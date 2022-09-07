ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
investing.com

What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday

The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
MARKETS
investing.com

11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!

Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
STOCKS
investing.com

German authority's probe finds 'abnormalities' in Tesla autopilot - WirtschaftsWoche

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal motor transport authority KBA has found "abnormalities" during its investigation focused on Tesla's autopilot function, reported WirtschaftsWoche business weekly, citing a KBA spokesperson. While some of the problems found during the investigation, which has been running since the start of the year, have meanwhile been...
CARS
investing.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
STOCKS
#Automotive Battery#Nissan Pathfinder#Rio Tinto#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Industry#Nsany#Reuters#Nissan Motor Co#Vehicle Energy Japan Inc#Incj
investing.com

Bolt Introduces New Features To Enhance Drivers’ Safety In South Africa

Ride-hailing platform Bolt has introduced driver scores and driver trip-sharing features in South Africa, which will improve the quality and safety of drivers on the platform. The launch features further enforce Bolt’s commitment to drivers’ well-being, giving them more control over their ride performance. The driver score feature...
WORLD
investing.com

Public Storage (PSA)

Investing.com - Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Public Storage... Converting mutual funds to ETFs is an emerging trendETFs offer flexible trading and more transparency2 JP Morgan ETFs worth a lookThe conversion of mutual funds into... After the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Roku Upgraded on Current Levels Properly Balancing Risk-Reward - Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were upgraded to Hold from Sell at Pivotal Research Group on Thursday, with the price target kept at $60 per share. An analyst at the firm explained that the firm upgraded the stock as the shares have reached a level that they view as "properly balancing risk/reward," and they would take profit on short positions.
STOCKS
Nissan
investing.com

SwissCom AG (SCMWY)

ZURICH (Reuters) - State-controlled telecoms group Swisscom AG (OTC:SCMWY) said on Thursday that the rollout of its new fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology was getting stalled... SwissCom AG ADR (OTCPK:SCMWY): 1H net income of CHF839MRevenue of CHF5.69B (-1.4% Y/Y)Press ReleaseNow read: SwissCom: A European Alternative For Value InvestorsOriginal article. Inflation worries...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dubai grants regulatory approval for Blockchain.com office: Report

Dubai grants regulatory approval for Blockchain.com office: Report. Blockchain wallet and cryptocurrency exchange platform Blockchain.com has reportedly secured regulatory approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, or VARA. According to a Friday report from Reuters, VARA signed an agreement which will allow Blockchain.com to open an office in Dubai....
WORLD
investing.com

From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up

From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up. Switzerland-based Crypto Valley Association will partner with Dubai’s Crypto Oasis to collaborate in the ongoing development of the blockchain industry in both countries. From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up. SEC to...
MARKETS
investing.com

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4.44%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Utilities, Financials and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow... Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers /...
STOCKS
investing.com

What explains RBI's bullishness & why India is a $1tn investment magnet (Opinion)

Domestic consumption is making a strong comeback, traditionally one of the main drivers of India's economic growth. This is great news for businesses of all sizes. Simply put, when consumers spend more, businesses have more capital to invest in, and increased liquidity throughout the system energises complementary sectors and higher-end goods and services.
ECONOMY
investing.com

JPMorgan Says You Should Own These Utility Stocks

A JPMorgan analyst made several rating changes across the bank’s coverage of North American Utilities. The analyst upgraded Spire (NYSE:SR) to Overweight from Neutral as he believes the company is better equipped to “more consistently press its positions in the MO rate case.” Moreover, the analyst is positive on settlement prospects following recent Staff testimony and settlement overall as a viable path forward.
STOCKS
investing.com

Excise duties on petrol, diesel zoomed up despite crude staying below $80

The government's revenue generation through levy of excise duty saw a growth of 126 per cent between 2014-15 and 2021-22. The income growth was 186 per cent during the same period. According to official data provided by the Petroleum Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), excise duty on petrol...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

SEC to address growing crypto issuer filings with specialized offices

SEC to address growing crypto issuer filings with specialized offices. In light of the influx of filings from cryptocurrency issuers in the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decided to set up two new offices this fall to provide specialized support to the seven offices currently responsible for reviewing issuer filings.
MARKETS
investing.com

India only major country to grow in smart personal audio market

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) India was the only country that bucked the global negative trend in the smart personal audio shipments in the second quarter (Q2) this year, registering a huge 55 per cent growth. The worldwide smart personal audio shipments fell by 1.7 per cent year on year...
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Retail 2nd most targeted industry by ransomware globally

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Retail was the second-most targeted industry by ransomware last year of all sectors, after media, leisure and entertainment sectors, a report has shown. Globally, 77 per cent of retail organisations surveyed were hit -- a 75 per cent increase from 2020. This is also 11...
RETAIL
investing.com

Everyone’s talking about the Ethereum Merge: New report reveals the most interested countries

A new report released from CoinGecko uncovered the places around the world most interested in the upcoming Ethereum Merge. The data found Singapore as the country most interested and by a large margin at that. Singapore scored 377, which is nearly 100 points higher than the second place nations, Switzerland and Canada, both tied at 286 points. Germany, the United States and the Netherlands filled out the remaining top five spots.
MARKETS

