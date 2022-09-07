Read full article on original website
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Tara Jacobs takes lead in District 8 Governor’s Council race after overnight nail-biter
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs has likely pulled off an improbable win in a race for a seat on the Governor’s Council. She and Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton have been trading slim leads all morning — at times just over 100 votes separated them — as votes are still being tallied in some communities. The pair were among four Democrats vying for the District 8 seat on the council — which covers Western Massachusetts— tasked with confirming judges proposed by the governor.
Council takes 1st vote to have Westfield Water Commission assign sewer rate
WESTFIELD — The City Council voted 8-4 last week to take the first step toward letting the Water Commission set its own sewer rates. Councilor Michael Burns, a member of the Legislative and Ordinance Subcommittee that recommended the new ordinance 3-0, said the primary reason for the change is that sewers are an enterprise fund that generates its own revenue. Currently it takes a vote of the City Council to change the sewer rates.
Maura Healey says she won’t leave Western Mass. behind
SPRINGFIELD — When Maura T. Healey says she won’t forget about Western Massachusetts, she know she is asking the four-county region to trust her. “I think it’s doing what I’ve said, and to a great extent, what I’ve done,” said Healey, the Massachusetts attorney general and Democratic candidate for governor in the November general election.
New Holyoke interim City Treasurer Rory Casey gets to work
HOLYOKE — Sans a honeymoon period, new interim City Treasurer Rory Casey must begin shoring up Holyoke’s financial health. On Wednesday, City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee swore in Casey during a brief City Hall ceremony. “I’m excited for this opportunity, and I appreciate the trust the City Council...
Massachusetts 2022 Election Primary Results: 11th Hampden District (Jynai McDonald vs. Bud Williams)
Incumbent state Rep. Bud L. Williams is seeking reelection to a fourth term as the representative for the 11th Hampden District and faces a challenger in the Democratic primary. Williams is being challenged by community activist Jynai McDonald. McDonald previously made an unsuccessful run for Springfield City Council. Williams was...
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
Wilbraham, Cape Cod elected officials on leaked Oath Keepers membership list
A former Wilbraham Planning Board member and onetime Barnstable County Commissioner appear on the leaked list of right-wing Oath Keepers membership, according to a spokesman for the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. Longtime former Planning Board member David A. Sanders, who also ran unsuccessfully for seats on the Wilbraham Board...
Massachusetts House Primary Election Results
Three local seats on the Massachusetts House of Representatives are contested this year.
Springfield city councilors, residents rap distribution of ARPA funds
SPRINGFIELD — Frustrated residents joined City Councilors Justin Hurst and Tracye Whitfield on the steps of City Hall to express their concerns over the rollout of American Rescue Plan Act funds on Thursday. Last year, a $123.8 million ARPA grant was given to the city to help with any...
Senate Primary Election Results for Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester District
Massachusetts primary election results for Senate of Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester District.
wamc.org
After crushing Barbalunga in the Democratic primary, Bowler says he intends to expand Berkshire Sheriff’s Office programming over next six years
In a roughly 80-20 split, voters chose to keep Bowler behind the desk of the Sheriff’s Office at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction in Pittsfield. “Everything we've done for the last 12 years has obviously resonated with the voters. So it makes me feel good. I'm proud of the people who work with me, and I'm proud of this community," said Bowler, who spoke to WAMC at his victory party at the Berkshire Hills Country Club Tuesday night. “Everything we have going now, we're going to try and enhance. We want to grow. We want more initiatives, we want more programs for our inmates, and we want more community involvement. And that's what we're going to strive for.”
What role will Trump endorsement play in MA race for Governor?
From Worcester to West Roxbury, Massachusetts’ gubernatorial candidates hit the ground running Wednesday hours after voters had their say in the state primary. “It’s about making Massachusetts the greatest place to live, to raise a family, to set up a business” Healey told her supporters in Worcester.
westernmassnews.com
Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni joined Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia on Thursday with a message for the community following an uptick in violence in the city. We have learned that there have now been five murders in the city of Holyoke this year. Gulluni calling that...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database
A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
Holyoke mayor, district attorney address recent gun violence
HOLYOKE – Days after the city recorded its fourth and fifth homicides of the year, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia and Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni updated the public on the violence, which the mayor said shook up “the city’s sense of safety.”. Police Chief David Pratt and...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winners Wednesday
Another lottery prize was won off of a ticket sold at at Ted’s Stateline Mobil in Methuen, a “lucky” store that has sold multiple big winners this year. The store has sold seven prizes worth at least $100,000 this year. Three of them have been for $1 million and one was for $25,000 per year for life.
Springfield starts free full-day universal pre-K program — among 1st in the state — as new preschool opens in Pine Point
Preschoolers were greeted by a barrage of brightly colored balloons and smiles as their parents dropped them off at Springfield’s newest early education enrichment center: Balliet Preschool. The school opened its doors for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday morning, the first day of Springfield Public Schools’ new free universal full-day initiative for all 3- and 4-year-olds in the city.
westernmassnews.com
Retired Holyoke firefighter reflects on helping at Ground Zero 21 years ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reflection is underway around the country and in western Massachusetts as Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For a now-retired Holyoke firefighter, who rushed to New York City to help in the aftermath, he’ll never forget what he saw. “It...
What Happened Friday: Week 1 of Western Mass. football & more
The Western Mass. high school season is in full swing, and Friday night featured plenty of action. The Minnechaug football team had one of the most dramatic finishes of the night, using a late and monumental defensive play to defeat West Springfield.
‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students
A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
