FTX Ventures to Buy Stake in Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital - Report
Investing.com -- FTX Ventures, the investment arm of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange, is in talks to take a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital, according to CNBC. CNBC said SkyBridge, owned by former White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci, will use the funding to finance some $40 million of investments in crypto assets. The company had been reported in July to be planning a new Web3-dedicated fund.
JPMorgan Says You Should Own These Utility Stocks
A JPMorgan analyst made several rating changes across the bank’s coverage of North American Utilities. The analyst upgraded Spire (NYSE:SR) to Overweight from Neutral as he believes the company is better equipped to “more consistently press its positions in the MO rate case.” Moreover, the analyst is positive on settlement prospects following recent Staff testimony and settlement overall as a viable path forward.
Public Storage (PSA)
Investing.com - Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Public Storage... Converting mutual funds to ETFs is an emerging trendETFs offer flexible trading and more transparency2 JP Morgan ETFs worth a lookThe conversion of mutual funds into... After the...
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 As U.S. Dollar Dips 0.7%
Bitcoin soared almost 10% in the past 24 hours to $21,069 driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar, which has hit new multi-decade highs this year. The U.S. equities, which have been increasingly correlated with cryptocurrencies, were also up in the morning hours. Furthermore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
Switzerland’s Largest Crypto Unicorn Raises $25m In Funding Round
The newly created 21.co, the new parent company of Zug-based 21Shares, has raised $25 million in a funding round led by London-based hedge Marshall Wace, that valued the company at $2 billion, reported Reuters. The company commented on the news Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): “Excited to announce we’re now a unicorn.” 21Shares...
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
Regeneron Eylea News Removes a 'Key Overhang' says Analyst
Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) shares jumped over 20% after the company said on Thursday that its anti-blindness treatment Eylea, jointly developed with Bayer (OTC:BAYRY), has met primary endpoints in two key trials. Two late-stage trials demonstrated that Eylea, which is usually given in doses of two milligrams every eight weeks, was just...
Roku Upgraded on Current Levels Properly Balancing Risk-Reward - Pivotal Research
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were upgraded to Hold from Sell at Pivotal Research Group on Thursday, with the price target kept at $60 per share. An analyst at the firm explained that the firm upgraded the stock as the shares have reached a level that they view as "properly balancing risk/reward," and they would take profit on short positions.
Specialty Chemicals Manufacturer Resumes Uptrend, Gains 4%!
The mood of the broader markets turned highly positive in today’s session, all thanks to positive overnight trading in the US. The benchmark Nifty 50 index is trading 0.87% up at 17,776, by 9:46 AM IST, with 10 out of the 11 sectoral indices trading in the green zone.
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
Wayfair, American Eagle Outfitters And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session. American Eagle Outfitters , Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:AEO) shares dipped 14.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS...
Pentwater weighs legal action over Rio Tinto-Turquoise Hill deal
LONDON (Reuters) -Pentwater Capital Management LP, the second-largest shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Ltd, said on Friday it opposes Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)'s acquisition of the Canadian miner, and was weighing legal options to thwart the deal. The activist investor added that it now owns 11.67% of Turquoise Hill's shares,...
52-Week High on Sept 9: SBI & 2 Other Nifty Bank Stocks, 2 Adani Group Cos & More
Investing.com -- The domestic market ended a volatile session higher on Friday, ending the week almost 2% higher. Indian equity benchmark indices closed the session up to 0.2% in green. The NSE barometer Nifty50 closed the session north of the 17,000 level at 17,833.35 for the first time since January...
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
China Finance Online Co Limited (JRJCY)
China Finance Online Co Limited कंपनी प्रोफाइल. China Finance Online Co. Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is also involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an internet-based financial platform that integrates cash management solutions and mutual fund distribution into iTougu, which facilitates communication between securities investment advisors and their clients; JRJ mobile app for financial information, securities trading, investment advisory, and wealth management; jrj.com.cn to provide access for wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; jrj.com, a financial information website; and iTAMP, a turnkey asset management platform that offers investment consultations and advice covering stocks, mutual funds, wealth management, insurance, trusts, and other financial products. In addition, it provides securities and futures contracts brokerage and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; subscription to financial analysis tools, real-time and historical data, news, research reports, and online forums; asset management and insurance brokerage services; and advertising and enterprise value-added services, as well as online P2P lending and money lending services. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a strategic partnership agreement with Citic Securities to provide internet financial services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.
Reversals In Gold, Silver Indicate Brief Rally Is Likely Already Over
In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened—gold declined. Not only that – it actually reversed its early gains before moving lower, and we saw the same thing in silver and mining stocks. The reversal is more bearish than a small decline, indicating that the brief rally is likely already over.
Big banks to rake in record profits from commodities this year
LONDON (Reuters) - Investment banks are set to make a record-breaking $20 billion trading and financing commodities like oil , gas and metals in 2022, more than triple what they earned in the years before COVID-19, analytics firm Coalition Greenwich told Reuters. Banks such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ),...
