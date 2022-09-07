ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 1

Related
WMUR.com

Republicans running for New Hampshire governor discuss marijuana, NH constitution at 2022 Granite State Debate

VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates answer a variety of questions, including what they think is New Hampshire's best neighboring state, whether they would approve legal recreational cannabis, whether they think local police should assist with federal immigration checkpoints and what their favorite article of the New Hampshire Constitution is. Read the story here.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire Primary 2022: Election results

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Granite Staters headed to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to vote in the state's primary election. Scroll to see the results of New Hampshire's statewide primary races. The race for Governor. If you don't see results, click here. The race for U.S. Senate. If you...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WMUR.com

LIVE: Republicans running for governor face off in Granite State Debate

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The fourth and final Granite State Debate this week occurs Friday with the Republican candidates for governor. Veteran and businessman Julian Acciard, fitness instructor and businessman Thad Riley and longtime conservative activist Karen Testerman are participating in the debate, which will air at 8 p.m. on WMUR and in the video player above.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#Congressional District#Granite State Debate
WMUR.com

Gov. Chris Sununu makes endorsement in New Hampshire US Senate race

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu publicly announced on Thursday who he will support in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Sununu will back New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, who is locked in a tight race with former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith, Ret. Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, cryptocurrency millionaire Bruce Fenton and businessman Vikram Mansharamani.
POLITICS
nsjonline.com

‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

CONCORD, N.H. — As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his fourth...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WCAX

New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters

2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job. Primary Preview: The race for US Senate in New Hampshire. In the race for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, nearly a dozen Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination to take on the likely nominee for the Democrats, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Visa program will bring nondomestic doctors to rural New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A Visa program is aimed at bringing more doctors to rural parts of New Hampshire. Congresswoman Annie Kuster got approval from the Northern Border Regional Commission or NBRC to approve J-1 Visas for physicians to work in New Hampshire. This is the same program New York...
IMMIGRATION
WMUR.com

What's the best apple orchard in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're really excited, because it's apple season in New Hampshire! There are few things more "New England" than going apple picking with the family, and we can't wait. We're also looking forward to apple pies, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
LIFESTYLE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
INTERNET
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States

Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy