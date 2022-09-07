Villanova issues safety warning about man arrested for loitering on campus

Villanova University is warning its students about a man who has already been arrested for crimes on campus.

Authorities say 40-year-old Eugene Hammen broke into an occupied student's dorm room at Good Counsel Hall last fall.

And then this past May, Hammen was arrested for loitering outside Caughlin Hall.

During the course of the investigation, it was also learned that Hammen took pictures of female students outside residence halls on South Campus this summer.

"Due to all of the circumstances surrounding this case, as well as the fact that Hammen is currently not incarcerated, his name and photograph are being disseminated to the campus community at this time," the university said in a safety alert.

Hammen has been seen driving a 2014 dark blue Ford Transit van with PA registration KFA1486.

Students are urged to call public safety if they spot Hammen.

"While we have no information to suggest that he has returned to campus since his arrest in May, we urge anyone who sees Hammen on University property to immediately contact the Department of Public Safety by calling 610-519-4444," the university said.

Hammen has no affiliation with the university and has been issued a no-trespass order to stay off the property.