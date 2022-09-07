Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
Crenshaw ties school record in Youngstown State air raid of Dayton
Crenshaw threw for five touchdown passes, tying a school record held by Kurt Hess
Ohio State Marching Band brings ‘Stadium Karaoke’ to second halftime show in 2022
The Ohio State University Marching Band played some of the biggest stadium anthems for the Buckeyes fan at the Horseshoe during the team's second game against Arkansas State.
Golf Digest
Local caddie from famed Cincinnati family helps LPGA pro avoid costly rules blunder
There was already a sense of pride felt among the membership at Kenwood Country Club for hosting the Kroger Queen City Championship, the first LPGA event in the Cincinnati area since 1989. But with 10 of the club’s caddies working for players in the tournament, there was even more of a connection to the competition.
WLWT 5
Renovated Pickleball and Tennis Center opens in Sawyer Point
CINCINNATI — The newly renovated pickleball and tennis courts at Cincinnati Parks' Sawyer Point open with a slam and are now open to the public. Mayor Aftab Pureval, along with City Council Members Jeff Cramerding and Liz Keating, Jim Goetz, President of the Cincinnati Board of Park Commissioners, Jason Barron, Parks Director, Gary Lessis, President of Pickleball at Sawyer Point, and the Cincinnati Parks Foundation were at the courts for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
614now.com
This little known, Ohio-born style of pizza is quietly gaining a footing in Columbus
Missing Jimmy’s, a laid-back bar that opened yesterday at 55 S. High St. in Dublin, is the second Columbus-area business venture for brothers Robert and Vinnie DelliQuadri. It’s also the first spot in Dublin that now offers a style of pizza that’s still relatively hard to find in Columbus.
thecentersquare.com
Five Ohio cities among best places to retire
(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
How Intel's Columbus plant could be a huge win for Cincinnati
As Intel builds a $20B semiconductor plant near Columbus, Cincinnati is gearing up to bid for federal designation as a technology hub. One expert says Cincy has 'interesting potential.'
cwcolumbus.com
Where are they now: Former Buckeye, now Arkansas St staff, returns to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a simpler time on The Football Fever. In 2006 - the show had only 2 anchors in the studio, and former Ohio State Safety Rob Harley joined Clay Hall on the road. Now, Harley is returning to the shoe. This time as the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com
First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City
Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
Football Friday Nite week 4 highlights and scores
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season is here and it features some of the best rivalries in Central Ohio, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central in the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week. Below is a list of games that will be featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. […]
WLWT 5
'Birds & Brews': Local domestic duck rescue bringing ducks to Cincinnati breweries every weekend
CINCINNATI — Duck... duck... duck... goose!. A local domestic duck rescue will be bringing their ducks to local Cincinnati breweries every weekend through October. The Longbottom Bird Ranch kicked off the 'Birds & Brewery' event last Saturday. The ranch, founded on the Westside of Cincinnati in 2019 by local...
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Pickerington Central for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on WBNS 1460 AM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
J.D. Vance Pretends to Be From Ohio, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
This week also brings national praise for two Cincinnati restaurants, another (this time, more scientific) nod to Bengal Joe Burrow's hotness and more.
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
WLWT 5
Former Bengal Ickey Woods teaches LPGA players the 'Ickey Shuffle'
CINCINNATI — The LPGA is back in Cincinnati for the first time in 30 years. Fans got to watch the Pro-Am day at the Kenwood Country Club Wednesday, but Thursday is the big day as the tournament officially tees off. Seven of the top 10 players are set to...
columbusnavigator.com
The Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata Is Going To Make Columbus A Climbing Destination
This city keeps giving us things to get excited about. When the new climbing area at Quarry Trails opens, it will be the first of its kind. Via Ferrata may not be a term everyone knows, but rock climbers know it, and they’re excited about it. Via Ferratas first...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police and fire face off in inaugural Battle of the Badges
CINCINNATI — The first Battle of the Badges between the Cincinnati police department and Cincinnati fire department raised thousands for charity and served as an uplifting event for community members and first responders. Charity dollars were on the line. So were bragging rights. The trash talking started early. "We...
Video: Large crowd, fights after Ohio high school football game
On Saturday, Euclid police officers received several 911 calls about large fights taking place following the Cleveland Heights and Cleveland Benedictine High School football game. The game was played at Euclid.
Comments / 0