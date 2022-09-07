ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FHP searches for black SUV with "extensive rear damage" in hit-run of motorcyclist

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

MIAMI - The Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public's help for any information that will lead them to the driver of a black SUV involved in a hit-and-run that injured a motorcyclist on Tuesday evening.

Here is what FHP said about the incident:

"A motorcycle was traveling south on US1 in the area of SW 268 Street and a black SUV was traveling north on US1 and attempted to make a U-turn onto the southbound lanes, traveling directly into the path of the motorcycle."

FHP said the SUV collided into the motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to become ejected.

The injured motorcyclist was airlifted to Jackson South in critical condition.

The SUV fled the scene of the crash without rendering aid.

Troopers are looking for a black SUV with extensive damage towards the rear.

Anyone with information is urged to contact *FHP (*347)

