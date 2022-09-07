ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT 5

Renovated Pickleball and Tennis Center opens in Sawyer Point

CINCINNATI — The newly renovated pickleball and tennis courts at Cincinnati Parks' Sawyer Point open with a slam and are now open to the public. Mayor Aftab Pureval, along with City Council Members Jeff Cramerding and Liz Keating, Jim Goetz, President of the Cincinnati Board of Park Commissioners, Jason Barron, Parks Director, Gary Lessis, President of Pickleball at Sawyer Point, and the Cincinnati Parks Foundation were at the courts for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecentersquare.com

Five Ohio cities among best places to retire

(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotopost.com

First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City

Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Football Friday Nite week 4 highlights and scores

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season is here and it features some of the best rivalries in Central Ohio, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central in the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week. Below is a list of games that will be featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police and fire face off in inaugural Battle of the Badges

CINCINNATI — The first Battle of the Badges between the Cincinnati police department and Cincinnati fire department raised thousands for charity and served as an uplifting event for community members and first responders. Charity dollars were on the line. So were bragging rights. The trash talking started early. "We...
CINCINNATI, OH

