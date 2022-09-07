Read full article on original website
Tiny homes offering possible solution to homelessness, climate change
They may be tiny in size, but these homes are offering up some pretty big solutions. Here's a look at Tinyfest happening this weekend at the Alameda County Fairgrounds:
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland 1st city to give land to Native Americans as reparations
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland is the first city in California to use city-owned property as reparations for European settlers stealing Native American territories. City leaders and along with an indigenous nonprofit, announced the five-acre land grant to the East Bay Ohlone Tribe on Thursday. Under the proposed "cultural conservation easement,"...
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay agencies team up to test-run emergency systems
ORINDA, Cali. - Emergency first responders in Lafeyette, Orinda and Morage ran a test of their emergency communication systems; they wanted to make sure, in the event of emergency, people are kept safe. Fire Station 45 of the Moraga-Orinda Fire District along Orinda Way served as the mock communications hub...
Crews step up cleaning operation at Oakland's Wood Street encampment
OAKLAND - After a day of confrontations and resistance, the clearing out is now moving ahead full speed. Dozens of Caltrans workers poured into Oakland's Wood Street encampment today as some were making their way out."It's kind of a long story," Matt said as he moved belongings. "Because we didn't know exactly when they were going to bulldoze the place. But we found out about an hour and a half ago."With limited time, and the help of a few volunteers, these were Matt's final hours to get out of this RV, or find a way to move it."I'm trying to...
KTVU FOX 2
Wildfire smoke enters Bay Area prompting air quality advisory
BERKELEY, Calif. - Hikers at the lookout point on Grizzly Peak Friday afternoon found the view looked a bit hazy. Smoke is blowing into the region from wildfires burning in Oregon and California, prompting the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory at least through Saturday.
KTVU FOX 2
Tiny Houses move in
A house on wheels takes on a whole new meaning as TinyFest California roles into the Bay Area. The Tiny Home Lady herself, Lindsay Wood, gives us some insight into the tiny home movement.
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayoral candidate Seneca Scott was arrested last year for brandishing a firearm
Oakland mayoral candidate Seneca Scott was arrested last year near a community garden he co-founded in West Oakland for allegedly brandishing a firearm at two people, according to police records. Just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, Oakland police officers were flagged down by a man at the corner...
Will it survive? Oakland First Fridays festival needs community help as money runs dry
Nearly every month over the past 10 years, the First Fridays Festival has become a cultural staple in Oakland. Now, they may only have enough money to last a couple more months.
pctonline.com
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival
(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
KTVU FOX 2
BART celebrates a milestone birthday in Oakland
A Bay Area icon is celebrating a milestone birthday. BART is now 50 years old and people gathered in downtown Oakland for a big celebration to honor the system. The once thriving transit system has lost some of its shine in recent years, but it’s still an integral tool thousands of people use daily to get around the Bay Area.
Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Look off the overpass on Water Street, and you’ll see tents lined up together. This is located in San Lorenzo Park in a place called The Benchlands. For people living here like Jared Norris, it’s not just a regular spot. “It's… it's pretty lame, you know,” Norris said. “I think so. The post Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Additional MPX vaccine doses in time for SF's Folsom Street Fair
The federal government has approved an additional 10,000 MPX vaccine doses for the state of California. San Francisco Department of Public Health says as part of a new pilot program in California, the additional doses are timed to coincide with the upcoming Folsom Street Fair and Castro Street Fair, events where LGBTQ+ individuals congregate.
Crews respond to big rig fire on I-580 in Dublin
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a big rig truck that caught fire on I-580 in Dublin Saturday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened on the westbound part of the highway near Foothill Road. As of 6 p.m., the public is asked to avoid the area. […]
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County will begin offering the omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster vaccines Friday at its vaccination clinics, county health officials said Thursday. Federal regulators approved the boosters manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and...
NBC Bay Area
Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?
Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
Eville eye
Caltrans Begins Wood Street Homeless Encampment Clearing Following Federal Judge Approval
The long delayed clearing of the West Oakland Wood Street Homeless Encampment by Caltrans began today. The encampment on Caltrans property has been the site of more than 240 fires that have impacted the region’s freeway network and threatened the nearby EBMUD wastewater treatment plant. Federal Judge William Orrick...
East Bay city apparently ordered ‘unnecessary’ rolling blackout Tuesday
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power. Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern […]
A hot debate over e-bikes on Bay Area trails is coming to a head
With both sides adamant about what they believe in, the controversy is far from a resolution.
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
