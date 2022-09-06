Read full article on original website
Standoff ends in West Philadelphia with police taking homicide suspect into custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A standoff has ended in West Philadelphia with police taking a homicide suspect into custody on Friday. Investigators say the man barricaded himself inside a home on the 5400 block of Race Street.The standoff ended with no injuries.
Police chase robbery suspects in North Philadelphia, 4 arrested
Police tracked down the suspects and a pursuit ensued that went through Strawberry Mansion and North Philadelphia.
Man dead, teen victim takes SEPTA bus to hospital after Philly shooting
The teen said he went to a nearby SEPTA station and got on a bus that took him to the hospital.
Woman critical after shooting inside West Philadelphia home
Investigators say a 33-year-old woman was shot once in the head.
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
Argument Between Husband & Wife Turns Into Deadly Car Accident In Delco, Police Say
An argument between a husband and wife turned into a deadly car accident on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Delaware County, authorities said. Officers responding to a crash found a 43-year-old man lying face down next to the left front tire of a Ford F-150 on the curb on West Sellers Avenue in Ridley Park around 8:30 p.m., borough police said.
$5K Reward Offered For Info On Suburban Philly Murder Suspect
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a teenage murder suspect, authorities in Montgomery County said. Jahme Barnes, 17, is wanted on charges of third-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from the killing of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Pottstown on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Man Stabbed At South Jersey Bus Terminal: Report
A 57-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a bus station, NJ Advance Media reported. Police responded to West Landis Avenue at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 for a stabbing and found that the incident occurred at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal, the outlet said citing local police.
N.J. man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of his neighbor
An East Windsor man pleaded guilty this week to aggravated manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of his neighbor, officials said Thursday. Prosecutors are seeking a 22-year prison term for Jefrey Vasquez-Calderon, 40, in the death of Luis Sanchez, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Police found Sanchez,...
Wanted Man Fleeing Police Jumps From Roof To Roof In Delco
A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs. As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.
WFMZ-TV Online
$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Wbaltv.com
2 adults, 3 children found dead in Cecil County home after apparent murder-suicide
ELK MILLS, Md. — The Cecil County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two adults and three children were found dead inside an Elk Mills home Friday morning. "This is a tragic and terrible day for our county and our community," Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said...
PA Man With Long History Of Abuse Found Guilty Of Strangling Girlfriend In Bucks County: DA
A Pennsylvania man with a long history of violence was convicted on Wednesday, Sept. 7 of strangling his girlfriend in Bucks County last summer, authorities said. Evan Marquis Smith, 38, of Morrisville, was found guilty on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and strangulation, among other related offenses, in the death of Jamie Beighley, 39, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
phillyvoice.com
Cold case of Celina Mays, missing South Jersey girl, to be featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
Celina Mays was 12 years old and pregnant when she disappeared from her home in Willingboro on a December morning in 1996. Hours before she vanished, she had attended church and eaten ice cream with her family, seeming as normal as a child can just two weeks before she was due to give birth.
fox29.com
Officials: Man shot in the head and killed in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook. Officials said the shooting happened Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., on the 6200 block of Lebanon Avenue in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. 19th District officers responded and found the man, believed to be in his...
Atlantic City man released from jail in fatal hit-and-run
An Atlantic City man charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian was released with conditions Friday. Harris Jacobs, 26, faces a second-degree charge in the death of Orlando Fraga, who was struck at about 3:35 a.m. Sept. 4. Fraga, 76, was walking east on Atlantic...
delawarevalleynews.com
Robbers Hit Same Convenience Store Twice In NE Philly
Philadelphia Police released a video yesterday of two robbers that hit a 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue. The first incident happened on July 18,at 7:15 AM. The male on the left of the above photo walked into the store to case it out, with no mask on. police said about a minute later he returns and announces a hold up. This time he had a mask on and pretended to have a gun. he got away with some cash. He must have forgot about the security cameras in the store that recorded him a short while before.
Mother of four killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run; family wants answers
Surveillance video shows Maria Elena Nuñez crossing the street and being struck by the vehicle. The driver who hit her then fled the scene.
NJ Murder Suspect Who Dumped Body In Woods Nabbed In Philadelphia: Prosecutor
A man who killed his victim and then apparently dumped his victim's body in a wooded area of Central Jersey was captured nearly two years later in Philadelphia, authorities announced. Juaquan S. Fitzgerald, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 27, whose body was found in...
Owner dies in car crash in front of his Mount Laurel restaurant
Glenn Keen, 52, was struck and killed by a car in front of his own restaurant, Cucina Carini, last week in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He was leaving the parking lot when he was hit by another car.
