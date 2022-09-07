ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An inside look into Patrick Mahomes’ private jet

By PJ Green
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a number of flashy endorsements: Oakley, Hy-Vee and State Farm just to name a few.

But his flashiest endorsement deal may be with private jet company Airshare.

“It’s a partnership we’ve had even before his first full season at starting quarterback,” Airshare CEO John Owen said.

“It’s migrated over the years. It started with us flying his family to all the home games.”

The Mahomes family gets to ride in style in this Challenger 350. With touchscreen controls and a premier sound system, Pat can study film on the big screens or throw on a movie for Brittany, baby Sterling and the rest of the family to enjoy.

“He uses it for all of his family trips,” Owen said.

“H can also take it on his business trips if he’s working with any of his other partners or dealings. He’s kind of got full access to the fleet.”

Along with Mahomes, Airshare also has partnered with the Chiefs for about 10 years to bring in some high-value free agents and draft picks.

“We’re getting a call, late night text in the middle of the night saying ‘Hey, we need you to pick up someone. They won’t tell us who a lot of times, it’s a little bit smoke and mirrors of where and when. It’s fun once we see them land in an Airshare plane and who gets off of it.”

Airshare started in Wichita in 2000, moved to KC in 2005 and is the tenth largest private jet operator with more than 50 private jets all over the country. The next step for the company: expansion.

“We actually have bases up from Chicago all the way down to South Texas all the way out to Colorado and then also to Buffalo, New York. The plan is to just do what we’re doing, keep migrating east and west and fill in all the gaps.”

And the company will work to expand its bases and its partnership with the Chiefs and Mahomes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

