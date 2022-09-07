ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem greenway hosts artists in month once bustling with Lehigh Valley arts festivals (PHOTOS)

Lehigh Valley visual artists got a chance to display some of their works Saturday, reminiscent of Septembers past when local arts festivals abounded this time of year. The idea for Art on the Greenway on the South Bethlehem Greenway, a linear park running atop an old railroad bed, came from Southside Bethlehem resident Rachel Hutnick. A nurse and painter on the side, she’d been doing some traveling when she realized she wanted to see more community engagement in her hometown through the arts, she said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Emmaus Main Street Partners Farewell to Summer Festival

No one is ready for summer to end but make it more fun by joining the Emmaus Main Street Partners for Farewell to Summer Fest! Held at the Emmaus Triangle on Saturday, September 17th from 11am- 3pm, attendees can enjoy live music from Alias for the duration of the event, food from Ridge Runner BBQ and Bananarama as well as our local brick-and-mortar businesses like David’s Italian Market and Armetta’s Restaurant. There will be adult beverages from Yergey Brewing, Funk Brewing and Triple Sun Spirits on site as well.
EMMAUS, PA
Times News

Tributes, food, music kick off festival

There aren’t too many things as comforting as taking a familiar walk down memory lane. That nostalgic feel - coupled with the smorgasbord of food selections - ensured the 33rd annual Palmerton Community Festival got off to a blissful start on Friday night. Students from the SS Palmer Elementary...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. BATCH MICROCREAMERY: Downtown Allentown Market, North Seventh Street. The ice cream maker has stopped operating in Center City Allentown but has plans in the works. "The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Lifestyle
thevalleyledger.com

THE SPOOKIEST SEASON RETUNS TO ARTSQUEST: Calling all the undead, ghouls, ghosts and well-dressed vamps to the SteelStacks

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Get ready to rise from the grave this Halloween weekend for the fifth annual SteelStacks Zombie Ball in the Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. Be prepared, to be scared! Tickets for this spooktacular event are $10 each and are now on sale at steelstacks.org. For exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eerie Easton Walking Tours return with tales about Hexenkopf Rock, Charles Cullen and more

Any town with a long, rich history almost assuredly has some parts of that history that are...unsavory. Easton is most definitely one of those towns. It has enough darkness in its past to warrant a walking tour through the all creepy and tragic aspects of the city’s ample history. As it so happens, the fall season is right around the corner, and with it, the Eerie Easton Walking Tours return as well.
EASTON, PA
Times News

Dr. Gregory joins Valley Oral Surgery

Joshua John Gregory, DMD, has joined the surgical staff of Valley Oral Surgery. An Allentown native, Gregory completed his doctor of dental medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2018, and then obtained his advanced four-year certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Geisinger Health System. He is joining...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Upcoming PA Turnpike closings, I-476 Northeast extension

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- The PA Turnpike's Northeast Extension (I-476) will be closed northbound from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th to 4:30 a.m. to Sunday, September 11th between the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44, Bucks County, and the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, Lehigh County. Then, the Northeast Extension (I-476)...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems

One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
Times News

Camelback names new marketing executive

Theresa Lutz has been named vice president of marketing at Camelback Resort. Kit Pappas, managing director of the Monroe County resort, said Lutz is a marketing industry expert who brings years of experience to the 560-acre resort. “We are thrilled to have Terri join our team as we strive to...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

