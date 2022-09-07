Read full article on original website
84-year-old Houston woman missing for nearly 48 hours found unconscious on sidewalk, police say
HOUSTON — The 84-year-old woman who had been missing since Wednesday has been found, police said. Pearl Radcliffe's nephew got a call Friday afternoon before 5 p.m. that she was at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. Police said she was found unconscious on a sidewalk on Beechnut Street. She is...
KHOU
Silver Alert | 84-year-old Houston woman last seen Wednesday in SW Houston
Equusearch is involved in the search for 84-year-old Pearl Radcliffe. She and her dog are both missing.
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AMBER ALERT ISSUES FOR GREENSPOINT AREA TODDLER
Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 6-month-old Noah Gray. He was last seen on Thursday, September 08, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, at the Mobile Gas station located at 22500 block of Imperial Valley, Houston, TX 77073. He was last seen wearing white socks and a blue and red onesie. The stolen vehicle the child was last seen in has been recovered, but the child has not been located. Two suspects were observed stealing the vehicle. One Suspect is a black male, wearing dark grey sweatpants and a camo hoodie.
cw39.com
Harris County deputy accidently shoots himself in Magnolia home, deputies say
MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night. Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.
Silver Alert: 76-year-old man with memory issues last seen in his SW Houston neighborhood
HOUSTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a southwest Houston man missing since Wednesday night. Lincoln Williams, 76, has memory issues and could be disoriented, according to officials. Williams was last seen around 10 p.m. leaving his residence in the 16300 block of Calistoga Court near Willowridge...
At least 1 dead in west Harris County house fire
HOUSTON — One person is dead after a fire started at a house in west Harris County Friday morning. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office was called to a home on Seaberg Road in Crosby. Investigators said an elderly man was found dead. KHOU 11 is working to...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect barricaded inside home in north Harris Co.; SWAT team on scene, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 are responding to a residence where they say a suspect is reportedly barricaded inside in the Eagle Landing subdivision in north Harris County. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the situation is happening in the...
HCSO: Teen shoots, kills 2 men during attempted home invasion in Channelview
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were shot and killed by a teen armed with a shotgun during an attempted home invasion, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened Friday night just after 10:30 p.m. on 1st Street in the Channelview area. Gonzalez said three masked...
KHOU
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
Family looking for answers after Houston woman killed in Virginia crash
HOUSTON — A family is looking for answers after a Houston woman was killed when officials say the RV she was riding in crashed into a tractor-trailer in Virginia. The crash happened on Thursday, September 8. Officials say two people died in the accident and at least seven others were injured.
iheart.com
Teen girl found dead on side of Liberty County road identified
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
cw39.com
Coyote spotted in Fort Bend County, here’s how to confront them
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Residents in Fort Bend County are being asked to be aware of some unwelcomed visitors to their yards. According to a video shared by Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell, a coyote invades someone’s backyard in Pecan Grove. Norvell said...
Click2Houston.com
Person transported to hospital following stolen vehicle chase in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 constables say
CYPRESS, Texas – A person was taken to the hospital following a police chase that began in the Cypress area Friday morning. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a suspect stole a vehicle from the Lakewood Glen subdivision. A few hours after it was reported stolen, officers spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.
Sketch released of man accused of rape at Baytown park
BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police released a composite sketch Friday of a suspect accused of raping a woman who was walking through a park earlier this month. The incident happened on September 1 sometime before noon at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road. Baytown police were called the park after a 50-year-old woman claimed she walking the trails and was sexually assaulted by a man.
KHOU
Man accused of killing Deputy Omar Ursin was out on bond for allegedly killing teen in 2021 robbery
HOUSTON — The parents of a murdered teen are speaking out after police say his accused killer was arrested and charged in the shooting death of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin. The family lives just down the street from where Ursin was killed. "It's a terrible feeling,"...
Two men charged in connection with shooting death of Deputy Ursin were out on bond on murder cases
HOUSTON — Two men were arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin. Ahsim Taylor, Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder in the case, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said both...
KHOU
