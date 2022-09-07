ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleans car hours after abduction

By Autumn Scott, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqjLn_0hklrRQh00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) – New surveillance footage shows the man accused of abducting and murdering Eliza Fletcher, whose body police identified Tuesday, cleaning out his car hours after the Memphis school teacher disappeared.

The video shows Cleotha Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into an SUV while she was jogging near the University of Memphis.

Eliza Fletcher crime scene: New details released

He sits in the vehicle for a while and then goes to the trunk. It’s hard to see exactly what he is doing but he runs to his brother’s apartment unit shortly after.

A few minutes later, he comes back outside and spends more than an hour at the passenger side of the SUV.

According to court documents, a witness said Abston was in a strange mood and vigorously cleaned the interior of his car with carpet cleaner and washed his clothes in the house’s sink.

The video comes after Memphis Police confirmed Tuesday that Fletcher was found dead behind a home in South Memphis Monday night. The body was found during a search in South Memphis near where police said Abston was seen cleaning out his vehicle.

Eliza Fletcher’s body found; Abston charged with murder

U.S. Marshals arrested Abston , 38, on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near to where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit.

Abston was released from prison in 2020 after serving 20 years for a previous kidnapping . On Tuesday morning, he made his first court appearance on charges of kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Several of Fletcher’s relatives were in the courtroom along with more than 20 media members as Abston was issued a $510,000 bond. Abston said he could not afford bond and he could not afford a lawyer. General Sessions Judge Louis Montesi appointed a public defender to represent Abston.

Court records showed Abston also has been charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

‘Pray for us’: Leaders express shock, hurt after Memphis mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local and state officials are reacting after a mass shooting in Memphis left four people dead and three others injured. Memphis Police say 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is responsible for several shootings across the city Wednesday. The widespread violence led Memphis Police to issue a shelter in place order. After hours of chaos, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Run in Rankin County to honor Eliza Fletcher

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, RUNable will host a tribute run for Eliza Fletcher. She was a jogger who was kidnapped and killed in Memphis, Tennessee. Organizers said the run was inspired by Fletcher’s friends who finished her mile in Memphis. “I was a little bit devastated just because Eliza represents all of us. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy