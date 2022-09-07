Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Local Airport is Hosting "Girls in Aviation Day" to Inspire Future Female PilotsDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man out on bail from earlier charge accused of violent attack on mother and child
September 8, 2022—A Massachusetts man was charged in District Court today with punching a woman in the face and biting a child during a September 3 attack in Revere, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 32-year-old Anthony Scarcella is charged with assault, assault and battery, and assault and battery on...
Brockton Phone Store Robber Gets 16 Years in Prison
BROCKTON — A Boston man who committed an armed robbery at a Brockton cell phone store before firing at police during a high-speed chase in 2019 will spend 16 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On Thursday, 31-year-old Stephan Rosser-Stewart was sentenced to serve 16 years...
Fall River Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Hammer Murder
FALL RIVER — A 42-year-old Fall River man has been sentenced to life in prison for the brutal 2018 murder of 39-year-old Lance Correia with a hammer. A spokesperson from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Adam Levesque received the life sentence on Wednesday after he was convicted of second degree murder last month for Correia's death.
Turnto10.com
Warwick DUI crash leaves woman with serious injuries
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman is in serious condition after Warwick police said she was thrown from a car driven by someone who may have been drunk or high just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. Broken fence posts and scattered car parts show where police said a car...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police arrest 23-year old city man for alleged robbery at knifepoint
“On Monday, September 5, officers responded to Jouvette Street and Bonney Street for a report of a robbery with a knife. When they arrived on the scene, they arrested and charged CAMRON ZANOLLI, 23, of 40 Taft Avenue, and charged him with Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, and assault and battery.” -City of New Bedford Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Tiverton woman arrested after allegedly taking advantage of 86-year-old elderly client
Police have charged a local woman after they say that they acquired evidence that she robbed an elderly client. According to Little Compton Police Chief Scott Raynes, an in-home caregiver service reported concern about two separate unauthorized credit card transactions that were discovered on an 86-year-old elderly client’s credit card statement. Investigators discovered that on June 27, 2022, two separate $200 payments were made from the elderly client’s credit card to a PayPal account. These transactions were not authorized by the client or her Power of Attorney/Health Care Proxy.
ABC6.com
Family calls for justice after man arrested after assaulting 11-year-old boy
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family in Johnston is demanding justice after they said their 11-year-old son was attacked by a man this past weekend. The 11-year-old’s mother told ABC 6 News that her son was playing basketball with a 12-year-old boy when the game became physical. The...
Man gets life in prison for deadly hammer attack
The 42-year-old Fall River man convicted of brutally beating his friend to death with a hammer in 2018 will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: 13-year-old girl groped on her way to school
Maj. David Lapatin said the incident took place in Providence near Donigan Park.
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts man arrested while on pretrial release sentenced to prison on firearm, drug trafficking charges
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced yesterday in connection with his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in which he possessed over 150 grams of cocaine base and other controlled substances and conspired to possess firearms. 22-year-old Phillips Charles, a/k/a “PHON C,” of Malden, was sentenced by U.S....
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison after seen in music video with machine gun
A Malden man was sentenced to prison for drug and firearms conspiracy involving a machine gun.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect After Search Warrant and Recover a Loaded Firearm and Drugs
At about 12:20 PM, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-11 Drug Unit (Dorchester), the District B-3 Drug Unit (Mattapan), the Youth Violence Strike Force and the FBI Gang Task Force, arrested Tristan Preval, 27, of Dorchester, after executing a search warrant out of Dorchester District Court issued on September 2, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Police: 13-year-old Providence student assaulted on way to school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police said a Providence girl got quite a a scare walking to school Thursday when she was assaulted in Olneyville on her way to classes. Police told NBC 10 News that the 13-year-old student was groped, but she was able to get away from her attacker.
fallriverreporter.com
Three people indicted, including child’s mother, in fentanyl intoxication death of 2-year-old child
Three people have been indicted, including the child’s mother, in the fentanyl intoxication death of a 2-year-old child. According to Pawtucket Police, on the evening of December 10, 2021, the Pawtucket Police and Fire Departments responded to a Sayles Avenue address for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy. The child, sadly, was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital.
5 arrested at strike against transportation company
Teamsters Local 251 workers have been strike since June 22 in response to the company committing what they call "unfair labor practices."
Turnto10.com
Multiple police agencies respond to fight at New Bedford Whalers game
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Multiple police departments were called to break up a fight during the New Bedford Whalers opening game on Friday night. Video from New Bedford Guide shows a number of police cruisers lined up on Maxfield Street in New Bedford Near an entrance of Dr. Paul F. Walsh Athletic Field on Friday.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest three after drugs and gun found when car stopped for speeding on Route 24
Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people after drugs and a gun was found after a car was reportedly speeding on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton was patrolling Route 24 in Randolph. After observing a black Chevrolet Tahoe speeding, he stopped the SUV and quickly observed three occupants seated inside. The female operator, Andrea Martin, 39, of Central Falls, R.I., did not possess a driver’s license; the male passengers, Jason Campbell, 49, of Stoughton, and Javon Wooten, 44, of Brockton, were believed to be intoxicated and unable to operate the vehicle.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take
The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
Man charged with DUI in Smithfield crash
The driver, a police officer and a construction worker were all brought to the hospital.
Comments / 1