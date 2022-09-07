ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hottytoddy.com

Lafayette Pediatric Welcomes New Provider to the Community

Lafayette Pediatric Group announced recently that Anne Kristen Glaser, D.O., has joined their clinic. “Dr. Glaser has a passion for medicine and for children,” said Tanya Fitts, M.D., Lafayette Pediatric Clinic’s founding pediatrician. “Her energy and commitment to patients will help us continue to provide the highest quality of care for children in the area.”
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

U.S. Attorney: Oxford woman stole millions from Mississippi State sorority

An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank […]
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Nathan Rester Joins Holcomb Law Group

Holcomb Law Group has announced the addition of Nathan Rester who will join the firm as an associate attorney. Rester will concentrate his practice on bankruptcy, family law and general litigation. Rester attended Mississippi State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis in English. While attending...
OXFORD, MS
#Emergency Management#Police Sergeant#University Of Mississippi#Law Enforcement#Oxford#The Oxford Board
hottytoddy.com

Visit Oxford’s Digital Content Manager Completes STS Marketing College

Hanna Teevan, Digital Content Manager at Visit Oxford has completed the three-year program of the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College and earned certification as a Travel Marketing Professional. As Digital Content Manager, Teevan is responsible for oversight of all of Visit Oxford’s social media accounts, content creation, delivery and evaluation...
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake to install banners along Goodman Road

Horn Lake will be adding banners at the traffic lights along Goodman Road in an effort to bring some holiday cheer to residents who drive up and down the busy thoroughfare. The Board of Alderman voted to spend up to $25,000 to purchase around 50 to 60 banners and the brackets. The banners will have “Celebrate Horn Lake” with two snowflakes to get the city started for the winter months, but will be changed out later with others to match the seasons.
HORN LAKE, MS
wtva.com

Police: Tupelo man jailed after attack on grandmother

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police said a Tupelo man attacked his 88-year-old grandmother. According to a news release from the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded Thursday night, Sep. 8 to Millsap Street for a reported disturbance. Police said officers arrived at the location and heard someone fighting. After making an...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home

A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Daily Mississippian

Diary of A Black Girl: Bre’Anna Coleman

EDITOR’S NOTE: Diary of a Black Girl is a monthly column focusing on the experiences of Black women at the University of Mississippi. In this installment, Opinion Editor Justice Rose interviews sophomore political science major Bre’Anna Coleman. Transitioning from Drew, Miss., to Oxford for my freshman year was...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Outdoor restroom stolen from job site

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thefts happen often, but rarely is it a portable restroom that is stolen. Tupelo Police Department received a report August 30, filed by Outdoor Pottys, that one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site. The job site was located on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo. The unit was green with a yellow “Outdoor Pottys” sign on it.
TUPELO, MS
multihousingnews.com

Heritage Properties Buys 816-Bed Student Community

BankPlus provided a $30.5 million loan for the acquisition. Heritage Properties has acquired The Connection at Oxford, an 816-bed student housing community in Oxford, Miss. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller of the 300-unit property that serves the University of Mississippi. The buyer financed the purchase with a $30.5 million...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Conference Center to host free medical cannabis information event Sept. 19

The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance will be hosting a free informational event at the Oxford Conference Center on Monday, Sept. 19, from 4-7 p.m. The mission of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance is to foster open and positive dialogue between patients, physicians, policymakers, law enforcement, and Mississippi’s medical cannabis industry to ensure safe and effective uses of medical cannabis.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Continues to Grow, Bringing Excitement and Challenges

The University of Mississippi started its 2022 fall semester off with the largest freshman class in the school’s history, according to Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “It’s by far the largest freshman class in our history,” Boyce told Hotty Toddy News Wednesday. “The actual percentage over last year’s class is someplace around a 26 to 27 percent growth, so it’s significant.”
OXFORD, MS

