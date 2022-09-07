ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documents detailing foreign country's nuclear capabilities found at Mar-a-Lago: Report

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

D ocuments related to the nuclear and military capabilities of an unnamed nation were among the papers found at Mar-a-Lago by FBI agents, per a report.

The sensitive documents, which would require special clearance for access on a need-to-know basis, were recovered during a raid by the FBI last month on former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, people familiar with the situation told the Washington Post .

The documents are so secretive that most senior national security officials are unaware of their contents, and only the president and very few officials are aware of the documents, according to the report.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump decried the Mar-a-Lago raid and fallout over classified documents as a "witch hunt."

"All American Patriots know that I always do everything 'by the book' and that this Hoax will fail miserably," he said in a statement.

The Trump team was handed a victory in the legal battle with the Justice Department on Monday when a judge granted a motion for a special master to look through documents seized by the FBI during the August raid.

The Justice Department has the ability to appeal the decision, and some have speculated the motion will be overturned upon appeal.

Dennis Barkley
4d ago

OMG What are we to do? Trump had documents. Not only is America in trouble but the whole world is just trembling over this. Guess what? I don't care?

