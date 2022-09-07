ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

1420 WBSM

Brockton Phone Store Robber Gets 16 Years in Prison

BROCKTON — A Boston man who committed an armed robbery at a Brockton cell phone store before firing at police during a high-speed chase in 2019 will spend 16 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On Thursday, 31-year-old Stephan Rosser-Stewart was sentenced to serve 16 years...
BROCKTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Hammer Murder

FALL RIVER — A 42-year-old Fall River man has been sentenced to life in prison for the brutal 2018 murder of 39-year-old Lance Correia with a hammer. A spokesperson from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Adam Levesque received the life sentence on Wednesday after he was convicted of second degree murder last month for Correia's death.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick DUI crash leaves woman with serious injuries

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman is in serious condition after Warwick police said she was thrown from a car driven by someone who may have been drunk or high just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. Broken fence posts and scattered car parts show where police said a car...
WARWICK, RI
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police arrest 23-year old city man for alleged robbery at knifepoint

“On Monday, September 5, officers responded to Jouvette Street and Bonney Street for a report of a robbery with a knife. When they arrived on the scene, they arrested and charged CAMRON ZANOLLI, 23, of 40 Taft Avenue, and charged him with Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, and assault and battery.” -City of New Bedford Police Department.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Tiverton woman arrested after allegedly taking advantage of 86-year-old elderly client

Police have charged a local woman after they say that they acquired evidence that she robbed an elderly client. According to Little Compton Police Chief Scott Raynes, an in-home caregiver service reported concern about two separate unauthorized credit card transactions that were discovered on an 86-year-old elderly client’s credit card statement. Investigators discovered that on June 27, 2022, two separate $200 payments were made from the elderly client’s credit card to a PayPal account. These transactions were not authorized by the client or her Power of Attorney/Health Care Proxy.
TIVERTON, RI
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect After Search Warrant and Recover a Loaded Firearm and Drugs

At about 12:20 PM, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-11 Drug Unit (Dorchester), the District B-3 Drug Unit (Mattapan), the Youth Violence Strike Force and the FBI Gang Task Force, arrested Tristan Preval, 27, of Dorchester, after executing a search warrant out of Dorchester District Court issued on September 2, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

Police: 13-year-old Providence student assaulted on way to school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police said a Providence girl got quite a a scare walking to school Thursday when she was assaulted in Olneyville on her way to classes. Police told NBC 10 News that the 13-year-old student was groped, but she was able to get away from her attacker.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Three people indicted, including child’s mother, in fentanyl intoxication death of 2-year-old child

Three people have been indicted, including the child’s mother, in the fentanyl intoxication death of a 2-year-old child. According to Pawtucket Police, on the evening of December 10, 2021, the Pawtucket Police and Fire Departments responded to a Sayles Avenue address for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy. The child, sadly, was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Multiple police agencies respond to fight at New Bedford Whalers game

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Multiple police departments were called to break up a fight during the New Bedford Whalers opening game on Friday night. Video from New Bedford Guide shows a number of police cruisers lined up on Maxfield Street in New Bedford Near an entrance of Dr. Paul F. Walsh Athletic Field on Friday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest three after drugs and gun found when car stopped for speeding on Route 24

Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people after drugs and a gun was found after a car was reportedly speeding on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton was patrolling Route 24 in Randolph. After observing a black Chevrolet Tahoe speeding, he stopped the SUV and quickly observed three occupants seated inside. The female operator, Andrea Martin, 39, of Central Falls, R.I., did not possess a driver’s license; the male passengers, Jason Campbell, 49, of Stoughton, and Javon Wooten, 44, of Brockton, were believed to be intoxicated and unable to operate the vehicle.
RANDOLPH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take

The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
FALL RIVER, MA

