Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
Serena Williams’ GOAT Status Stirs Up Salty Comments From Grand-Slam Record Holder Margaret Court
Twenty-three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams announced her departure from tennis in August before losing her last match at the U.S. Open on Sept. 2. Williams is lovingly referred to as the GOAT, yet when the 24-time Grand Slam winner, 80-year-old Margaret Court was asked about Williams’ accomplishments, she made it about herself.
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Michelle Obama sat courtside at the US Open to support American breakout star Frances Tiafoe
The former first lady of the United States and the 24-year-old star shared a glance and gave each other thumbs-up during the US Open semifinal match.
Francis Tiafoe Becomes First American Man Since 2006 to Reach US Open Semifinals
"This court is unbelievable," Tiafoe said after his historic win at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday Francis Tiafoe made history when he advanced to the US Open men's semifinals on Wednesday at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 24-year-old tennis player is the first Black American man to reach the semifinals since Arthur Ashe's 1972 appearance in the round, according to Today. Tiafoe is also the first American man to reach the semifinal round since Andy Roddick in 2006. Roddick, who retired in 2012, was in attendance to...
Amazing US Open photo of Carlos Alcaraz goes viral
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in an epic match at the US Open on Wednesday night, and the perfect photo was captured to accompany the feat. Alcaraz came from down two sets to one to beat Sinner and advance to his first ever major semifinal. The match lasted more than five hours. During the match, an incredible photo was captured that made it look like the 19-year-old was breathing a US Open logo fireball.
thecomeback.com
Tennis world reacts to Frances Tiafoe’s US Open semifinal match
Frances Tiafoe was a real life Rocky Balboa Friday night. As Rocky went up toe-to-toe against Apollo Creed, Rocky might have lost the fight but his heart and determination made him a beloved character even in defeat. That was what happened to Tiafoe as the world saw his heart and determination as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five set, four-plus hour epic US Open semifinal match.
Video: Carlos Alcaraz won a ridiculous point against Frances Tiafoe
Carlos Alcaraz is relentless on the tennis court, and he showed on Friday night just how difficult he is to take down. Alcaraz was facing Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals of the US Open. The 19-year-old was serving down 5-6 in the first set and had the advantage. He served...
Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final
WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
Jessica Pegula sipped a beer during her US Open press conference after a tough loss to the world No. 1
The 28-year-old American explained that the can of Heineken was meant to help her "pee for doping" but that "it does help ease the loss."
Frances Tiafoe had several basketball players in his support box at US Open
Frances Tiafoe on Friday night was playing in his first major semifinal, and he’s had some VIP supporting him throughout his run at the US Open. The 24-year-old Maryland native is a big fan of his hometown teams, led by the Washington Wizards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has attended some of Tiafoe’s matches in the player’s private box during the US Open. Tiafoe even shouted out Beal after the emerging star’s upset win over Rafael Nadal.
Swiatek bathroom break sets up Jabeur US Open title showdown
An emergency bathroom break powered world number one Iga Swiatek into a US Open final showdown with trailblazing Tunisian fifth-seed Ons Jabeur on Thursday. But Swiatek was rejuvenated after a quick dash to the bathroom following the opening set.
ESPN
US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe sparks reactions on Twitter
Carlos Alcaraz continued his sensational US Open run with a five-set semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe. The 19-year-old phenom from Spain defeated the American 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Friday in New York to reach his first Grand Slam final. It was a marathon match, lasting 4 hours and 19 minutes. Including his 5-hour, 15-minute win against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz has been a part of two of the four longest men's matches at the 2022 US Open. He will face No. 7 Casper Ruud for the US Open title and a chance to become the No. 1-ranked player in the world on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Twitter speechless after Alcaraz-Tiafoe semifinal duel in US Open
Four hours and 19 minutes later, a victor emerged. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz outlasted No. 22 Frances Tiafoe in the second semifinal on Friday of the men’s bracket at the 2022 U.S. Open. Tiafoe won the opening set 7(8)-6(6) before Alcaraz rallied to win the next two sets 6-3,...
Iga Swiatek hilariously admitted that she 'felt lighter' after a bathroom visit shifted momentum in her US Open match
When asked what she told herself in the bathroom between sets, the world No. 1 said "it's more what I did," adding: "I kinda needed to go."
Lindsey Vonn Goes Casual-Chic With Blue Silk Shirt and Classic Jeans at U.S. Open Match
Lindsey Vonn continues to show her love for tennis. The former pro-skier was seen in the stands at the U.S. Open in New York City with Diego Osorio during the match between Iga Świątek and Jessica Pegula. Vonn’s outfit embodied an ideal, casual summertime style and fused several wardrobe staples that can be worn during the warmer season and year-round. She styled in a monochromatic blue look that included a tank top layered with a button-up signature dress shirt and classic jeans. Her bright accessories featured a three-tiered gold necklace set comprising a chained design, two center stone jeweled ones, a...
theScore
Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both
NEW YORK (AP) — Getting to a Grand Slam final is no longer new to Ons Jabeur. She figures it’s time to add a major trophy to her list of groundbreaking accomplishments. And she’s sure she is more ready to do it at the U.S. Open than she was at Wimbledon two months ago.
ETOnline.com
Simone Biles Weighs in on Whether She'll Compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics
Simone Biles isn't ruling out a return to the Olympic stage. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist spoke about the possibility of participating as a competing gymnast in the Paris 2024 Olympics during her Wednesday night appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. "I think, right now, I still have...
