Read full article on original website
Related
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Willy Wonka
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 10-11 is Willy Wonka, a 3-year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Willy Wonka is no stranger to the shelter, according to spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He was adopted last year but was returned recently because his owners […]
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle Beach
Taking a look at this FREE concert series that is returning to downtown Myrtle Beach.Myrtle Beach on the Cheap. PSA to all of the music lovers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. If you love live music, dancing, and good food - a free concert series is making a return this month in downtown Myrtle Beach! The concert series, which is named "Nights at Nance", will be back on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nace Plaza in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation
Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
Barefoot Landing to host 6th annual SeptemberFest!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The sixth annual SeptemberFest! event at Barefoot Landing will feature a grape stomp, pets from the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, live music and several activities for children. The event is from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Barefoot Landing’s Dockside Village in North Myrtle Beach. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Annual plant sale hosted by Conway Chapter of Master Gardeners this Saturday
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Chapter of Master Gardeners is holding its annual plant sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Farmer's Market in Conway from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., under the Rt. 544 bridge into Conway rain or shine. Organizers ask to bring cash only; no...
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Visit African American Historical Sites and Museums Throughout the Grand Strand
Check out these exceptional African American historic sites and museums in and near Myrtle Beach. Charlie’s Place was a supper club that hosted the biggest names in 20th century music from 1937 through 1965, as it was on the Chitlin’ Circuit, a series of venues where Black musicians could play when segregation didn’t allow them to do so in other traditional venues. While the club no longer remains where a historical marker now stands, Charlie Fitzgerald and his wife, Sarah’s, home is still there along with a replica of the Fitzgerald Motel that was listed in the Green Book, a travel guide for African Americans during segregation to allow them to know where there were safe places to stay, eat, receive services and be entertained.
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxb.com
MB Harley-Davidson 9/11 Memorial Ride Expected to Draw Thousands to Community Events
Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson is gearing up for the 911 Memorial ride this weekend. Jenn Deluca shares how the 9/11 ride on Sunday is a community-wide event.
The Post and Courier
New location for Myrtle Beach-based restaurant group; Calabash restaurant clears rumors
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach restaurant group, in business for decades along the Grand Strand, recently opened a new venture not far from the shopping and entertainment complex Broadway at the Beach. Bubba’s Fish Camp and Smokehouse Grill, located at 1565 21st Ave. North in Myrtle Beach, is...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Mustang Week returns in 2023, but closer to North Myrtle Beach area
Mustang Week will return to the North Myrtle Beach area in 2023 despite statements made by Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and the future cancellation of the event by the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in 2022. “Since we announced that this would be our last year doing Mustang Week, we’ve...
WMBF
Catch The Full Monty at The Theatre of the Republic in Downtown Conway
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Theatre of the Republic has been in operation for over 50 years. It’s the longest running live show theatre in Horry County. We loved learning about their upcoming production, The Full Monty. Come along with us to meet some of the cast, learn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myhorrynews.com
5 events to look forward to in Conway this fall
Conway is preparing for the fall season with events throughout the city from a zombie run to a Halloween parade and burger week. As the fall season approaches Sept. 22, Burger Week is set for Sept. 19-25 at downtown Conway restaurants. Presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, restaurants featured include Caribbean Jerk Cuisine, Coppers Restaurant, Shine Cafe and Trestle Cafe and Bakery. For more information, visit https://conwayalive.com/events/burger_week/2022-09-19/.
Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Myrtle Beach in South Carolina
Myrtle Beach is one of the best beaches on the east coast of the United States, which is distinguished above all by its fabulous views of the Atlantic Ocean, its calm waters and its fine white sand of great quality. It's perfect for swimming and sunbathing, and there are also plenty of rides so the whole family can have a great time.
wpde.com
PHOTOS | Waterspout comes ashore in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A waterspout was spotted coming ashore in Pawleys Island Saturday morning. Viewer videos show the waterspout on the ocean and in the marsh. A rotation around 9 a.m. produced the spout but was broader and weaker around 10 a.m. It's the second weekend a...
BEACH BITES: Joey Doggs
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for that all-American feel the next time you dine out, our latest Beach Bites feature will be your best friend because there is a doggone good spot in Surfside Beach where you will be lapping up what they are serving. “It’s the local spot. It’s not […]
lbmjournal.com
Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility
Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
paradiseresortmb.com
Your Complete Guide to Myrtle Beach Fishing Piers
It’s a safe bet that if you’re an angler and a lover of Myrtle Beach, you’ve cast a line from the pier. Any pier. The Grand Strand is rich with options. They all provide excellent fishing and gorgeous views. Some are rustic and historical; others, are modern and loaded with amenities.
House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach announces Carolina Nights, a regional showcase series
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new showcase series coming to the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach will highlight the region’s top artists and connect fans with up-and-coming bands. Urban Soil, a North Carolina-based rock band, will headline the first Carolina Nights event on Friday, Oct. 14. “Urban Soil has the unique ability […]
Comments / 1