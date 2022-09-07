ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Sports Desk: New look coming to Lobo football

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team will look a little different when they play against Boise State on Friday night. For the first time since 1973, UNM will take the gridiron with red helmets.

“You know what? This stuff is really good in recruiting,” Danny Gonzales said. “Kids really have a, especially with social media today, it’s really good. Now, I’m a little bit superstitious. So, you’re going to see the coaches wearing the same thing they wore on Saturday night against Maine. Until we lose they’re going to be in the same clothing. I hope Ashley washed it, but if she didn’t, I’m okay with that too.”

Story continues below

Boise State is picked to win the Mountain side of the Mountain West Conference, and it is an opportunity for the Lobos to show their skills on national television.

“This is the test for our team,” Justin Harris said.” We want to be who we say we are. This is the test right here, so. We just need to come out, execute, stay locked in from the beginning and play until the end of the game.”

Meanwhile NMSU has the longest active road losing streak in FBS at 19 games. The Aggies will try to break that streak against rival UTEP this weekend.

“You don’t want to be called a soft football team,” coach Kill said. “We got to come out and play physical and hard. You know, we can’t let somebody….Minnesota hit us in the mouth now. From the first snap the hit us in the mouth. We took it. We can’t have that. We’d be in trouble.”

In other news, the Lobo soccer team is traveling to California this week for a pair of road games. This will be the last chance for coaches to evaluate the team before conference play starts.

“We have a lot of young players that are kind of getting their first meaningful minutes,” coach Dyche said. “We have a lot of transfers that are kind of finding their confidence and way into a system. So, I want those players to be able to go and impact games so that we don’t have to depend on any one system or any one player.”

Also, the Albuquerque High boys soccer team is off to a hot start this season. Despite some players going to the New Mexico United Academy, the team has yet to lose a match this season.

“Some players that wouldn’t have been given the opportunity to play in that championship like we were speaking of, got an opportunity to play,” coach Ramirez said. “Players that are younger are getting more opportunities to shine earlier. And it’s also a good opportunity for New Mexico players to get seen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

High school football Saturday highlights – Week 4

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week 4 of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Perennial title contender Cleveland made the trip down south to take on a winless Las Cruces team. The electric Storm offense did their thing, as quarterback Evan Wysong opened the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Star Wars’ Night at Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The force shall be with you at this next game. Albuquerque Isotopes will be hosting a ‘Star Wars’ night that will feature a special jersey worn by players and lots of fun at the game. The game will be on September 10 at 6:35 P.M. Fireworks will also be shown if the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 4

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The week 4 game of the week featured the La Cueva Bears hosting undefeated Volcano Vista on La Cueva’s homecoming night. After a multiple lead changes early in the first half, the Bears began to take control following three successful onside kicks. La Cueva went on to win 38-28 and improve to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Maine State
State
California State
City
Los Chavez, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Minnesota State
Albuquerque, NM
Football
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Gonzales
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark hosting free event for local teachers September 10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark is hosting an open house event for teachers on September 10. Teachers will learn more about the “Discover the Biopark” program, meet with the zoo’s education ambassadors, and discuss education experiences available at the Biopark for their classes. Teachers and one guest can get in for free from 10 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark shows off newest Lorikeet chicks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Biopark welcomed two Coconut Lorikeet chicks this summer and the public is now getting its first look at them. Biopark officials say Lorikeet parents are very protective of their nests. They continue to sit on them to regulate their body temperatures since chicks are born bald. The parents also spend […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Sanctioned homeless camps, Camp Hope, Weekend rain, Water crisis, Free haircuts

[1] More Safe Outdoor Spaces coming to Albuquerque after veto override fails – Sanctioned homeless camps are back after Albuquerque City Councilor Trudy Jones changed her vote during Wednesday night’s council meeting which prevented a moratorium on the camps from taking effect again. The Menaul and I-25 location for a safe outdoor space will house up to 50 people. A second location for a safe outdoor space near Edith and Candelaria would provide room for up to 12 people. There are six more sits under city review which must meet several requirements before being approved, including a security plan.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#New Mexico United#American Football#Boise State#Unm#Krqe En Espa Ol#Fbs
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Drive-by shooting injures 2 at Albuquerque recording studio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Surveillance video shows people running for their lives in Albuquerque after more than a dozen shots were fired. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a white vehicle that they believe is involved in a drive-by shooting last Friday night. The shooting happened near Edith and Paseo Del Norte in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque barbershop offering free haircuts on September 10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local barbershop in Albuquerque is celebrating its five-year anniversary by giving back to the community. Marz Barbershop is giving out free haircuts Saturday, September 10. This applies to their Albuquerque westside and Rio Rancho locations. They say by giving back to the community, it will build a better culture for everyone. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Celebration of life for Rosario Zito set for September 15

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a celebration of life for Rosario Zito on September 15. It’s at Legacy Church on Wyoming Blvd. and is open to the public and starts at 10 a.m. Police say Zito was shot and killed during a robbery outside his restaurant Giovanni’s. Sylvan Alcachupas was arrested and charged with murder. He […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Most Hispanic US state weighs language programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jacqueline Powell and her fourth grade classmates toiled over pencil and paper to write a letter in Spanish about what they did in class this year. Powell explained the assignment in perfect Spanish before struggling to translate the words to end her sentence. The 10-year-old charter school student raised her forearms to her temples in a show of mental effort, making her large round glasses seesaw up and down.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho police at SWAT standoff in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT standoff in Albuquerque. New Mexico State Police told KRQE News 13 officers were serving a warrant at a home near Coors and Central. They say a man barricaded himself inside. There is a large police presence in the area. KRQE News […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Ride discusses ‘Forward Network Study’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Making an improvement for public transportation. ABQ Ride is working on the ‘Forward Network Plan’ which will review the performance of the existing bus network and update future transit improvements. This plan is in place to identify the goals and purposes of the city’s investment in public transit & inform future decisions […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy