Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WIS-TV
Rental prices continue to rise in the Palmetto State as options for affordable housing remains stagnant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Inflation has hit just about everything here in the Palmetto State and across the nation. But it’s also been affecting the costs to rent. There’s a trend in rising rent prices that’s making more difficult to find affordable housing. Back in 2020 the...
WIS-TV
Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19. Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small...
WIS-TV
My Take: Remembering 9/11
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday, September 11th marks the anniversary of one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. For most of us, the memories of that day in 2001 are still vivid. The coordinated attacks on our people left an emotional scar that will never fully heal. For those who weren’t yet born, the full impact of the tragedy may be hard to comprehend, but the images and videos still paint a powerful picture.
WIS-TV
U of SC Athletics sheds light on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is childhood cancer awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, More than 10 thousand kids under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone. Charles Waddell, Associate Athletics Director for USC talks about ways the community can support the fight through Curing Kids Cancer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
WIS-TV
Historic Columbia’s 44th Annual Jubilee Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the past 44 years, a festival that celebrates Black history and culture have graced the Columbia area in what is known as the Jubilee Festival. This outdoor event brings musicians, artists, dancers, vendors, and storytellers together to celebrate the state’s black history and culture and it’s all on the grounds of Mann-Simons site, the historic home of an entrepreneurial African American Family.
WIS-TV
State and local officials weigh in on the possible partnership of the Regional Medical Center and MUSC partnership
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Plans for a partnership between the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg County and the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston are coming to life. That’s after the Orangeburg County Council approved an ordinance that would seal the partnership. In short, it’ll mean more access...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Killian Road Dental Care to provide free dental services
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Killian Road Dental Care is providing free dental services to the public Saturday, Sept. 10. Saturday is Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to free dental care. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates nearly 108 million Americans are currently without dental insurance. Dr....
WIS-TV
Date announced for 16th annual Sickle Cell Walk
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation has announced the date of its 16th Annual Sickle Cell Walk. The event will happen on September 10 at 8:30 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park (2300 Greene Street, Columbia). This year’s theme is “Shine the Light...
WIS-TV
DHEC: West Nile Virus outbreak in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia reported Friday afternoon that human transmission of West Nile Virus had been detected in the city. Earlier in the summer, the city said the virus had been detected but this is the first instance of human infection so far. The Department of...
WIS-TV
UofSC graduate presents complimentary Grammy nominated performance of Seven Pillars
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “Seven Pillars’ is a musical project performed by the quartet, Sandbox Percussion, and composed by former University of South Carolina student and graduate Andy Akiho. This Grammy nominated and Pulitzer finalist will be presented in the recital hall of the University of South Carolina’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Fight on Chester County school bus leads to arrest of a parent, sheriff’s office says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One parent was arrested and another ticketed after a brawl on a Chester County school bus, officials said. According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, two students began fighting on a Chester Middle School bus on Friday afternoon. Shortly after the fight began, the...
WIS-TV
Registration opens for Superhero 5K and Family Fun Day
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) has announced a 5K and family fun day to help serve abused and neglected children. “This event allows us to educate the community on the plight of child abuse in Richland County,” said Alexis Scurry of CASA. “When we share that information, we find people want to do something to help.”
WIS-TV
Wanted man arrested in connection with Lugoff homicide
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A man was wanted for murder in Kershaw County. Trevor Polynice Samuel, 36, was arrested without incident, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department. He will be booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center, and charged with murder. Deputies responded to a shooting incident around...
WIS-TV
Fight breaks out behind stands during Spring Valley-Ridge View football game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the third quarter was set to start during the Spring Valley High School game against Ridge View High School, a fight broke out near the concessions stand, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Sarah Blann with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department told...
WIS-TV
Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd, victim identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night pedestrian collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said at around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 8, a Nissan Armada collided with a pedestrian on Two Notch Rd at the intersection of Nates Rd. The vehicle was traveling north when it...
WIS-TV
Irmo Police arrest teenage suspect in attempted murder case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said they arrested a teenage suspect in an attempted murder case. Khartae Bethel, 19, was arrested Friday morning in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sept. 4, 2022. Investigators said Bethel is charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Maverick
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Maverick is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix. Maverick is a super sweet, mushy meatball that loves everyone! He is the biggest love bug you will ever meet and definitely a staff and volunteer favorite. Colder temperatures are on the way… Maverick would love to keep you warm and help you save money on your power bill! He is a super snuggly couch potato and the perfect Netflix & Chill partner.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands remains in an unstable airmass, so scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight and then redevelop on Sunday. The First Alert Weather Day continues through Sunday. Scattered showers and storms overnight and again on Sunday. Rainfall could be heavy at times, potentially causing some...
Comments / 0