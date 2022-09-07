ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
WBUR

Omicron booster shots now available in Mass.

The new version of the COVID booster shot is now available in Massachusetts, and it's better at targeting the Omicron variant. For answers, WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy was joined now by Dr. Ofer Levy, a pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases at Boston Children's Hospital and a member of the FDA COVID vaccine advisory panel.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy