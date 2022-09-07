ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, TX

Comments / 10

Elizabeth
3d ago

So two people that had nothing to do with the first impact of both vehicles that started the accident where the ones who died…..sad.

Reply
6
Bridget Connolly
3d ago

The guy that caused the accident wasn't even hurt! Two people dead, cattle probably dead and/or mangled, loss/damage of a lot of property and probably all because the guy in the 2017 Dodge truck was on his phone.

Reply(3)
4
angie Henderson
2d ago

all together there is much loss. my heart breaks for the families of the Deceased. It's devastating news when a loved one is tragically killed, I know I experienced it. Let's pray for those families.

Reply
2
Related
scttx.com

Texas DPS Investigating Two-Vehicle CMV Crash; U.S. 59 Shut Down (Updated)

(Update: 10:14am): Wrecker crews are currently working on the vehicles involved in the crash and the roadway remains shut down by TxDOT due to safety reasons. Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working a two vehicle commercial motor vehicle crash involving a hazmat truck which is currently on fire as of 7:40am September 10, 2022.
TIMPSON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mineola, TX
City
Temple, TX
Temple, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Milam, TX
City
Cameron, TX
Temple, TX
Cars
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Temple, TX
Accidents
City
Louise, TX
Cameron, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
KWTX

Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
CAMERON, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrested in illegal game room operation

RIESEL, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Riesel Police Department officers make two arrests in an illegal game room operation. The Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Thursday night that two employees were arrested. They have been identified as 29-year-old Ramesh...
RIESEL, TX
kwhi.com

TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM

Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
BRENHAM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Traffic Accident#Fox#Dodge#Chevrolet
KIXS FM 108

Insane Amount of Drugs Found Hidden at This Texas Border

This week officers blocked massive amounts of methamphetamine from making its way into Texas. Authorities at the Del Rio, Texas-Mexico border have just made their largest drug bust this week. A SECOND INSPECTION. On Monday, September 5, a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer made its way onto the Del Rio International Bridge....
DEL RIO, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas cities to reflect on 9/11

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – September 11th is this Sunday, and Central Texas cities and school districts are planning to have some time of reflection and remembrance. The Killeen Independent School District is hosting its 16th Community Freedom Walk on Friday morning. The district is inviting all friends and community members to join in. The district says this time will also be used to honor local first responders, as well as military servicemen and women. The event will take place at the Ellison High School Auditorium at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Will La Niña Cause A More Severe Texas Winter Season Than Usual?

Let's be honest with one another for a moment. Texans certainly cannot wait for cooler temperatures in the state. We're all tired of 90 degree weather aren't we?. Now thankfully, at least in the mornings, cooler temps have made it a little bit easier to wake up to. But the warm temps are still around for now. But while we look forward, there's also a chance that severe weather could be around the corner for Texas in the Winter.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KVUE

2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Car Accident Leads to Traffic Delays

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department worked a major car accident on Airport Road and Research Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Officers asked people to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes due to traffic delays. The Temple Police Department later said on social media that...
TEMPLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue in Texas Despite Tough New Law

The Texas legislature cracked down on catalytic converter thefts last session by passing tough new penalties and requiring sellers to produce proof of ownership and even fingerprints. But now, police say, the thieves have found a way around the new law: They’re stealing the devices in Texas, accumulating them, and...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

20-year-old Texas man dies after hitting guardrail in Colorado

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — One man is dead following a single-car crash in Fremont County on Tuesday morning. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened on Highway 50 near milepost 236, east of Howard, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Initial investigation revealed that the car, heading westbound, had drifted off the south side of the road.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy