COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday, September 11th marks the anniversary of one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. For most of us, the memories of that day in 2001 are still vivid. The coordinated attacks on our people left an emotional scar that will never fully heal. For those who weren’t yet born, the full impact of the tragedy may be hard to comprehend, but the images and videos still paint a powerful picture.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO