spectrumnews1.com
Intersection dedicated in honor of late jazz legend Barbara Morrison
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Leimert Park intersection was dedicated Saturday as Barbara Morrison Square in honor of the late, legendary jazz singer — coinciding with the anniversary of her birth and the inaugural edition of the Barbara Morrison Jazz & Blues Music Festival. Councilwoman Heather Hutt, whose...
spectrumnews1.com
Nonprofit uses storytelling to end mental health stigma
Inside a house in Culver City, there’s a rehearsal taking place that puts mental health front and center. “You’re uncomfortable and you can’t leave because everyone is looking at you,” said Reba Buhr, performing a monologue. She started getting panic attacks in college and used her...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County health director touts safety of new COVID booster shots
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County’s public health director Thursday touted the safety of a newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster that targets the omicron variant of the virus, comparing the adjustments in the shot to those performed annually for the flu vaccine to address new strains of the illness.
spectrumnews1.com
Del Taco unveils new fresh look and menu item
LAKEWOOD, Calif. – Del Taco is rolling out a new look – and menu item. The Lake Forest-based Mexican-American quick-serve restaurant has dumped its dominant red, white, green, and yellow look for a more contemporary, vibrant light green, grey, white and yellow appearance. Last week, the company unveiled...
spectrumnews1.com
No official timeline on closure of Men’s Central Jail
On June 22, 2021, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to implement the closure of the Men’s Central Jail. Supervisor Kathyrn Barger cast the single dissenting vote. She warned that the county doesn’t have enough treatment resources to adequately help inmates battling addiction or mental illness.
spectrumnews1.com
Tropical Storm Kay brings rain to Southern California
LOS ANGELES — Rain and strong winds are expected across Southern California Friday as Tropical Storm Kay makes its way up the coast from Mexico. Kay made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane over the Baja California Peninsula on Thursday before being downgraded to a tropical storm. The wet...
spectrumnews1.com
Heat wave winding down as storm moves in, bringing rain, flood concerns
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave Friday, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas. The National Weather Service issued a flood...
spectrumnews1.com
Deadly fire southeast of Hemet grows to more than 27,000 acres
HEMET, Calif. (CNS) — Heavy rain and strong winds from an incoming storm Friday are expected to create dangerous conditions countywide, affecting the areas around the Fairview Fire near Hemet in particular. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and high wind warning starting Friday for Riverside...
spectrumnews1.com
Storm knocks out power to thousands of LADWP customers
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Scattered power outages blamed on Tropical Storm Kay were affecting thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers Saturday, prompting officials to schedule additional field crews to respond to situations throughout the coverage area. "If you're affected by power outages caused by wind...
