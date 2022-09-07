ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19. Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

My Take: Remembering 9/11

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday, September 11th marks the anniversary of one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. For most of us, the memories of that day in 2001 are still vivid. The coordinated attacks on our people left an emotional scar that will never fully heal. For those who weren’t yet born, the full impact of the tragedy may be hard to comprehend, but the images and videos still paint a powerful picture.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

U of SC Athletics sheds light on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is childhood cancer awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, More than 10 thousand kids under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone. Charles Waddell, Associate Athletics Director for USC talks about ways the community can support the fight through Curing Kids Cancer.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
WIS-TV

Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Historic Columbia's 44th Annual Jubilee Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the past 44 years, a festival that celebrates Black history and culture have graced the Columbia area in what is known as the Jubilee Festival. This outdoor event brings musicians, artists, dancers, vendors, and storytellers together to celebrate the state’s black history and culture and it’s all on the grounds of Mann-Simons site, the historic home of an entrepreneurial African American Family.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.
COLUMBIA, SC
#Homelessness#Tiny Homes#Columbia City#Wraparound#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Rapid Shelter Columbia#Pallet
WIS-TV

Killian Road Dental Care to provide free dental services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Killian Road Dental Care is providing free dental services to the public Saturday, Sept. 10. Saturday is Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to free dental care. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates nearly 108 million Americans are currently without dental insurance. Dr....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Date announced for 16th annual Sickle Cell Walk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation has announced the date of its 16th Annual Sickle Cell Walk. The event will happen on September 10 at 8:30 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park (2300 Greene Street, Columbia). This year’s theme is “Shine the Light...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

DHEC: West Nile Virus outbreak in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia reported Friday afternoon that human transmission of West Nile Virus had been detected in the city. Earlier in the summer, the city said the virus had been detected but this is the first instance of human infection so far. The Department of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS
WIS-TV

Registration opens for Superhero 5K and Family Fun Day

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) has announced a 5K and family fun day to help serve abused and neglected children. “This event allows us to educate the community on the plight of child abuse in Richland County,” said Alexis Scurry of CASA. “When we share that information, we find people want to do something to help.”
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Wanted man arrested in connection with Lugoff homicide

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A man was wanted for murder in Kershaw County. Trevor Polynice Samuel, 36, was arrested without incident, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department. He will be booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center, and charged with murder. Deputies responded to a shooting incident around...
LUGOFF, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo Police arrest teenage suspect in attempted murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said they arrested a teenage suspect in an attempted murder case. Khartae Bethel, 19, was arrested Friday morning in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sept. 4, 2022. Investigators said Bethel is charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Maverick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Maverick is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix. Maverick is a super sweet, mushy meatball that loves everyone! He is the biggest love bug you will ever meet and definitely a staff and volunteer favorite. Colder temperatures are on the way… Maverick would love to keep you warm and help you save money on your power bill! He is a super snuggly couch potato and the perfect Netflix & Chill partner.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands remains in an unstable airmass, so scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight and then redevelop on Sunday. The First Alert Weather Day continues through Sunday. Scattered showers and storms overnight and again on Sunday. Rainfall could be heavy at times, potentially causing some...
COLUMBIA, SC

