City of Alexandria participates in National Service Day
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ahead of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks - the City of Alexandria participated in the National Day of Service at the Alexandria Youth Complex on Saturday, Sept. 10. National Day of Service invites everyone across the nation to come together in service to...
Camp Beauregard hosts town hall to discuss name change
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Sept. 8, the public got to weigh in on what will be the new name of Camp Beauregard in Pineville. Similar to Fort Polk, Camp Beauregard is named after a Confederate general. However, unlike Fort Polk, Camp Beauregard is owned by the Louisiana National Guard and is not required to change its name through the Federal Naming Commission. Despite this, the Louisiana National Guard formed its own committee to find a new name for the camp.
Civil suit filed in Rapides Parish corporal punishment case
Camp Beauregard holds town hall to discuss changing name.
Natchitoches Parish Fire District 7 raises concerns about low pressure in Robeline area hydrants
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Fire Chief at Natchitoches Parish Fire District 7 took to Facebook this week with concerns about low pressure in the old Robeline water system. On September 5, the chief posted the following message:. The next day, on September 6, this update was posted:. “UPDATE...
Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties
Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
Mayor floats water and electric rate hikes
Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. is leading the charge to increase residential water and electricity rates in the City of Natchitoches with a series of town hall meetings discussing the topic. In the first meeting Aug. 18, Williams’ administration was joined by members of the city council and consulting engineer and former Parish President Rick Nowlin in making the case for the rate hikes. Councilperson-at-large Betty Sawyer-Smith concluded the first town hall meeting with an explanation for the push to raise utility rates. “There are a lot of things that we’ve got to do in Natchitoches, and we just don’t have the money,” she said.
RPSB approves safety, security funds
ALEXANDRIA, La. - On Thursday, September 8, 2022, representatives from the Rapides Parish School Board and local and state agencies announced a plan worth up to $4 million to improve the safety and security of the school district. The announcement came after RPSB members, who were present during the executive...
Beauregard School Board approves $25M bid for new elementary school
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board voted to approve nearly $27 million in construction bids at Thursday night’s meeting. BPSB voted to award a $24,940,000 bid to build a new DeRidder Elementary School and $2,040,000 for a new kindergarten four-classroom addition at East Beauregard. Though, not all school board members voted in favor of moving those projects forward.
Cenla Czech community celebrates heritage in Libuse
LIBUSE, La. (KALB) - The Libuse community and the Louisiana Czech Heritage Association hosted the annual Czech Heritage Days Festival Saturday, Sept. 10. Libuse and its sister city, Kolin, were both settled in the early 1900′s by Czech people who were promised fertile farmland. Now, every year Czech people in Louisiana travel from near and far to the Libuse Czech Hall for the festival, celebrating their heritage and history in the area and sharing it with others.
Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center: Student Absenteeism
In an effort to combat student absenteeism, and to increase student and community involvement, Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center has combined their Jobs for American Graduates (JAG) and their Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) organizations to create the school’s first ever student council. While JAG is a program used to teach students life skills, as well as the skills needed to make them more marketable when seeking employment, YVC is a program geared towards community service.
Mother of 4-year-old at center of Rapides corporal punishment case files civil suit
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The mother of a 4-year-old, who is at the center of a criminal case involving the use of corporal punishment at Phoenix Magnet Elementary School, has filed a civil lawsuit in the Rapides Parish courthouse. Last Friday, Harli Matt, who is identified as the child’s mother,...
Juvenile is in custody, says district attorney
According to Evangeline Parish District Attorney Trent Brignac, the juvenile wanted in association with several recent burglaries and assaults is in custody awaiting a hearing next week wherein the state will be requesting he be tried as an adult.
Raising Cane’s location opens in Pineville
On Wednesday, the 9th Judicial District Court held its annual Opening of Court. Volunteer firefighter reunited with man she saved from burning truck after accident. A volunteer firefighter reunited with the man she saved from a burning truck after an accident in Alexandria, La.
National Day of Service
Civil suit filed in Rapides Parish corporal punishment case. The mother of a 4-year-old, who is at the center of a criminal case involving the use of corporal punishment at Phoenix Magnet Elementary School, has filed a civil suit.
From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana
Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
Elderly residents say they fear for their safety in high crime Opelousas neighborhoods
Some Opelousas homeowners are exhausted, fed up, and fearing for their lives
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
Pineville police investigating vandalism at Air U
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating vandalism that was discovered at Air U on Friday, Sept. 9. PPD said when employees arrived to open the business, they found a shattered window. There were no kids present at the time. When they investigated the matter, PPD said they found what appeared to be bullet holes and fragments of bullets at the scene.
Leesville Police release checkpoint numbers
The Leesville Police Department, in a joint campaign with the DeRidder Police Department, conducted a DWI checkpoint last month as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign targeting impaired drivers ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend. According to Leesville Police Chief Beth Westlake, the checkpoint...
