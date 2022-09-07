ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 13

LastgoodScorpio
3d ago

So we have teenage boys shooting at teenage girls,wow.everything starts at home and if this is happening then,it's no home training

Reply
4
Everette Haskins
3d ago

This is SAD .....I think the cities around the world need to partition a law to band and confiscate all firearms. from folks ......unless you are a business owner, licensed security officer or work as a metropolitan police officer. The longer hoodlums have access to firearms there is going to be killings

Reply(2)
2
Related
FOX2Now

Teen shot inside vehicle while looking for gas in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A teenager was shot inside her vehicle while she looked for a gas station Friday evening in St. Louis. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 11th Street and Morrison Avenue in the LaSalle Park neighborhood. Investigators say a 19-year-old woman...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged for allegedly stealing $12K in Pokémon cards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from. Windows and display cases were shattered and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WHIO Dayton

Missouri man accused of beating, fatally stabbing wife

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A Missouri man is accused of beating and stomping his wife before fatally stabbing her at a suburban St. Louis residence, authorities said. Gregory Smith III, 40, of Hazelwood, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child, KMOV-TV reported.
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Teen dies after stolen Kia crash in Alton

ALTON, Ill. – A teenager died overnight in a crash involving a stolen Kia vehicle in the Metro East. The Alton Police Department says a 15-year-old boy died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Belle Street.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
KMOV

Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting intimate partner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four months after pleading guilty to shooting an intimate partner, a 25-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for 20 years. Javonte Mickle, 25, was convicted on charges of Domestic Assault of the 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action (ADA). This ruling, which took place on Thursday, September 8th, follows Mickle’s confession to the crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Police search for St. Louis carjacking suspect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a recent carjacking. He was wearing a very distinctive shirt and investigators believe that may identify him. The brand name of the suspect’s shirt is likely referred to as “Vlone.” A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot multiple times, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday, police said. Felecia Conners, 40, of Florissant, was shot in the chest multiple times in the alley of 2800 block of Grand. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois

ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
GRANITE CITY, IL
abc17news.com

St. Louis police shoot and kill Sudanese man after standoff

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police shot and killed a 61-year-old Sudanese refugee when he reportedly lunged at an officer with a knife after a long standoff. Police Lt. John Greene said officers were attempting to serve several warrants Wednesday when the man barricaded himself inside an apartment. Green said officers used tasers, tear gas, robots and other less-lethal means to coax the man out. Green says when a SWAT team went into the apartment, the man charged at an officer with a knife, and police fired seven shots. The man was alone in the apartment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports neighbors said the man and his children immigrated from Sudan about five years ago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

One dead in Granite City shooting

One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Granite City Thursday afternoon. Police were called just before 1pm to the 2,700 block of East 25th Street and found the victim who died a short time later at the scene. Police took one person into custody at the scene and the case remains under investigation.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Metro East Star Online Newspaper

Granite City Police Department Works Fatal Shooting

GRANITE CITY - On 09/08/22, at around 12:50 P.M., the Granite City Police Department responded to the 2700 block of East 25th Street for a report of at least one gunshot. When officers arrived on-scene one subject was immediately taken into custody. The officers then located the victim and began rendering aid. Treatment of the victim was later taken over by the Granite City Fire Department’s Paramedics however the victim succumbed to their wounds and did not survive.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

How can St. Louis streets become safer for drivers, bikers, pedestrians?

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The recent hit-and-run death of a biker has reignited residents to call on the City of St. Louis to make changes to improve road safety. Danyell McMiller was hit and killed by someone driving a white Kia sedan with no license plates Tuesday afternoon on Grand near Tower Grove Park. St. Louis Metropolitan Police reported that the driver fled the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy