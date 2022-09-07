ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Willy Wonka

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 10-11 is Willy Wonka, a 3-year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Willy Wonka is no stranger to the shelter, according to spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He was adopted last year but was returned recently because his owners […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle Beach

Taking a look at this FREE concert series that is returning to downtown Myrtle Beach.Myrtle Beach on the Cheap. PSA to all of the music lovers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. If you love live music, dancing, and good food - a free concert series is making a return this month in downtown Myrtle Beach! The concert series, which is named "Nights at Nance", will be back on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nace Plaza in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation

Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
LELAND, NC
WBTW News13

Barefoot Landing to host 6th annual SeptemberFest!

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The sixth annual SeptemberFest! event at Barefoot Landing will feature a grape stomp, pets from the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, live music and several activities for children. The event is from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Barefoot Landing’s Dockside Village in North Myrtle Beach. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Society
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Visit African American Historical Sites and Museums Throughout the Grand Strand

Check out these exceptional African American historic sites and museums in and near Myrtle Beach. Charlie’s Place was a supper club that hosted the biggest names in 20th century music from 1937 through 1965, as it was on the Chitlin’ Circuit, a series of venues where Black musicians could play when segregation didn’t allow them to do so in other traditional venues. While the club no longer remains where a historical marker now stands, Charlie Fitzgerald and his wife, Sarah’s, home is still there along with a replica of the Fitzgerald Motel that was listed in the Green Book, a travel guide for African Americans during segregation to allow them to know where there were safe places to stay, eat, receive services and be entertained.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cook Off#Beach#Wccc#World Champion#Chilihead Unite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
myhorrynews.com

5 events to look forward to in Conway this fall

Conway is preparing for the fall season with events throughout the city from a zombie run to a Halloween parade and burger week. As the fall season approaches Sept. 22, Burger Week is set for Sept. 19-25 at downtown Conway restaurants. Presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, restaurants featured include Caribbean Jerk Cuisine, Coppers Restaurant, Shine Cafe and Trestle Cafe and Bakery. For more information, visit https://conwayalive.com/events/burger_week/2022-09-19/.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Myrtle Beach in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is one of the best beaches on the east coast of the United States, which is distinguished above all by its fabulous views of the Atlantic Ocean, its calm waters and its fine white sand of great quality. It's perfect for swimming and sunbathing, and there are also plenty of rides so the whole family can have a great time.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

PHOTOS | Waterspout comes ashore in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A waterspout was spotted coming ashore in Pawleys Island Saturday morning. Viewer videos show the waterspout on the ocean and in the marsh. A rotation around 9 a.m. produced the spout but was broader and weaker around 10 a.m. It's the second weekend a...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Joey Doggs

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for that all-American feel the next time you dine out, our latest Beach Bites feature will be your best friend because there is a doggone good spot in Surfside Beach where you will be lapping up what they are serving. “It’s the local spot. It’s not […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
lbmjournal.com

Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility

Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

Your Complete Guide to Myrtle Beach Fishing Piers

It’s a safe bet that if you’re an angler and a lover of Myrtle Beach, you’ve cast a line from the pier. Any pier. The Grand Strand is rich with options. They all provide excellent fishing and gorgeous views. Some are rustic and historical; others, are modern and loaded with amenities.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy