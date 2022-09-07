Read full article on original website
Bethlehem greenway hosts artists in month once bustling with Lehigh Valley arts festivals (PHOTOS)
Lehigh Valley visual artists got a chance to display some of their works Saturday, reminiscent of Septembers past when local arts festivals abounded this time of year. The idea for Art on the Greenway on the South Bethlehem Greenway, a linear park running atop an old railroad bed, came from Southside Bethlehem resident Rachel Hutnick. A nurse and painter on the side, she’d been doing some traveling when she realized she wanted to see more community engagement in her hometown through the arts, she said.
thevalleyledger.com
Emmaus Main Street Partners Farewell to Summer Festival
No one is ready for summer to end but make it more fun by joining the Emmaus Main Street Partners for Farewell to Summer Fest! Held at the Emmaus Triangle on Saturday, September 17th from 11am- 3pm, attendees can enjoy live music from Alias for the duration of the event, food from Ridge Runner BBQ and Bananarama as well as our local brick-and-mortar businesses like David’s Italian Market and Armetta’s Restaurant. There will be adult beverages from Yergey Brewing, Funk Brewing and Triple Sun Spirits on site as well.
Times News
Tributes, food, music kick off festival
There aren’t too many things as comforting as taking a familiar walk down memory lane. That nostalgic feel - coupled with the smorgasbord of food selections - ensured the 33rd annual Palmerton Community Festival got off to a blissful start on Friday night. Students from the SS Palmer Elementary...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. BATCH MICROCREAMERY: Downtown Allentown Market, North Seventh Street. The ice cream maker has stopped operating in Center City Allentown but has plans in the works. "The...
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
Stroudsburg Hosts 2nd Annual PIAC Irish American Festival
The area's only annual festival dedicated to celebrating Irish-American heritage is set for this Saturday. STROUDSBURG, PA | On Saturday, September 10, 2022, The Pocono Irish-American Club (PIAC) will be hosting their 2nd annual Irish American Festival at the Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg.
thevalleyledger.com
THE SPOOKIEST SEASON RETUNS TO ARTSQUEST: Calling all the undead, ghouls, ghosts and well-dressed vamps to the SteelStacks
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Get ready to rise from the grave this Halloween weekend for the fifth annual SteelStacks Zombie Ball in the Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. Be prepared, to be scared! Tickets for this spooktacular event are $10 each and are now on sale at steelstacks.org. For exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.
Eerie Easton Walking Tours return with tales about Hexenkopf Rock, Charles Cullen and more
Any town with a long, rich history almost assuredly has some parts of that history that are...unsavory. Easton is most definitely one of those towns. It has enough darkness in its past to warrant a walking tour through the all creepy and tragic aspects of the city’s ample history. As it so happens, the fall season is right around the corner, and with it, the Eerie Easton Walking Tours return as well.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept. 9-15)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644.
Jamison Brewery Showcases Famous “Bucks County” Sign on Beautiful Outdoor Property
Warwick Farm Brewery will house the Bucks County sign for the next few weeks. A Bucks County brewery will be housing a well-known sign on their outdoor property for the next several weeks. Warwick Farm Brewing, located in Jamison, will be showcasing the famous red “Bucks County” sign outside for...
Times News
Dr. Gregory joins Valley Oral Surgery
Joshua John Gregory, DMD, has joined the surgical staff of Valley Oral Surgery. An Allentown native, Gregory completed his doctor of dental medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2018, and then obtained his advanced four-year certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Geisinger Health System. He is joining...
WFMZ-TV Online
3 new mixed-use buildings could bring apartments, dining, retail to Southside Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night at city hall approved three separate land development plans for three mixed-use buildings. The first project features an eight-story facility with 70 apartments, first floor retail space and lower level parking including 34 spaces on a half-acre lot at 117 E. Fourth St.
Pa. Turnpike to be closed this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown
Both sides of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for part of this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges. The closures are for crews to install new overhead beams for a new bridge carrying Vera Cruz Road over the turnpike at mile marker A49.67 in Lehigh County.
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upcoming PA Turnpike closings, I-476 Northeast extension
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- The PA Turnpike's Northeast Extension (I-476) will be closed northbound from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th to 4:30 a.m. to Sunday, September 11th between the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44, Bucks County, and the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, Lehigh County. Then, the Northeast Extension (I-476)...
Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems
One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposed 'Skyline West' apartment building on West Broad clears hurdle with Bethlehem historic board
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Historic and Architectural Review Board on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness of a multi-family residential building with a parking deck. The Skyline West project is proposed for 143 W. Broad Street and offered by developer Dennis Benner, who is working on the...
Times News
Camelback names new marketing executive
Theresa Lutz has been named vice president of marketing at Camelback Resort. Kit Pappas, managing director of the Monroe County resort, said Lutz is a marketing industry expert who brings years of experience to the 560-acre resort. “We are thrilled to have Terri join our team as we strive to...
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
