Voices: The week that made Britain unrecognisable
“Bye bye Bo-” There was already a sense of history in the air when, at 13:02 on Monday 5 September, the music finally stopped.In the streets of Westminster, a protester called Steve Bray has been playing his 20-second long Bay City Rollers inspired jingle, Bye Bye Boris, on loudspeaker and on repeat for three full years. And there he was, at very long last, finally pressing the stop button.Arguably, we should have realised, right then, that this would be an even more historic week than was already taking shape.We were outside the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre. I, as it...
Coffin bearing Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral for Edinburgh – live
Thousands line the route as royal cortege leaves bound for Aberdeen and Edinburgh
International Business Times
King Charles III To Address UK As Mourning Begins For Late Queen
King Charles III was on Friday due to address his new subjects, as Britain was plunged into mourning by the death of queen Elizabeth II, ending a history making 70-year reign. Charles, 73, became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday, sparking tributes at home and abroad.
Live updates: Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral Castle
A hearse carrying the late Queen Elizabeth II’s oak coffin has left her beloved Balmoral Castle. The coffin of the late monarch is beginning a six-hour road journey to Edinburgh on Sunday. She died Thursday at Balmoral after a 70-year reign and is starting her last journey back to London for a state funeral Sept. 19.
International Business Times
How Queen Elizabeth's Final Days Indicated Her Death Was Imminent
The Thursday night skies turned starless and somber for the people of Britain when Buckingham Palace announced the death of the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II. As former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson puts it, she was a bright and shining light, and with her death, that light was gone.
International Business Times
EU Ministers Seek Ways To Face Energy Shock
EU energy ministers on Friday will attempt to forge a united response to the energy shock from Russia's war on Ukraine that has sent prices for electricity and heating skyrocketing. Moscow's invasion has seen the price of natural gas hit record levels, throwing the EU economy into deep uncertainty with...
Charles III to reign ‘more like a Scandinavian monarchy’
The reign of King Charles III will see Britain’s royalty become “more like a Scandinavian monarchy”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has predicted.Mr Brown said he expected Charles to perform his duties in a more informal and “approachable” way than his mother Elizabeth II, with a slimmed-down royal family on display.Like the UK, Sweden, Norway and Denmark are all constitutional monarchies, but their sovereigns have long adopted a less formal style than British queens and kings, with less emphasis on pageantry and ceremony and smaller royal families taking part in official duties.Another former prime minister Theresa May agreed that...
International Business Times
Japan's Ruling Party Says Half Its MPs Had Unification Church Ties
Around half of Japan's ruling party lawmakers have had dealings with the Unification Church, an official said Thursday, after the assassination of ex-premier Shinzo Abe heightened scrutiny of the religious organisation also sometimes known as the Moonies. The man suspected of shooting Abe dead in July allegedly targeted the former...
International Business Times
Ukraine President Zelensky Sends 'Prayers' To Royal Family After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday sent his "prayers" to the British royal family after Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for seven decades, died at the age of 96. In his daily address, Zelensky extended his condolences to the British royal family and called Queen Elizabeth II's death a "great...
Queen Elizabeth II begins solemn final journey
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Sunday left the Scottish retreat where she died as the late monarch embarked on her final journey with thousands of her mourning subjects expected to line the route. Six groundskeepers had loaded the oak coffin -- draped with a Scottish Royal Standard and a floral wreath -- into the black hearse that was to wind its way slowly on a six-hour journey to Scotland's capital.
International Business Times
All Eyes On Army As Brazil Heads For Elections
With President Jair Bolsonaro trailing in the polls and regularly alleging Brazil's voting system is plagued by fraud, all eyes are on the military and the role it could play in the country's deeply divisive October elections. The far-right president, an ex-army captain, has enthusiastically courted the military's support and...
International Business Times
Queen's Death Reopens Old Wounds In Former Colonies; Anger, Abuse Fill Social Media
The United Kingdom slipped into deep sorrow Thursday evening as its longest-reigning monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. But it was just another day for certain communities who were affected by the royal family's alleged racist past, and a huge wave of inappropriate jokes took over the internet in the aftermath of the Queen's death.
