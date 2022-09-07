Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette Pediatric Welcomes New Provider to the Community
Lafayette Pediatric Group announced recently that Anne Kristen Glaser, D.O., has joined their clinic. “Dr. Glaser has a passion for medicine and for children,” said Tanya Fitts, M.D., Lafayette Pediatric Clinic’s founding pediatrician. “Her energy and commitment to patients will help us continue to provide the highest quality of care for children in the area.”
U.S. Attorney: Oxford woman stole millions from Mississippi State sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank […]
actionnews5.com
Investigation details improper handling of Town of Toone assets by former police chief
TOONE, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office reveals several problems within the Town of Toone in Hardeman County. The investigation centers largely on the handling of town assets by the former police chief, who served from 2001 until his resignation in July 2021. Some of...
hottytoddy.com
Nathan Rester Joins Holcomb Law Group
Holcomb Law Group has announced the addition of Nathan Rester who will join the firm as an associate attorney. Rester will concentrate his practice on bankruptcy, family law and general litigation. Rester attended Mississippi State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis in English. While attending...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hottytoddy.com
Visit Oxford’s Digital Content Manager Completes STS Marketing College
Hanna Teevan, Digital Content Manager at Visit Oxford has completed the three-year program of the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College and earned certification as a Travel Marketing Professional. As Digital Content Manager, Teevan is responsible for oversight of all of Visit Oxford’s social media accounts, content creation, delivery and evaluation...
DeSoto Times Today
Horn Lake to install banners along Goodman Road
Horn Lake will be adding banners at the traffic lights along Goodman Road in an effort to bring some holiday cheer to residents who drive up and down the busy thoroughfare. The Board of Alderman voted to spend up to $25,000 to purchase around 50 to 60 banners and the brackets. The banners will have “Celebrate Horn Lake” with two snowflakes to get the city started for the winter months, but will be changed out later with others to match the seasons.
Football fans traveling Mississippi ‘s I-55 could experience delays because of emergency bridge repair work
Football fans traveling to Oxford and to Memphis will likely face travel delays because of an interstate closure Saturday. Ole Miss fans traveling to Oxford and Jackson State fans traveling to Memphis should be aware of the closure and detours, officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said. MDOT officials...
wtva.com
Police: Tupelo man jailed after attack on grandmother
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police said a Tupelo man attacked his 88-year-old grandmother. According to a news release from the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded Thursday night, Sep. 8 to Millsap Street for a reported disturbance. Police said officers arrived at the location and heard someone fighting. After making an...
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
hottytoddy.com
Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home
A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
Daily Mississippian
Diary of A Black Girl: Bre’Anna Coleman
EDITOR’S NOTE: Diary of a Black Girl is a monthly column focusing on the experiences of Black women at the University of Mississippi. In this installment, Opinion Editor Justice Rose interviews sophomore political science major Bre’Anna Coleman. Transitioning from Drew, Miss., to Oxford for my freshman year was...
Former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk employee stole nearly $62K from evidence, official says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former employee for the Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office stole nearly $62,000 in cash from evidence, according to a release from the Tennessee Controller’s Office. Former Principal Court Clerk Steven Sharp stole at least $61,890.87 in cash from the Crminal Court Clerk’s...
Hijacker threatened to crash airplane on Walmart; he was arrested.
Early in the morning of 3rd September 2022, a hijacker threatened to crash their plane at a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi. The situation was averted as the plane landed in a nearby field later on and the pilot/man responsible was arrested.
wtva.com
Outdoor restroom stolen from job site
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thefts happen often, but rarely is it a portable restroom that is stolen. Tupelo Police Department received a report August 30, filed by Outdoor Pottys, that one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site. The job site was located on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo. The unit was green with a yellow “Outdoor Pottys” sign on it.
multihousingnews.com
Heritage Properties Buys 816-Bed Student Community
BankPlus provided a $30.5 million loan for the acquisition. Heritage Properties has acquired The Connection at Oxford, an 816-bed student housing community in Oxford, Miss. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller of the 300-unit property that serves the University of Mississippi. The buyer financed the purchase with a $30.5 million...
MS District Attorney dies over the weekend, funeral arrangements announced, officials say
MISSISSIPPI — A Mississippi District Attorney has passed away after a long illness. Friends told FOX13 that former Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died on Sunday. He was District Attorney for DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties. John Champion was the district attorney over the 17th Circuit Court...
wtva.com
Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
Oxford Eagle
Conference Center to host free medical cannabis information event Sept. 19
The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance will be hosting a free informational event at the Oxford Conference Center on Monday, Sept. 19, from 4-7 p.m. The mission of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance is to foster open and positive dialogue between patients, physicians, policymakers, law enforcement, and Mississippi’s medical cannabis industry to ensure safe and effective uses of medical cannabis.
wtva.com
Sheriff recalls moment when rogue pilot was arrested after landing in field
GRAVESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Benton County recalled the moment when Cory Patterson was arrested after landing a plane in a field. Sheriff Robby Goolsby said he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the field. The field is located along Highway 4 in...
hottytoddy.com
UM Continues to Grow, Bringing Excitement and Challenges
The University of Mississippi started its 2022 fall semester off with the largest freshman class in the school’s history, according to Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “It’s by far the largest freshman class in our history,” Boyce told Hotty Toddy News Wednesday. “The actual percentage over last year’s class is someplace around a 26 to 27 percent growth, so it’s significant.”
Comments / 0