News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining. Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.
News4Jax.com
Border Classic on Friday: Rivalry renewed as UC faces Charlton County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
News4Jax.com
Border Classic: Brunswick hands Bolles first loss of season, 20-3
In a matchup of undefeated teams, Brunswick stayed unbeaten with a 20-3 win over Bolles, the No. 2 team in the News4Jax Super 10 poll. The Bulldogs scored first thanks to the defense. Kavon Miller wrapped up Brunswick’s TJ Mitchell after a reception while Trent Carter stripped the ball and took it to the Pirates 22-yard line. That set up the first points of the game, a field goal by Matthew Berry. Bolles would not score again.
duvalsports.com
Who’s #1 On The Duval Sports Week 3 Power Rankings? I’m Glad You Asked…
It’s hard to believe we’re in week 3 of the high school football season already. If you’re like me, you have more quesions then answers at this point. Questions like, did you believe Tocoi Creek, Riverside, and Englewood would be 2-0 at this point? For Englewood, 2-0 has been hard to achieve. In fact, when was the last time Englewood started it’s football season 2-0? I’m glad you asked….. I’ll tell you at the end of this week’s Duval Sports Power Rankings. Check it out!
News4Jax.com
Week 3 high school football picks: Florida schools get the edge in Border Classic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. Each Thursday during the season, News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Last week: 29-11 (.725). Season: 57-22 (.722).
News4Jax.com
Border Classic on Thursday: McIntosh County vs. West Nassau
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
News4Jax.com
Football Friday’s Game of the Week features Raines & Sandalwood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 3 of Football Friday, and our game of the week is Raines High School at Sandalwood High School. Ahead of the matchup, News4JAX caught up with the Sandalwood cheerleading team and band during “The Morning Show.”. The Saints cheerleaders and band said...
News4Jax.com
News4Jax.com
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Daily Record
News4Jax.com
News4Jax.com
First Coast News
