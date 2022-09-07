Carlos Alcaraz continued his sensational US Open run with a five-set semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe. The 19-year-old phenom from Spain defeated the American 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Friday in New York to reach his first Grand Slam final. It was a marathon match, lasting 4 hours and 19 minutes. Including his 5-hour, 15-minute win against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz has been a part of two of the four longest men's matches at the 2022 US Open. He will face No. 7 Casper Ruud for the US Open title and a chance to become the No. 1-ranked player in the world on Sunday.

