ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks Resources For Suicide Awareness Month & Self-Care September [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
MAJIC 102.1
MAJIC 102.1
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irmpJ_0hklrTC900

It is Suicide Awareness Month & Self-Care September so Counselor Yunetta Spring is loaded with resources.  Self-care goes beyond massages and pedicures, and Spring talks about how the importance of taking care of yourself goes into preventing depression which could lead to suicide. Hear the resources and information that our favorite counselor has to offer for the month of September.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Mobile#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
MAJIC 102.1

MAJIC 102.1

182
Followers
426
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The People's Station

 https://myhoustonmajic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy