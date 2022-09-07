Read full article on original website
Related
DiZoglio pulls out win over Dempsey for Democratic state auditor nomination
Dempsey was the favorite to win going into the primary on Tuesday. Despite former Assistant Secretary of Transportation Chris Dempsey’s significant lead in the polls leading up to the state primary, State Sen. Diana DiZoglio pulled ahead Tuesday night to secure the Democratic nomination for Massachusetts state auditor. By...
Who is Maura Healey, the Massachusetts attorney general running for governor?
Democrat Maura Healey is running to be Massachusetts' next governor. The state’s primaries are Tuesday, when her Republican opponent will be selected.
WBUR
Omicron booster shots now available in Mass.
The new version of the COVID booster shot is now available in Massachusetts, and it's better at targeting the Omicron variant. For answers, WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy was joined now by Dr. Ofer Levy, a pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases at Boston Children's Hospital and a member of the FDA COVID vaccine advisory panel.
Comments / 1