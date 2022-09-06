ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WR KeeSean Johnson, DL Kevin Atkins among 4 to workout for Packers on Tuesday

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mXkP_0hkltJgX00

The Green Bay Packers reported workouts for four players on Tuesday. According to the league’s daily transaction report, receiver KeeSean Johnson, defensive lineman Kevin Atkins, cornerback Darrell Baker and cornerback Olaijah Griffin all worked out for the team.

No signing was reported on Tuesday. The Packers could be updating the team’s available player board with new information or potentially preparing to make a practice squad addition.

Johnson (6-1, 201) was a 2019 sixth-round pick out of Fresno State. He is the school’s all-time leader in catches and receiving yards after producing over 1,000 yards and eight scores during each of his final two seasons at the Mountain West school. In the NFL, Johnson has 36 catches for 360 yards and a touchdown over 18 games, all played with the Arizona Cardinals between 2019 and 2020.

During the preseason, Johnson caught a two-point conversion over the coverage of Packers cornerback Kiondre Thomas. He played for both the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons, catching two passes for 36 yards.

Atkins (6-2, 314) was a pre-draft visitor to Green Bay before the 2022 draft. He went undrafted out of Fresno State despite 7.0 sacks during his senior season. The 49ers signed him in May following the draft. Atkins played 48 snaps for the 49ers during the preseason, tallying one stop and one hurry.

Baker (6-1, 190) went undrafted out of Georgia State in 2022. He intercepted three passes and broke up 17 others in college. The Cardinals signed him in May following the draft.

Griffin (6-0, 175) went undrafted out of USC in 2021. He’s spent time with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants at the NFL level. Griffin played 70 snaps between the Bills and Giants during the preseason. He gave up seven catches on eight targets and missed two tackles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Wr Keesean Johnson#Dl#The Green Bay Packers#The Arizona Cardinals#Fresno State
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Texas Fans Furious With Steve Sarkisian's Decision Making

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is getting ripped for his decision to kick a field goal instead of going for a go-ahead touchdown before halftime. The Longhorns were at the two-yard line when Sarkisian elected to take the points — or so he thought. Place kicker Bert Auburn missed the attempt and squandered an opportunity to take the lead heading into the break.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Packers

The hotly anticipated Minnesota Vikings Week 1 matchup vs. the rival Green Bay Packers is finally just days away. Expectations are high for Kevin O’Donnell, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and the crew this season, and the toughest test comes right off the bat. So, what better time to make some bold Vikings Week 1 predictions for their upcoming Vikings, Packers NFC North showdown.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury

Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
NFL
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy