ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Villanova issues safety warning about man arrested for loitering on campus

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

Villanova University is warning its students about a man who has already been arrested for crimes on campus.

Authorities say 40-year-old Eugene Hammen broke into an occupied student's dorm room at Good Counsel Hall last fall.

And then this past May, Hammen was arrested for loitering outside Caughlin Hall.

During the course of the investigation, it was also learned that Hammen took pictures of female students outside residence halls on South Campus this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TJHG_0hkloygZ00

"Due to all of the circumstances surrounding this case, as well as the fact that Hammen is currently not incarcerated, his name and photograph are being disseminated to the campus community at this time," the university said in a safety alert.

Hammen has been seen driving a 2014 dark blue Ford Transit van with PA registration KFA1486.

Students are urged to call public safety if they spot Hammen.

"While we have no information to suggest that he has returned to campus since his arrest in May, we urge anyone who sees Hammen on University property to immediately contact the Department of Public Safety by calling 610-519-4444," the university said.

Hammen has no affiliation with the university and has been issued a no-trespass order to stay off the property.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

School Opens After Suspected DWI Driver Crashed Into Classroom

A suspected drunken driver crashed into a Bucks County school overnight, police said, leaving a hole in the wall of a classroom, but not doing enough damage to close school. The driver slammed into the brick façade of Lenape Middle School on West State Street in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, a public safety officer and the school said.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Villanova, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova University#Loitering#Hammen On University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject for 5th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Sara Barbas of Newark, Delaware for felony DUI following an investigation that began in the Odessa area on Tuesday evening. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 11:48 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue in Odessa regarding a report of a subject who was asleep in a running vehicle. Upon their arrival, troopers located a black 2014 Honda Accord that was stopped in the intersection. The operator of the Accord, later identified as Sara Barbas, was asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine still running. Troopers detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Barbas’ breath and a DUI investigation ensued. Barbas was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 1.24 grams of marijuana and a THC vaporizer cartridge. A computer check of Barbas revealed that she had four prior convictions for DUI.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
CLAYMONT, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Inmate charged in prison attack

An inmate at the James T. Vaughn Prison in Smyrna is being charged with assault for an attack on two correctional officers at prison. Korah Pitts, 22, of Penns Grove, NJ allegedly attacked the correctional officers on Aug. 18th, using an improvised weapon to hit them several times in the head, according to Delaware State Police.
PENNS GROVE, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
113K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy