friday was that their Patriots surrendered points. Independence jumped out to a 36-0 lead after a quarter, ultimately beating Poca 70-8 in Poca. Judah Price carried the ball 18 times for 226 yards, scoring three times and finding the end...
POCA, WV
Cast your vote for the Week 3 Player of the Week!

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Mid-State Ford, InShapeWV, Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the second year. Below are the candidates for the third week of the prep football season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie. There are also changes to the Player of the Week voting pertaining to the top overall vote getter that you can read about here.
FOOTBALL
Prep Football: Princeton outlasts Oak Hill in triple OT

OAK HILL – Princeton senior Brodee Rice tallied 79 yards on the ground Friday night against Oak Hill at John P. Duda Stadium. The final yard was what mattered the most. With his team trailing by three points in the third overtime period, Rice crashed in on fourth-and-goal from the one yard line to give the Tigers a thrilling 20-17 triple-overtime win over the Red Devils.
PRINCETON, WV
Gov. Justice declares Saturday as Bob Huggins Day in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, September 10, 2022, as Bob Huggins Day in West Virginia. West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive basketball’s highest honor on Saturday when he is enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
POLITICS
