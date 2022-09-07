ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

Prep Soccer Roundup: Trail girls outlast Ravenswood; Oak Hill boys tie with South Charleston

By Tyler Jackson
 4 days ago
Midland Trail 3, Ravenswood 2

Addie Isaacs scored a goal and assisted on a Rumor Barnhouse goal as the Midland Trail beat Ravenswood 3-2 Tuesday night.

Trail goalie Mary McGraw recorded seven saves in the win.

Boys

Oak Hill 2, South Charleston 2

Oak Hill overcame an early two-goal deficit to come back and forcer a tie against South Charleston Tuesday evening.

Lakelyn Fowler and Eric Stover both scored for Oak Hill.

