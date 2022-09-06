ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin Township, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Somerset, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

$5K Reward Offered For Info On Suburban Philly Murder Suspect

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a teenage murder suspect, authorities in Montgomery County said. Jahme Barnes, 17, is wanted on charges of third-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from the killing of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Pottstown on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed At South Jersey Bus Terminal: Report

A 57-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a bus station, NJ Advance Media reported. Police responded to West Landis Avenue at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 for a stabbing and found that the incident occurred at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal, the outlet said citing local police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Major Crimes Unit
NJ.com

N.J. man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of his neighbor

An East Windsor man pleaded guilty this week to aggravated manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of his neighbor, officials said Thursday. Prosecutors are seeking a 22-year prison term for Jefrey Vasquez-Calderon, 40, in the death of Luis Sanchez, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Police found Sanchez,...
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Fleeing Police Jumps From Roof To Roof In Delco

A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs. As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

PA Man With Long History Of Abuse Found Guilty Of Strangling Girlfriend In Bucks County: DA

A Pennsylvania man with a long history of violence was convicted on Wednesday, Sept. 7 of strangling his girlfriend in Bucks County last summer, authorities said. Evan Marquis Smith, 38, of Morrisville, was found guilty on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and strangulation, among other related offenses, in the death of Jamie Beighley, 39, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
MORRISVILLE, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man shot in the head and killed in Overbrook

OVERBROOK - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook. Officials said the shooting happened Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., on the 6200 block of Lebanon Avenue in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. 19th District officers responded and found the man, believed to be in his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Robbers Hit Same Convenience Store Twice In NE Philly

Philadelphia Police released a video yesterday of two robbers that hit a 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue. The first incident happened on July 18,at 7:15 AM. The male on the left of the above photo walked into the store to case it out, with no mask on. police said about a minute later he returns and announces a hold up. This time he had a mask on and pretended to have a gun. he got away with some cash. He must have forgot about the security cameras in the store that recorded him a short while before.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy