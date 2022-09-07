Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Week four high school football preview
Before you knew it, week four is already here. Conferences are starting to show who the better teams are while some teams are showing they are improving each week. Nothing is set in stone right now, but we are at the point of looking down the road and circling important match ups based on these first three weeks.
Daily Advocate
Ansonia goes to 4-0 with win over Trojans
ANSONIA – On a night when Ansonia honored its legendary coach, the Tigers played a legendary game against one of their biggest rivals. On the newly renamed Coach Eugene Hoening Field at Tiger Stadium, Ansonia outscored Arcanum 53-6 to go to 4-0 on the season. Ansonia Head Coach Adam...
Daily Advocate
Ansonia boys’ golf wins two straight matches in consecutive days
TIPP CITY — Ansonia High School boys’ golf team picked up a road win over Bethel High School, 176-198, at Homestead Golf Course on Sept. 7. Devin McKenna led the team with a 41. Maverick Sanders and Will Kammer both had a 44. Owen Locke and Garrett Brown rounded out the scoring with a 47.
Daily Advocate
Greenville girls’ golf place seventh in Beavercreek Invitational
BEAVERCREEK — Greenville girls’ golf finished in seventh place with a team score of 462 at Beavercreek Invitational on Sept. 7 at Beavercreek Golf Club. Kenna Jenkinson led the team with a 76. She finished fourth overall in the individual scores. Sofia Chrisman scored a personal best for 18 holes with a 125. Vera Cox had a 126 and Calle Moore had a 145.
Daily Advocate
Trojans beat Dixie in boys’ golf match
ARCANUM — In a rescheduled match on Sept. 7, Arcanum boys’ golf defeated Dixie High School 163-181. Playing at Beechwood Golf Course, Will Brubaker led the team with a 35. Graham Brubaker was close behind with a 38. Aiden Psczulkoski shot a 43. All three scores were the top scores in the match. RJ Brothers rounded out the scoring with a 47.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its monthly board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m., 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville. The public is welcome. Hoffman UM craft show. WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church will hold its annual craft show from...
Daily Advocate
Remembrance Walk in Miami County
TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will host its annual Remembrance Walk on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Hospice House, 3230 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Family members, friends, and community members are invited to walk in honor or in memory...
Daily Advocate
Ansonia High School blood drive
ANSONIA —Support September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and enter “The Game” drawing for Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets by donating at the Ansonia High School community blood drive Monday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 600 East Canal St., Ansonia. Make an appointment online...
Daily Advocate
Pedestrian struck and killed on State Route 49
GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Sept. 8, at approximately 9:33 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, and the Darke County Coroners Office were dispatched to the 4700 block of State Route 49 in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation...
Daily Advocate
Two CareFlight helicopters called to SR 571 crash
GREENVILLE — On Sept. 10, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and two CareFlight helicopters were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road in reference to a serious injury accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle.
Daily Advocate
Couple in awe of community’s support
ARCANUM – A special event was held on Saturday in the Family Dollar/Dollar Treet parking lot to support Graham Guttadore and Lauren Mowen. The couple was seriously injured on June 29 when a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle. Guttadore spent nearly a month in the hospital and Mowen was in the hospital for over two weeks. Both have a long road of recovery ahead of them.
Daily Advocate
CareFlight transports two after early morning crash
ANSONIA — On Sept. 8, at approximately 12:12 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire, Versailles Fire, and Careflight were dispatched to the area of US Route 127 and State Route 47 in reference to an accident with injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 2010 Kia...
Daily Advocate
Fair attendance up, but junior fair issues need resolved
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Fair Board met in regular session for their first meeting after the 2022 Great Darke County Fair. Much of the discussion centered around the previous fair and preparation for the 2023 fair. Fair director Jim Zumbrink shared the gate receipts for this year’s fair....
Daily Advocate
Ward featured at quarterly luncheon
GREENVILLE — OSU Extension, Darke County Soil and water, and Darke County Farm Service Agency are excited to continue their quarterly luncheons with Barry Ward, OSU Extension’s leader for Production Business Management and Director of the OSU Income Tax School. Ward brings an annual land values and cash...
Daily Advocate
Where the Mushroom Grows coming to GPL
GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Greenville Public Library is proud to welcome Kyle Canan for a peek into the wide world of mushrooms. The program will begin at 1 p.m. in the third floor conference room. The presentation is welcoming to those with all levels of mycology...
Daily Advocate
Airport Improvement Grant receives 2 to 1 vote
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioner met Thursday to discuss grant applications, and county transportation. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. The Fiscal Year 2022 Airport Terminal Project Grant Application and Letter Recommendation to hire the Westerheide Construction Co. to reconstruct the Terminal...
Daily Advocate
Municipal Court report
GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for August 2022. There were 328 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in August 2022. The cases are broken down as follows: 60 criminal, 14 OMVIs, 164 other traffic and 90 civil cases. There were 370 cases terminated/disposed of in August 2022.
Daily Advocate
Darke County United Way kicks-off 2023 United Way Campaign
GREENVILLE — The Darke County United Way (DCUW) hosted its kickoff luncheon Wednesday at Romer’s Catering in Greenville. The luncheon, sponsored by Whirlpool, provided a way to celebrate the DCUW’s 2022 accomplishments, honor the donors and agency programs, and kick-off the 2023 United Way Campaign. DCUW’s mission...
Daily Advocate
Walking to end a devastating disease
GREENVILLE – Several dozen people with an interest in a disease that has ravaged communities and devasted families descended on Greenville City Park on Saturday. They all shared a common goal of supporting those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers and eradicating the disease. The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the City of Greenville has a goal of $23,000 and has raised over $15,600 so far this year.
Daily Advocate
Crown recognizes employees for 25 years of service
NEW BREMEN — Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, recently recognized 86 employees who have achieved 25 years of service in 2022. Employees recognized this year span 29 Crown sales and service locations, manufacturing facilities and corporate operations across 14 states. Since 1970, more than 2000 employees have achieved this milestone. While some who reach the milestone have since retired, more than half are continuing their career with the company.
