ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Richmond County Schools announces accountability results for 2021-22

By Richmond County Schools
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago

HAMLET — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, in regard to the recent announcement of accountability results, stated that, “Because of disruptions caused by the pandemic, the accountability report for the 2021-22 school year is the first since 2018-19 to feature all components of the state’s accountability framework, including the calculation of A-F School Performance Grades and growth designations.”

The hurdles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to significantly impact students and schools statewide last year with regard to attendance, mental health, and instructional delivery in the classroom. In spite of the newly designated status of low performing for four of our schools, 86% of Richmond County Schools met or exceeded expected growth. These results are a truer indication of the dedication and commitment of our teachers, support staff and families in Richmond County Schools.

Mr. (Dennis) Quick, interim superintendent of Richmond County Schools stated, “We have persevered throughout the past two and a half years, and we should applaud the combined efforts of all stakeholders. We will continue to address teaching and learning as well as student engagement through the use of high yield instructional strategies to prepare for the learning recovery ahead. We have a lot of work to do, and we are ready for the challenge.”

Richmond County Schools is prepared and excited to implement these new strategies for re-engaging our students and continuing to maintain high expectations for student performance and growth.

For more information about accountability measurements and school performance grades, please visit the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction website.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The RO will have more on the results in the coming days.

Comments / 0

Related
The Robesonian

Lumberton High School teacher wins 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School teacher Candance Grimsley has won the 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award. Lumberton FFA, the largest student-led organization on campus with more than 250 members, was ranked Gold in 2022 and was named a finalist in the 2022 National FFA National Chapter Awards. She has been a member of the NC Agricultural Teachers Association for over 10 years.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Brewington’s gamble on college pays off big

HAMLET — Sometimes the cards that life gives you may not be the best hand that you can play, but for Kelvin Brewington of Hamlet, he took a gamble on his hopes and dreams and it paid off. Brewington graduated from Richmond Community College’s Information Technology program in May....
HAMLET, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

School district needs to hire 50 teachers

The Moore County School Board held a budget discussion at its Sept. 6 work session. Superintendent Dr. Tim Locklair said after two months of budget discussion, county commissioners approved $4.1 million for school funding. Under the recommended budget, employees earning an hourly wage less than $15 will earn $15. Those...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Government
Richmond County, NC
Education
City
Hamlet, NC
County
Richmond County, NC
Richmond County, NC
Health
The Richmond Observer

United Way of Richmond County readies for ‘Days of Caring’

ROCKINGHAM — In support of United Way of Richmond County’s 13th annual “Days of Caring” Sept. 15-17, we will have nearly 175 volunteers rolling up their sleeves and getting to work on behalf of our nonprofit organizations. This is a hands-on opportunity that connects volunteers and businesses with local nonprofits, where they complete service projects throughout our community.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Final forum slated in Ashley Chapel community

ROCKINGHAM — The Ashley Chapel Community Organization will host a final Town Hall Forum, open to the public, to meet and hear the candidates running in the upcoming election for county commissioner. Each candidate will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their agenda, and openly address questions from...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Richmond County Schools
The Richmond Observer

Marlboro County kids test positive for pot, cocaine; parents charged

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Richmond County man is one of two parents charged after their kids tested positive for drugs. According to the Marlboro County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, investigators received an intake form from the South Carolina Department of Social Services on Sept. 1 showing that three children — ages 12, 8 and 6 — all tested positive for cocaine and marijuana while living in a Wallace, South Carolina home.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
richmondobserver

FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine opens in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM—Richmond County residents experiencing acute or chronic pain now have access to providers at FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine located at 809 South Long Drive, Suite G in Rockingham. Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Lauren McDonald will be the provider at the new clinic. FirstHealth’s Interventional Pain Medicine providers use the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Impact Plastics expanding north of Hamlet

HAMLET — Work is underway for a local plant’s third expansion in recent years. Superior Plastics Extrusion Company, known locally as Impact Plastics, is doubling its “existing footprint” to add a 50,000-square-foot facility next to its main location on County Home Road north of Hamlet, according to Economic Developer Martie Butler.
HAMLET, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of two stolen iPhones, valued at $1,200. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report unknown suspects stealing 9mm Glock handgun, valued at $445. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Separate Hamlet shootings force Monroe Avenue to shelter in place on Wednesday and Thursday

HAMLET — Monroe Avenue Elementary in Hamlet has been placed on temporary lockdowns on Wednesday and Thursday this week due to nearby shootings in the area. “[Wednesday] afternoon we were alerted around 2:00 PM that there was a gunshot in the vicinity of our campus,” said Kylie McDonald, Public Information Officer for Richmond County Schools in a press release.
HAMLET, NC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy