Horn Lake will be adding banners at the traffic lights along Goodman Road in an effort to bring some holiday cheer to residents who drive up and down the busy thoroughfare. The Board of Alderman voted to spend up to $25,000 to purchase around 50 to 60 banners and the brackets. The banners will have “Celebrate Horn Lake” with two snowflakes to get the city started for the winter months, but will be changed out later with others to match the seasons.

HORN LAKE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO