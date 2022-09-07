Prep Soccer Roundup: Trail girls outlast Ravenswood; Oak Hill boys tie with South Charleston
Midland Trail 3, Ravenswood 2
Addie Isaacs scored a goal and assisted on a Rumor Barnhouse goal as the Midland Trail beat Ravenswood 3-2 Tuesday night.
Trail goalie Mary McGraw recorded seven saves in the win.
Boys
Oak Hill 2, South Charleston 2
Oak Hill overcame an early two-goal deficit to come back and forcer a tie against South Charleston Tuesday evening.
Lakelyn Fowler and Eric Stover both scored for Oak Hill.
