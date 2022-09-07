Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
As companies face staffing shortages, more eye “inflation bonuses”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With inflation still hovering at its 40-year high, we’re seeing more and more employers offering an “inflation bonus”. Jamie Tate, the Operations Manager of Sandy’s Donuts, has been taking shifts as a cashier due to the lack of staff. Sandy’s is hiring, and they’ve raised their pay; but they’re not alone. Business all across the F-M area are desperate to find employees.
Times-Online
First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Hospital in North Dakota
CHI Mercy Hospital - Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota! This designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care of patients upon arrival to the best of the state’s standards, specifically when it comes to cardiac issues. We take this appointment very seriously since such a high number of our patients present to the hospital with cardiac symptoms and diagnoses. This means we can further care for the community and provide everyone the top-notch, excellent services that they deserve.
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
kfgo.com
Hearing held in Bismarck to discuss teaching of critical race theory
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last year, Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. During a Department of Public Instruction (DPI) hearing in Bismarck, supporters of that measure, including Republican State Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo and recent Fargo City Commission candidate Jodi Plecity said it’s not enough.
kvrr.com
Moorhead’s Ole’s Nursery & Landscaping plans to close
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping business that’s been a staple of the community is closing soon. Ole’s Nursery has served the F-M area for more than 50 years. Owner Vern Kroshus says all of the plants at Ole’s are on sale starting at 20 to...
wdayradionow.com
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn: Concern growing with Downtown Fargo public safety, public workers healthcare plan
(Fargo, ND) -- City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is sounding off on several 'major' concerns involving tax payer funding and public safety here in Fargo. Piepkorn joined The Flag's What' on Your Mind program Wednesday to discuss several issues, including proposed changes to the city's healthcare plan for employees and how it could effect you, the taxpayer.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Nile cases in North Dakota on rise
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota West Nile cases are on the rise. Officials have confirmed eleven human cases, all of which were considered the neuroinvasive type. Cases have popped up in Burleigh, Morton, Mclean, Mercer, Stark, Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, and Richland counties. One bird and nearly 20 mosquito pools...
newsdakota.com
City Commission Approves New Positions For Klein & Johnson
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewDakota.com) – Avis Richter will be retiring from her city position as Finance Director next summer. The Valley City Commission unanimously approved of appointing Brenda Klein to become the next Finance Director after Richter retires on August 12th of 2023. The city commission also approved of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
August Weather Summary 2022: Near Average Temperatures, Below To Near Average Rainfall
While some saw above average rainfall for the month of August, many fell short as several systems passed north and south of North Dakota and favored more into Minnesota. Portions of northeastern North Dakota, and most of Minnesota saw the higher amounts of rainfall with locations seeing over 150% average rainfall. Fargo's NDAWN Weather station reported 2.66" of rainfall, slightly above average, while the Airport had .16" below average. Just to the east across the river amounts over 4" were reported! See Imagines 5, 6, and 7 for reported rainfall, departure from average, and percentage of average below.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Officer Wesley Booth, we salute you!
Officer Wesley Booth grew up in the small town of Pahrump, NV, which is just outside of Las Vegas. In 2010, he graduated from Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, TX. After high school, he attended Norwich University in Vermont where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice in 2014.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Director speaks on controversy surrounding Fargo Drag Show
(Fargo, ND) -- A local drag show is making it's way to Fargo, with organizers saying the event is suitable for all ages. WDAY Radio spoke with Kyle Anderson, co-owner of Scarlet Vision Productions and director of the "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" drag show being hosted in the Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
newsdakota.com
Area Music Teacher Rekindles Valley City Community Band
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Bridges Arts Council) – Getting the Valley City community band back together. There’s music in the air in Valley City as local music teacher Rochelle Jimenez finalizes her plans to restart the Valley City Community Band. The ensemble, which has been inactive for several years, will start rehearsing Thursday, September 15 at 6:30 PM in the state-of-the-art Band Rehearsal Hall at Valley City State University.
KFYR-TV
Bison roll to 40 point win
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42 point win last week, a 40 point win this week. North Dakota State rolls through North Carolina A&T 43-3 in week two of the regular season. Starting quarterback Cam Miller completed seven of 12 passes for 102 yards and two scores. Hunter Luepke scored twice, and now has at least one touchdown in five straight games, dating back to 2021. Logan Kopp led the defense with seven tackles.
fargoinc.com
Wedding Venues: Management Team: Cassie Kania, Jack Stenerson, Lauren Nelson, Matthew Bengston, Kayla Cash & Tony Frost, Sanctuary Events Center
Sanctuary Events Center is a full-service wedding, concert and private event venue that has held over 1,700 events since opening its doors in 2016. This one-of-a-kind venue offers in-house catering for food and beverages, along with state-of-the-art technology and an all-inclusive experience for weddings and corporate events. Their commitment to excellence is evident through the many awards they’ve received including, “Best Wedding Venue” from the Best of the Red River Valley, in addition to “Best Wedding Reception/Event Facility” by Locals Love Us!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Drag Show director invites all ages to attend "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" event on Saturday
(Fargo, ND) -- All ages are invited to attend a family friendly drag show this weekend. WDAY Radio spoke with Kyle Anderson, co-owner of Scarlet Vision Productions and director of the "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" drag show being hosted in the Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot. The event is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 18 and under, and children ages 5 and under can enter for free.
fargounderground.com
Review: Moorhead Billiards Rail Bar & Café
With a summer full of road construction, the lack of traffic has impacted many area businesses. Downtown Moorhead is no exception. It seems like every day we hear of another restaurant suffering or even closing. With this in mind, we often try to choose restaurants in impacted areas. However, we...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: Staff member at Willow Park Elementary School in Fargo robbed at gunpoint
(Fargo, ND) -- A staff member at Willow Park Elementary School in Fargo was robbed at gunpoint on campus Sunday morning according to Fargo Police. It happened just before 11:00 at the school, in the 4900 block of 15th Avenue S. The victim said she was unloading school supplies from...
