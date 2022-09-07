Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September
Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy.
Explainer-Understanding Ethereum's major 'Merge' upgrade
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ethereum, the blockchain that underpins the world's second-largest crypto token ether, will soon undergo a major software upgrade that promises to slash the amount of energy needed to create new coins and carry out transactions.
The second largest cryptocurrency will ditch GPU mining in a matter of weeks, if not days
The ethereum network just took a turn towards a more sustainable path.
1 Stock-Split Stock Risk-Averse Investors Should Love (Hint: It's Not Amazon or Tesla)
Brookfield Infrastructure ranks as a global-infrastructure leader. The stock is relatively low risk, thanks to Brookfield Infrastructure's recurring revenue, diversification, and financial stability. Brookfield Infrastructure also offers an attractive distribution.
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
Crypto's Wild West Days May be Coming to an End
Joseph Kennedy, the first Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, lived by simple credo: "No honest business need fear the SEC." Bear in mind, Kennedy was not a popular choice for the commission's top spot, with future SEC Chairman Jerome Frank saying the appointment was "like setting a wolf to guard a flock of sheep."
Motley Fool
Tesla and General Motors Could Soon Soar 30%
In this video, I will be talking about
CNET
Jeep Will Electrify Entire Lineup, Launch 4 EVs by 2025
Jeep announced plans to electrify its entire US lineup, with the goal of 50% EV sales by 2030. Jeep's plan includes expanding its 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as introducing four new fully electric SUVs by 2025. What's next. The Jeep Recon and a new Wagoneer EV will debut...
CARS・
U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday.
Motley Fool
Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years
Cloudflare's business has been executing strongly for several years. Snowflake's massive data cloud market opportunity could make it a successful investment. MercadoLibre is cheaply valued for how strong its business potential is.
CNET
I Bonds Have Historically High Interest Rates Right Now, but Are They Right for You?
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Record-high inflation is making life more expensive for most of us -- with the cost of gas, housing and food taking the largest hits. If you're looking for a safe way to grow your savings, you might consider an I bond. A government-issued investment, Series I Savings Bonds, to give them their full name, can help you hedge against inflation. But is it the best option for you?
CNET
Google Fi Gives Subscribers a Boost When Traveling Abroad
Google on Thursday unveiled updates to its Google Fi mobile phone service that could make international travel easier for its subscribers. One of the major updates is that Google Fi now offers Wi-Fi calling to iPhone users. Now, if you're an iPhone user and you're out of your coverage area (like in another country), you can make a phone call using available Wi-Fi signals. If both Wi-Fi and cellular are available, Google said, the service will use whichever has the stronger signal.
Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district
Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
Mysten Labs valued at over $2 billion after FTX-led funding round
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mysten Labs, a platform that provides infrastructure to accelerate web3 adoption, raised $300 million in a funding round led by cryptocurrency exchange FTX, valuing the firm at more than $2 billion.
T-Mobile announces $14 billion share buyback
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) on Thursday announced a $14 billion share buyback program that will run till September next year, as it seeks to reward shareholders after faring better than rivals.
Crypto’s Core Values Are Running Headfirst Into Reality
Crypto was taking off, and governments were finally starting to act like it. In 2013, when a young writer and software developer named Vitalik Buterin wrote an impassioned screed defending the blockchain gospel for his publication, Bitcoin Magazine, cryptocurrencies were still a niche curiosity. But a series of regulations was spooking the nascent industry, threatening the sort of anti-government ethos that has always been core to the project. For Buterin the panic felt a little overblown. Crypto, he argued, couldn’t truly be regulated. After all, this was the whole point of the new system: an internet with no masters, no mediators, and no guardrails. “The future of crypto-libertarianism is fine,” he wrote. “Stop worrying.”
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Climbed Today
Tesla wants to gain more control over a key part of its supply chain. Operating its own lithium refinery could reduce Tesla's electric vehicle production costs.
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had not raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro’s launch in 1999. Bank President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would keep hiking rates “over the next several meetings” because “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above our target for an extended period.” Lagarde stopped short of predicting a recession, though many economists foresee one at the end of the year and beginning of 2023 as high energy and food prices sap people’s spending power. The bank’s assumption is economic output would not fall outright but “stagnate” later this year and early next, she said.
TechCrunch
Sequoia India and SEA taps international operators to help startups launch and expand overseas
In addition to providing founders with advice, connections and help, the operators will also invest in the startups as part of the program, called Pathfinders, the storied venture firm said. The program’s launch comes at a time when an increasingly growing number of Indian startups, especially in the SaaS space, are expanding to the U.S., the UK, Europe and other international markets. Startups including Byju’s, Freshworks, Chargebee and Clevertap today count U.S. and Europe as some of their biggest markets.
