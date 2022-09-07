Prep Soccer Roundup: Trail girls outlast Ravenswood; Oak Hill boys tie with South Charleston

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A former fire chief’s daughter for the Town of Sophia is facing embezzlement charges. Brandi Ball, 39, was arrested and charged on Friday, September 9, 2022, by West Virginia State Police for embezzlement. Ball’s father, Keith Churning, the former fire chief for the Town of Sophia, was arrested in 2021 for stealing over 100,000 dollars between 2017 and 2019. State Police now say that his daughter conspired with him to steal.

