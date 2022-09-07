Richmond County Schools announces accountability results for 2021-22

HAMLET — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, in regard to the recent announcement of accountability results, stated that, “Because of disruptions caused by the pandemic, the accountability report for the 2021-22 school year is the first since 2018-19 to feature all components of the state’s accountability framework, including the calculation of A-F School Performance Grades and growth designations.”

The hurdles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to significantly impact students and schools statewide last year with regard to attendance, mental health, and instructional delivery in the classroom. In spite of the newly designated status of low performing for four of our schools, 86% of Richmond County Schools met or exceeded expected growth. These results are a truer indication of the dedication and commitment of our teachers, support staff and families in Richmond County Schools.

Mr. (Dennis) Quick, interim superintendent of Richmond County Schools stated, “We have persevered throughout the past two and a half years, and we should applaud the combined efforts of all stakeholders. We will continue to address teaching and learning as well as student engagement through the use of high yield instructional strategies to prepare for the learning recovery ahead. We have a lot of work to do, and we are ready for the challenge.”

Richmond County Schools is prepared and excited to implement these new strategies for re-engaging our students and continuing to maintain high expectations for student performance and growth.

For more information about accountability measurements and school performance grades, please visit the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction website.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The RO will have more on the results in the coming days.