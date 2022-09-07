Read full article on original website
Lexington suicide attempt survivor helps those struggling with mental health
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – For some, work is something you have to do but may not want to do. However, Julie Caudill said waking up each day to walk the halls at Participation Station helping others is her calling because at one point in time she almost didn’t wake up at all.
University of Kentucky offering mental health services after near campus shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Mental health resources have been made available to UK students who are still trying to process Wednesday’s off-campus shooting. The new hub the school introduced this fall will serve as a place for drop-in counseling services. A partnership with “Talk Space” will provide online text or video chat therapy options for students.
Lexington business sending donations to Hindman
Retail store "My Favorite Things" is sending essentials to Hindman. President Tom Ulshafer's great-great-grandfather started Hindman Settlement School.
Lexington organization crafting for a cause
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – For the last 30 years, the Black and Williams Center is full of women knitting, crocheting, making jewelry, and more from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday through Thursday. For many, these crafts are just a hobby, but for the women at ElderCrafters,...
Lexington first responders prepare for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City. On that day, 2,977 people lost their lives, including 403 firefighters and police officers. Since 2012, members of the Lexington fire and police departments have continued...
Memorial Dart Tournament held in honor of Lexington native
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – September is National Suicide Prevention month and chances are you may know someone who has been impacted by it. According to the CDC, in 2020 Kentucky had 801 suicide deaths. In March, 24-year-old Caleb Pitts, of Lexington, took his own life, something Pitts’ family...
Former US Secret Service agent recalls time protecting Queen Elizabeth II during visits to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II touched the lives of so many, including some in Kentucky. During her lifetime, the queen made five visits to the Commonwealth (1984, 1986, 1989, 1991, and 2007). One of the people who the queen...
Former Keeneland CEO reflects on time spent with Queen Elizabeth II
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Keeneland’s former president formed a special relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and was there for her first visit to the Bluegrass in 1984 for a race named in her honor. The Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup ran its first race at Keeneland on...
Kentucky outduels No. 12 Florida as Stoops becomes winningest UK coach
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (FOX 56) – Kentucky entered the locker room trailing 16-13 on the road against Florida on Saturday evening. “We got them right where we want them,” could be heard repeatedly as the Wildcats went to regroup. It turned out to be true, as UK took down No. 12 Florida 26-16 in front of 90,000 fans.
Fayette County Board of Education votes to increase property taxes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Fayette County residents will see an increase in their property taxes. It got pretty heated at a public forum as residents and parents had a chance to comment on the options before the school board voted. The Fayette County Board of Education listened to...
Lexington police consider gun buyback program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A gun violence forum sparked a conversation about a gun buyback program a solution people said will reduce the impacts of violence. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said this may or may not be the case. “You got to hear what they had to...
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
Arrest made following shooting near UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One individual has been arrested following the shooting on University Avenue. According to police, Jason Almanza-Arroyo, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and alcohol intoxication in public. Almanza-Arroyo is lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.
See ya later alligator: Bourbon N’ Toulouse not offering Gator Etouffee during game Saturday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Bourbon N’ Toulouse announce a Gator Etouffee embargo during the Kentucky-Florida gridiron tussle on Saturday. The Lexington restaurant took to social media to announce they will not be offering their Gator Etouffee for the first time in 18 years during Saturday’s football game.
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
Lexington man gets 250 months in prison for armed fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was sentenced to 250 months after pleading guilty to armed fentanyl trafficking in May. Titus Mayhorn was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl along with possession of firearms to facilitate drug trafficking.
Lexington structure fire leads to 1 woman hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Heavy black smoke was seen billowing from a home on East Loudon Avenue on Thursday. Fire officials told FOX 56 that the initial call regarding a fire came in at around 3:20 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening breathing problems.
Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
Lexington police arrest 2 related to Madison County police chase
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Metro Police Department told the Kentucky State Police that they have apprehended Benjamin Johnson and Destiny Burns just before 3 a.m. at a residence in Fayette County. Johnson and Burns have been lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police have...
Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
