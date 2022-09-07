ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Raiders cruise past Lee County for second win

By Kyle Pillar
 4 days ago
ROSports File Photo: Senior Addison Massey was one of five Lady Raiders to win her singles match on Tuesday. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

SANFORD — Making quick work of its opponent on Tuesday, the Richmond Senior High School girls’ tennis team got back in the win column.

On the road at Lee County High School, the Lady Raiders cruised to an 8-1 win. The victory evened Richmond’s record back to the .500 mark through four matches this fall.

“We needed that one,” head coach Jessica Covington said afterward. “I’m proud of the girls’ performance today. We moved our feet much better and played aggressively.

“The girls did a great job working together in doubles and communicated well, which helped us win the match.”

Richmond took five of the six singles matches, and swept competition in the three doubles matches.

All five of the Lady Raiders’ singles wins were by four points or more, starting with No. 1 senior Hana Oki. In her match, she rolled past Brooklyn Underwood in shutout fashion, 8-0.

No. 2 junior Neely Turner picked up her third singles win of the season with an 8-3 victory over Grace Britton, and No. 3 senior Addison Massey picked up another win, an 8-4 decision against Peyton Koneski.

No. 4 sophomore Hanna Smith and No. 6 senior Maren Carter both collected 8-1 wins over their respective opponents. Smith defeated Silvia Gama Rios and Carter notched a win over Macie Witt in her first match of the season.

Lee County’s lone win of the day came from No. 5 Savanna Mullins, who edged senior Ashlyn Bouldin 9-7 in a close match.

Doubles play was equally in favor of the Lady Raiders, starting with an 8-2 win by Oki and Turner in the No. 1 pairing.

Massey and Smith won 8-4 in the No. 2 match and Bouldin and Carter were 8-3 winners in the No. 3 contest.

Richmond (2-2, 2-2 SAC) will have an extended break and return to the court next Tuesday to close out the first round of conference play.

The Lady Raiders will host Scotland at 4 p.m., followed by another home match against Southern Lee on Thursday.

