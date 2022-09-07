Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor are introduced at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates are introduced. Read the story here.
WMUR.com
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor discuss marijuana, NH constitution at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates answer a variety of questions, including what they think is New Hampshire's best neighboring state, whether they would approve legal recreational cannabis, whether they think local police should assist with federal immigration checkpoints and what their favorite article of the New Hampshire Constitution is. Read the story here.
WMUR.com
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor discuss protecting health systems at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates discuss how they would protect New Hampshire's health care systems in the case of another health crisis. Read the story here.
WMUR.com
Full video: 2022 Granite State Debate involving GOP candidates for governor
VIDEO: See the candidates running to defeat Gov. Chris Sununu in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Read the story here.
WMUR.com
Videos: See New Hampshire debate involving Republican candidates for governor
Republican candidates running for governor debated a number of topics Thursday, including workforce housing, energy costs and bail reform. See the full debate at this link, or view the debate by segment here:
WMUR.com
Republicans running for New Hampshire U.S. Senate seat give closing statements at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for U.S. Senate, candidates give their closing statements. Read the debate story.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire Primary 2022: Election results
NEW HAMPSHIRE — Granite Staters headed to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to vote in the state's primary election. Scroll to see the results of New Hampshire's statewide primary races. The race for Governor. If you don't see results, click here. The race for U.S. Senate. If you...
WMUR.com
LIVE: Republicans running for governor face off in Granite State Debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The fourth and final Granite State Debate this week occurs Friday with the Republican candidates for governor. Veteran and businessman Julian Acciard, fitness instructor and businessman Thad Riley and longtime conservative activist Karen Testerman are participating in the debate, which will air at 8 p.m. on WMUR and in the video player above.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DHHS asks Legislative Fiscal Committee to approve $6 million to fight COVID-19
CONCORD, N.H. — The State Department of Health and Human Services is asking lawmakers to approve $6 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help fight COVID-19. >> New Hampshire COVID-19 updates: Numbers for cases, hospitalizations, vaccinations. The money will be used to support mobile testing, including community pop-up...
WMUR.com
Republicans running for governor pitch themselves as alternatives to Sununu in debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three candidates challenging Gov. Chris Sununu for the Republican nomination for governor shared their thoughts on affordable housing, energy costs and other issues Friday night in the Granite State Debate. Sununu declined to attend the debate, and with a recent poll showing that 60% of Granite...
WMUR.com
Gov. Chris Sununu makes endorsement in New Hampshire US Senate race
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu publicly announced on Thursday who he will support in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Sununu will back New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, who is locked in a tight race with former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith, Ret. Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, cryptocurrency millionaire Bruce Fenton and businessman Vikram Mansharamani.
nsjonline.com
‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat
CONCORD, N.H. — As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his fourth...
WCAX
New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job. Primary Preview: The race for US Senate in New Hampshire. In the race for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, nearly a dozen Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination to take on the likely nominee for the Democrats, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.
WCAX
Visa program will bring nondomestic doctors to rural New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A Visa program is aimed at bringing more doctors to rural parts of New Hampshire. Congresswoman Annie Kuster got approval from the Northern Border Regional Commission or NBRC to approve J-1 Visas for physicians to work in New Hampshire. This is the same program New York...
WMUR.com
What's the best apple orchard in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're really excited, because it's apple season in New Hampshire! There are few things more "New England" than going apple picking with the family, and we can't wait. We're also looking forward to apple pies, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
NHPR
New Hampshire could put up $15 million to spur development of new mental health hospital
For the second time this year, New Hampshire health officials are proposing to use $15 million in federal funds to help a private health care system stand up a new behavioral health hospital. Under the plan, SolutionHealth — which includes Elliot Hospital in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire environmental officials issue boil water order for Whitefield
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire environmental officials ordered Whitefield residents to boil water until further notice. The state said their testing found E.coli in the water system. People in Whitefield should boil water for at least a minute before cooking, drinking or brushing teeth to make sure it is...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States
Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire foliage map: Previewing the fall colors season
VIDEO: A few trees are starting to show some color as we head toward fall. Get a look at average peak foliage dates in New Hampshire.
