Boise, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Conflict reported at the Boise Pride Festival

BOISE, Idaho — The first reported conflict of this year's Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon. According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for battery.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Pride postpones kids' drag show for safety concerns

BOISE, Idaho — It began as an LGBTQA+ event, later faced pushback, and now the safety concerns have driven the performance to be pulled from the schedule. Boise Pride Festival has faced backlash in the past two days about their scheduled event to host a kids' drag show. They postponed it for a later date, due to ongoing concerns for a safe environment.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

High school senior wins Boise School District Board position

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District Board of Trustees election is in the books, 13 candidates ran in four races for five trustee positions. A first of its kind outcome in Boise, 18 year-old Boise High School student Shiva Rajbhandari beat incumbent Steve Schmidt in race four, to earn a spot o the Board of Trustees. Rajbhandari says the election win is a result of weeks of hard work.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman missing from Owyhee County found, deputies say

BOISE, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing from the Murphy/Melba area has been found, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office. Alicia Secord was last seen by her family on Sunday night, September 4, at 8:45. According to family members, she left the house in a 2008 Silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with an Idaho License plate reading: 1A9619J.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Fish and Game warn public about increased bear conflicts

BOISE, Idaho — After an increase in bear reports, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is reminding residents about tips that can help them avoid a bear encounter. Staff at the Southwest Regional Fish and Game Office reported multiple calls about black bears breaking into homes near Crouch, with most encounters happening around the Castle Mountain and Terrace Lakes neighborhoods.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

City of Boise considers film permit ordinance

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Everyone knows Napoleon Dynamite was filmed in Idaho, but other than that, the list of big movies filmed in the Gem State is short and filled with films from the 20th century. The most famous recent movie filmed in Boise just might be 2013’s The To Do List, a raunchy coming-of-age story starring Aubrey Plaza.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

First case of human West Nile Virus reported in Canyon County

BOISE, Idaho — Southwest District Health (SWDH) has confirmed its first case of human West Nile Virus (WNV) for 2022, in Canyon County. WNV is typically spread to humans and animals through bites from infected mosquitos, but does not spread from person to person. Many who get infected may not show symptoms, but severe cases can occur, especially in individuals over the age of 60.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Firefighters respond to apartment complex fire near Boise State University

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire Department (BFD) responded to an apartment complex fire at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue near Boise State University, Wednesday evening. BFD said that two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries and several more were treated on the scene of the incident. At least two of the people were rescued from a window by firefighters on a ladder.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

