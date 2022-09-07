ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

MassLive.com

Tara Jacobs takes lead in District 8 Governor's Council race after overnight nail-biter

North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs has likely pulled off an improbable win in a race for a seat on the Governor’s Council. She and Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton have been trading slim leads all morning — at times just over 100 votes separated them — as votes are still being tallied in some communities. The pair were among four Democrats vying for the District 8 seat on the council — which covers Western Massachusetts— tasked with confirming judges proposed by the governor.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Council takes 1st vote to have Westfield Water Commission assign sewer rate

WESTFIELD — The City Council voted 8-4 last week to take the first step toward letting the Water Commission set its own sewer rates. Councilor Michael Burns, a member of the Legislative and Ordinance Subcommittee that recommended the new ordinance 3-0, said the primary reason for the change is that sewers are an enterprise fund that generates its own revenue. Currently it takes a vote of the City Council to change the sewer rates.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Maura Healey says she won’t leave Western Mass. behind

SPRINGFIELD — When Maura T. Healey says she won’t forget about Western Massachusetts, she know she is asking the four-county region to trust her. “I think it’s doing what I’ve said, and to a great extent, what I’ve done,” said Healey, the Massachusetts attorney general and Democratic candidate for governor in the November general election.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

New Holyoke interim City Treasurer Rory Casey gets to work

HOLYOKE — Sans a honeymoon period, new interim City Treasurer Rory Casey must begin shoring up Holyoke’s financial health. On Wednesday, City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee swore in Casey during a brief City Hall ceremony. “I’m excited for this opportunity, and I appreciate the trust the City Council...
HOLYOKE, MA
Chicopee, MA
Elections
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
MassLive.com

Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton

North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
#Western Massachusetts#Election Local#State House#Ballots#Democratic
wamc.org

After crushing Barbalunga in the Democratic primary, Bowler says he intends to expand Berkshire Sheriff’s Office programming over next six years

In a roughly 80-20 split, voters chose to keep Bowler behind the desk of the Sheriff’s Office at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction in Pittsfield. “Everything we've done for the last 12 years has obviously resonated with the voters. So it makes me feel good. I'm proud of the people who work with me, and I'm proud of this community," said Bowler, who spoke to WAMC at his victory party at the Berkshire Hills Country Club Tuesday night. “Everything we have going now, we're going to try and enhance. We want to grow. We want more initiatives, we want more programs for our inmates, and we want more community involvement. And that's what we're going to strive for.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
westernmassnews.com

Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni joined Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia on Thursday with a message for the community following an uptick in violence in the city. We have learned that there have now been five murders in the city of Holyoke this year. Gulluni calling that...
HOLYOKE, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database

A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield starts free full-day universal pre-K program — among 1st in the state — as new preschool opens in Pine Point

Preschoolers were greeted by a barrage of brightly colored balloons and smiles as their parents dropped them off at Springfield’s newest early education enrichment center: Balliet Preschool. The school opened its doors for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday morning, the first day of Springfield Public Schools’ new free universal full-day initiative for all 3- and 4-year-olds in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Retired Holyoke firefighter reflects on helping at Ground Zero 21 years ago

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reflection is underway around the country and in western Massachusetts as Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For a now-retired Holyoke firefighter, who rushed to New York City to help in the aftermath, he’ll never forget what he saw. “It...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students

A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

