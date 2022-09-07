Read full article on original website
Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan's Public Windsor Appearance Has Twitter In A Tizzy For A Very Unexpected Reason
Royal watchers were happy to see the Prince and Princess of Wales walking with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in front of Windsor Castle on September 10. Harry and William have always held a special place in people's hearts since they were boys, but have been famously feuding for years. There are claims that Harry and William's feud started way earlier than most thought, and the war of words between King Charles and Princess Diana's sons has been heartbreaking for many. But despite tension on display, Meghan's public Windsor appearance has Twitter in a tizzy for a very unexpected reason.
Royal Expert Reveals Why Meghan Markle Didn't See The Queen Before Her Death
Although he rushed to be by her side, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen, ultimately arriving too late at her summer home, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, per TMZ. Royal watchers were delighted when the Duke of Sussex, who's long been estranged from his family, dropped everything to be with Queen Elizabeth. As Express reported, photos of a distraught-looking Harry soon circulated, with many pointing out the prince appeared to be alone, despite being in the midst of a whirlwind visit to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, at the time.
Barack Obama's Tribute To The Queen Will Tug At Your Heartstrings
The fondness that former President Barack Obama had for Queen Elizabeth II, and vice versa, was the stuff of political legend. The former president and the late monarch first met in 2009. According to royal author, Tom Quinn, the encounter resulted in the queen developing "a soft spot for Americans ... she completely fell in love with [him], so much so that she has frequently asked her courtiers if they could arrange for him to come to Britain now he is no longer president," per Insider.
Body Language Expert Reveals Why We Haven't Seen Any William & Harry Drama Yet - Exclusive
Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death is a profoundly personal time for the royal family. While many royal watchers are hoping it will be the thing that reunites William, the Prince of Wales, with his brother, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, other sources believe it will ignite even more drama between the pair.
The Sussexes' Body Language As They Walked Beside William And Kate Has Twitter Talking
In perhaps the most shocking development since the Queen tragically died on Thursday, Kate Middleton and Prince William and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reunited in public, greeting mourners at Windsor Castle as a foursome on Saturday (via People). The last time fans saw the two royal couples together...
King Charles' Description Of Camilla Has Diana Fans Fuming
King Charles III gave his first address as the British monarch on Friday, September 9, just one day after Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death. According to CNN, Charles' statement was quick and emotional, addressing both the death of his mother and the support of the royal family as he assumes the roles and responsibilities of king. In the speech, Charles also singled out his wife of 17 years, Camilla Parker Bowles, announcing her new title as "Queen Consort."
A Subtle Part Of King Charles' Speech May Have Revealed The Truth About Meghan And Harry
Hours after Queen Elizabeth's death, her son King Charles III spoke out on the queen's tragic death. Charles honored the late monarch, who has served the crown for 70 years during her reign, in a brief statement. The king revealed that he was extremely saddened by the loss of his mother, and saved the rest of his kind words for his first speech as monarch.
Bethenny Frankel Won't Be Easing Up On Meghan Markle Anytime Soon
The former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel has plenty to say about Meghan Markle once again. On the Sept. 1 episode of her podcast "Just B With Bethenny Frankel" the Bravolebrity blasted Markle, saying, "She's very much like a Housewife in that she can't stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant." Per US Weekly, the OG housewife didn't stop there, adding, "When you leave the royal family, leave the royal family. You learned something, you said it, we heard you ... Let it go, Elsa. Move forward."
King Charles May Have Included A Nod To Princess Diana In His First Address
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. On September 9, 2022, King Charles III honored his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in a touching tribute. With the backdrop of Buckingham Palace's Blue Drawing room behind him, he delivered his first speech as King as the world watched on, and stressed his utter loyalty to the United Kingdom, per CNN.
Meghan Markle's Public Hug With A Fan Has A Much Deeper Meaning Than Anyone Expected
Though Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has seemingly fallen out of favor with the U.K. public, she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, were greeted with a surprising reaction from crowds on Saturday. The duo joined the newly appointed Prince of Wales, Prince William, and Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton, outside of Windsor Castle. The famous foursome walked around the outskirts of the castle to read heartfelt messages left for the late Queen Elizabeth II following her heartbreaking death on September 8. They spoke with royal fans who were lined up behind barricades and stopped to receive gifts, flowers, and other mementos from the onlookers.
Tucker Carlson Makes His Thoughts About The Queen Loud And Clear
Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8 has affected people all around the world. For seven decades the queen reigned, making her the longest-running monarch in British history according to the New York Times. While The Guardian reports that Britain is divided on the subject of the queen's death, with...
How Camilla Parker Bowles' Outfit Subtly Honors The Queen
Camilla Parker Bowles made her first appearance as queen consort in the hours following Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death (via Express). She walked alongside her husband, the newly ascended King Charles III, as the couple headed through the doors of Buckingham Palace, where a sweet weather anomaly occurred following the queen's death.
Prince William Proves His Relationship With Queen Consort Camilla Is Stronger Than Ever
Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, her son Charles immediately became King Charles III. On September 10, he was officially confirmed as the new monarch in a formal meeting with the country's Accession Council, as reported by BBC News. As King Charles III made his personal...
Here's How The Crown Is Responding To The Death Of The Queen
"The Crown" has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The streamer focuses on the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her time as a young woman to her days as a seasoned monarch leading the royal family into the future. The series is currently filming the new season, but everything changed when the news of the queen's heartbreaking death was announced. According to Variety, production of "The Crown" is set to pause as a show of respect to the late monarch.
Sunny Hostin Has A Controversial Take On The Queen's Death
While millions are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there are some who are less than heartbroken at this historic loss. Some major U.S. publications are critiquing the queen for being a part of a monarchy with a dark history, and one member of "The View" agrees with them.
What You Never Knew About Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle is a household name due to her prolific acting career and her marriage to Prince Harry –- and also due to the highly publicized ups and downs that she has experienced throughout her time in the public eye. When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in 2018,...
King Charles III First Speech In New Role Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
During times of immense change and times of sadness, many people take to using humor to lighten the mood. In light of King Charles III taking the throne after the passing of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II, people on Twitter seem to be doing just that. On September 9,...
